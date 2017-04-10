₦airaland Forum

Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by comos: 9:45am
The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday received as gifts two tortoises said to be 117 years old.

The Oba received the tortoises when he visited traditional rulers in the Edo North senatorial district.

He was received at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Aliyu Momoh, Ikelebe III, in the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

During the visit, Oba Ewuare II called on traditional rulers in Edo State to promote measures aimed at conserving the environment and encouraging forest regeneration.

He urged the traditional rulers in the area to support his initiative on youth empowerment and job creation.

He stressed the need to key into the agricultural policies of the state government, by making land available to investors and encouraging the youths to embrace agriculture to boost food production.

Oba Ewuare II said, “The state government is partnering investors to provide incentives for investors to boost agriculture and create employment.


“Encourage your youths to take advantage of this initiative.

“We are taking steps to restore sanity to our villages and towns by stamping out activities of community development associations. Their activities have been criminalised. Support this crusade and stamp them out of your domains.”

Oba Ewuare II, who said Edo North would continue to be blessed with good weather, expressed optimism that the people would be rewarded with good harvest this year.

In his remark, the Otaru of Auchi pledged the support of other traditional rulers in Edo North for the Benin monarch.

He also urged the Oba to lead the advocacy for the roles of traditional rulers to be captured or specified in the country’s constitution.


Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by TeamLeader(m): 9:59am
Birth certificate of the tortoise or adonbilivit

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by emeijeh(m): 10:12am
TeamLeader:
Birth certificate of the tortoise or adonbilivit
Seconded.



Meanwhile, nairalanders come and see tortoise old enough to be your great grand fathers grin


Oba ghà tó okéré!

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by eyenibibio(m): 10:12am
Lol
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Seunspyder(m): 10:12am
Chaii
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by YonkijiSappo: 10:13am
I smell lies about that age.
Same way they said he got tiger that day , when it was actually a Lion cub..

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by twilliamx: 10:13am
How dey take know hin age. as it been celebrating birthday.

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Ayodehji202: 10:13am
WETIN person no go see
meanwhile am searching for a like minded individual, pontetial partner and investors to help boost up my transportation bussiness
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by heskeyw(m): 10:13am
,
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by twilliamx: 10:13am
TeamLeader:
Birth certificate of the tortoise or adonbilivit
Lol.
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by charleff512(m): 10:13am
Which hospital them born the tortoise?

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by profhezekiah: 10:13am
I knw some people will flood this place claiming it was a lie,am nt surprise,some still turn to their mother and ask if she is sure that is his father
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Jeffrey12(m): 10:14am
ok
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by chinnasa: 10:14am
he got a lion last week now a tortoise next who knows what he might get lipsrsealed
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by LilSmith55(m): 10:14am
Wich hospital dem born the tortoise and the doctor that operate the tortoise Mama, and a eye witness or Adonbelivit
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by omanifrank(m): 10:14am
i see
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Moreoffaith(m): 10:14am
Make e kill am for easter now.
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Onwardvic(m): 10:15am
tortoise kwa!! is that a blessing or a curse?
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by skarz: 10:15am
very soon they'll give him elephant as gift since it's zoo he wants to open in the palace
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by smartty68(m): 10:15am
Are you sure the tortoise didn't delcare age?shocked
I want to see affidavit of age declaration of the tortoise Cos I don't trust Nigeria my country

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by ibkgab001: 10:15am
Ijapa
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by skarz: 10:16am
Onwardvic:
tortoise kwa!! is that a blessing or a course?
it's not only course it's subject grin just kidding

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Olaniyi53(m): 10:16am
Onwardvic:
tortoise kwa!! is that a blessing or a course?

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by adetona1234: 10:16am
Ok now...Movement
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by kingsumo(m): 10:16am
Benin and acient things be like TBoss and private jet owners
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by martineverest(m): 10:16am
As an edoman...... There is more meaning than what we know
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by Punctual(m): 10:16am
117 years old?? That tortoise don turn deity grin grin

Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by QuietHammer(m): 10:17am
A tortoise as GIFTS?
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:18am
Show us d Birth certificate or we don't.........
Re: Oba Of Benin Gets 117-Year-Old Tortoises As Gifts by skarz: 10:18am
give it a rest fam

