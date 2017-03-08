₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by ebubelaila: 8:40am
Lol, Nigerians can do crazy things, and here's one. A concerned Nigerian and Big Brother Naija fan, took the pain of calculating how long it will take TBoss to finish the 500K cash gift she got from Payporte, for winning the Payporte challenge.
This is coming after TBoss, disclosed she will be using up the N25M cash prize in one week, while having a discussion with Efe. She however, explained what she meant by that yesterday.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-nigerian-calculates-how-long-it.html
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by BreezyCB(m): 8:46am
Bossnation
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by tyson98: 8:51am
Nonsense girl.........
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Onos866(m): 8:53am
Okay.
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by yamunla(m): 8:59am
One day , My comment will come on top. I will show
it to My college teacher Miss sedrati , who said that I
can't achieve anything in my life !
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by CaroLyner(f): 9:06am
I looove maths
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50am
SEE GOBE !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aa4niwYltQ
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by talk2archy: 9:50am
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Dottore: 9:50am
She never see anything
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Divay22(f): 9:50am
Lol
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Kakamorufu(m): 9:51am
the person get time. Buh in reality she gon spend it withing 1 hr
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by umarshehu58: 9:51am
What a badt guy.
The guy is jobless thats why he got the time to do all this.
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by registration(m): 9:51am
This life is really a pot of beans
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by HAH: 9:51am
. If anybody knows USMAN ABUBAKAR from Lafiagi LGA Kwara state. He graduated from Usmandanfodio University Sokoto. He served in Taraba State, 2013/2014 Corp member, if any one knows him should pls ask him to call on 07037356375. His NYSC Certificate was lost but found. Pls share this message until it reach the owner. Thank.
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Ayblaize(m): 9:51am
But wait... Come to think of it.. How will she say she will spend 25M in one week when she's not apa...So She expected herself to win after saying that shii ryh? ..when better pelzin in the same house with her will make use of that money wella
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Sempumping(f): 9:52am
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by colossus91(m): 9:52am
And this person wanna make heaven?.
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by obinna2nv(m): 9:52am
Therefore the money has finished
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by picked(m): 9:52am
No dulling
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by picked(m): 9:52am
No dulling naija
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by otijah2: 9:53am
Immediately Ebuka came into the house and played the video for tboss and told her how Nigerians went crazy on twitter after watching that clip, he ordered they replay it d second time so that she can explain why she made those comments, that's when tboss became weak.
That was when she knew that her chances of winning the money is dead
You wan spend 25mill under a week, even Dangote no fit make that kind expenses under one week
Foolish girl
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Turks: 9:53am
Money don finish since yesterday nah
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by nyben4eva: 9:53am
CaroLyner:
Yea,maths does not lie!
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Aajiirebi: 9:53am
But this lady don popular sha. She got it!
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by Alasi20(m): 9:53am
Lol
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by refiner(f): 9:53am
I'm sure the money is finished now...it is up to 12 hours she was given the money...
Not to worry tho...her jet toasters are on their way...
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by omanifrank(m): 9:54am
no b small
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by wizzlyd(m): 9:54am
;DBased On Logistics Tboss Aunty In Romania Waiting For The 500 Thousand naira To Pay Some Parts Of Their Debts.
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by jaymejate(m): 9:54am
Ehn in the early Monday morning.
But this is seriously funny
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by drealnamdy(m): 9:54am
;Dnaija no get chills at all... Them fit still harrass this girl wen she arrives Nigeria oo.. The hatred is undeniable
|Re: #bbnaija: Nigerian Calculates How Long It Will Take Tboss To Finish Her 500K by uyiekpenn(m): 9:54am
Romania is one of the poorest countries in Europe but yet this TBOSS won't allow people rest with her Romanian tales. Bally was the richest housemate but you never heard him talk. I'm from Edo but never voted for TBOSS. I hate people who are arrogant and extremely proud and feel the world owe them something. Well done Efe. God has favoured you.
