This is coming after TBoss, disclosed she will be using up the N25M cash prize in one week, while having a discussion with Efe. She however, explained what she meant by that yesterday.



Bossnation 22 Likes

Nonsense girl......... 83 Likes 3 Shares

Okay. 1 Like

One day , My comment will come on top. I will show

it to My college teacher Miss sedrati , who said that I

can't achieve anything in my life ! 94 Likes 3 Shares

I looove maths 26 Likes 2 Shares







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aa4niwYltQ SEE GOBE !!!

54 Likes 1 Share

She never see anything 10 Likes

Lol

the person get time. Buh in reality she gon spend it withing 1 hr 3 Likes

What a badt guy.

The guy is jobless thats why he got the time to do all this.

This life is really a pot of beans

But wait... Come to think of it.. How will she say she will spend 25M in one week when she's not apa...So She expected herself to win after saying that shii ryh? ..when better pelzin in the same house with her will make use of that money wella But wait... Come to think of it.. How will she say she will spend 25M in one week when she's not apa...So She expected herself to win after saying that shii ryh? ..when better pelzin in the same house with her will make use of that money wella 18 Likes

And this person wanna make heaven?.

Therefore the money has finished 7 Likes

No dulling

No dulling naija

Immediately Ebuka came into the house and played the video for tboss and told her how Nigerians went crazy on twitter after watching that clip, he ordered they replay it d second time so that she can explain why she made those comments, that's when tboss became weak.

That was when she knew that her chances of winning the money is dead



You wan spend 25mill under a week, even Dangote no fit make that kind expenses under one week



Foolish girl 47 Likes 2 Shares

Money don finish since yesterday nah 3 Likes

CaroLyner:

I looove maths

Yea,maths does not lie! Yea,maths does not lie! 2 Likes 1 Share

But this lady don popular sha. She got it! 3 Likes

Lol





Not to worry tho...her jet toasters are on their way... I'm sure the money is finished now...it is up to 12 hours she was given the money...Not to worry tho...her jet toasters are on their way... 3 Likes

no b small

;DBased On Logistics Tboss Aunty In Romania Waiting For The 500 Thousand naira To Pay Some Parts Of Their Debts. ;DBased On Logistics Tboss Aunty In Romania Waiting For The 500 Thousand naira To Pay Some Parts Of Their Debts. 16 Likes





But this is seriously funny Ehn in the early Monday morning.But this is seriously funny

;Dnaija no get chills at all... Them fit still harrass this girl wen she arrives Nigeria oo.. The hatred is undeniable ;Dnaija no get chills at all... Them fit still harrass this girl wen she arrives Nigeria oo.. The hatred is undeniable 5 Likes 1 Share