|Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by comos: 9:45am
The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday received as gifts two tortoises said to be 117 years old.
https://punchng.com/oba-of-benin-gets-117-year-old-tortoises/amp/
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by TeamLeader(m): 9:59am
Birth certificate of the tortoise or adonbilivit
19 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by emeijeh(m): 10:12am
TeamLeader:Seconded.
Meanwhile, nairalanders come and see tortoise old enough to be your great grand fathers
Oba ghà tó okéré!
8 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by eyenibibio(m): 10:12am
Lol
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Seunspyder(m): 10:12am
Chaii
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by YonkijiSappo: 10:13am
I smell lies about that age.
Same way they said he got tiger that day , when it was actually a Lion cub..
8 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by twilliamx: 10:13am
How dey take know hin age. as it been celebrating birthday.
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Ayodehji202: 10:13am
WETIN person no go see
meanwhile am searching for a like minded individual, pontetial partner and investors to help boost up my transportation bussiness
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by heskeyw(m): 10:13am
,
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by twilliamx: 10:13am
TeamLeader:Lol.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by charleff512(m): 10:13am
Which hospital them born the tortoise?
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by profhezekiah: 10:13am
I knw some people will flood this place claiming it was a lie,am nt surprise,some still turn to their mother and ask if she is sure that is his father
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Jeffrey12(m): 10:14am
ok
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by chinnasa: 10:14am
he got a lion last week now a tortoise next who knows what he might get
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by LilSmith55(m): 10:14am
Wich hospital dem born the tortoise and the doctor that operate the tortoise Mama, and a eye witness or Adonbelivit
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by omanifrank(m): 10:14am
i see
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Moreoffaith(m): 10:14am
Make e kill am for easter now.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Onwardvic(m): 10:15am
tortoise kwa!! is that a blessing or a curse?
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by skarz: 10:15am
very soon they'll give him elephant as gift since it's zoo he wants to open in the palace
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by smartty68(m): 10:15am
Are you sure the tortoise didn't delcare age?
I want to see affidavit of age declaration of the tortoise Cos I don't trust Nigeria my country
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by ibkgab001: 10:15am
Ijapa
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by skarz: 10:16am
Onwardvic:it's not only course it's subject just kidding
2 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Olaniyi53(m): 10:16am
Onwardvic:
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by adetona1234: 10:16am
Ok now...Movement
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by kingsumo(m): 10:16am
Benin and acient things be like TBoss and private jet owners
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by martineverest(m): 10:16am
As an edoman...... There is more meaning than what we know
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Punctual(m): 10:16am
117 years old?? That tortoise don turn deity
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by QuietHammer(m): 10:17am
A tortoise as GIFTS?
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:18am
Show us d Birth certificate or we don't.........
|Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by skarz: 10:18am
give it a rest fam
