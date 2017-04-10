₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 7:48am
Aliko Dangote GCON (born 10 April 1957) is a Nigerian billionaire, who owns the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities. The company operates in Nigeria and other African countries, including Benin, Ethiopia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania, and Zambia. As of February 2017, he had an estimated net worth of US$12.5 billion.
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by arsenic33(m): 7:48am
Really?
All the way to the Promise land FP material
Happy birthday Sire
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by walcut(m): 7:50am
Happy birthday sir... Oluwa bless my hustle.
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by yashau(m): 7:54am
happy birthday sir. i tap from your blessings
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by otijah2: 7:56am
Ok wehdone sir!
NEXT TOPIC MODS
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by HAH: 7:57am
Baba olowo, Happy birthday sir
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Freelancer007(m): 7:57am
..
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by thrillionaire(m): 7:57am
Hbd sir
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 7:57am
Happy birthday jare Mr. Aliko my man. If he was from a particular tribe, you would have heard "Our son 'deveroped' Africa as he 'deveroped' Nigeria. He is currently 'deveroping' the world "
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Platony: 7:58am
Happy Birthday Boss of Bosses. May U live long.
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 7:58am
H
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by wamiikechukwu(m): 7:58am
no body knows tomorrow.
am sure 40 ago, if someone has told him that he will be the richest man in Africa, he would have laughed and say "amen" but now look @ him.
no body knows tomorrow.
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by tspun(m): 7:58am
Happy birthday
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by mimicious(f): 7:58am
He looks like yaradua when he was young. Hbd sir
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Notion(m): 7:58am
Happy birthday
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Mrvirgin: 7:58am
Dude has always been rich from day 1. Why is it that the largest chunk of world richests are either atheists or Muslims?
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by fmlala: 7:58am
Happy birthday to Him
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:59am
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by femakin: 7:59am
Hbd baba Agba
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by alignacademy(m): 7:59am
Happy birthday
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by neonly: 7:59am
My name loading Der very soon in Jesus name
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by MillionDollars: 7:59am
Happy birthday Dad, i miss you daddy here. Its really cold out here!!!!
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by IamAirforce1: 7:59am
I celebrate with you sir
oh God pick my call too.
oh God pick my call too.
Now let me apply here
Bsc mat/comp.sci 2.1
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your
SERVICES
1. Computer appreciation
2. Web designing
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by seyiojomu(m): 7:59am
What address do I send him a birthday cake and card to?
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Monogamy: 7:59am
Happy birthday sir
Ibuowo baba Monica.
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by charliboy654(m): 8:00am
My role model
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by datimogal(f): 8:00am
Happy Birthday sir
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Kizyte(m): 8:00am
If you ain't talking money, be brief...
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by bobowaja(m): 8:01am
One day I will be richer than this man.
|Re: Aliko Dangote Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today (throwback Vs Now Photos) by Mr2kay3: 8:01am
Lord my God.Make me reach even half of this man in the nearest future.Thats all I ask
