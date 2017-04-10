₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by itsdumebi(m): 4:01pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, April 6, 2016, arraigned Patrick Shanchi Nwokike, Managing Director of a wonder bank, ‘Let’s Partner With You’ alongside his wife, Rosemary Ifeoma Nwokike, before Justice Dugbo Aghoghorie of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, Enugu State on a 10-count charge bordering on Advanced Fee Fraud and carrying out banking business without valid License.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/04/10/efcc-arraigns-lets-partner-md-nwokike-wife-n4bn-fraud/
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by yomi007k(m): 4:02pm
Bonnie n Clyde
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by auntysimbiat(f): 4:20pm
dats y i dont like partnering with people..
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Keneking: 4:34pm
Lets partner with this story sef
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by midehi2(f): 4:34pm
na waoo
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by celestialAgent(m): 4:34pm
B
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by itiswellandwell: 4:34pm
Hmmmm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Oladelson(m): 4:35pm
I NO JUSS UNDERSTAND DZ COUNTRY AGAIN JARE
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by amoduokoh(m): 4:35pm
.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by 9jakohai(m): 4:35pm
MMM.....the bell tolls for thee....
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Ajiswaggs(m): 4:35pm
q
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by lonelydora(m): 4:35pm
The hustle for quick cash is real.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Dottore: 4:35pm
So "Shine shine" (that's what he is popularly called) and his wife don finally go court. Na so the matter go become history in no distant time.
Meanwhile the bane of the whole issue is greed both on the part of depositors and the CEO.
Just like mmm a lot of people really enjoyed his monthly 10percent interest on any amount deposited before the terrible crash last year January. As if people didn't learn their lessons mmm spread like wild fire before the dust of Shine Shane's saga could settle.
The same greed landed people to their turmoil months after. Yet other Ponzi are in existence and some people are foolishly and greedily participating in them.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by mooremoney(m): 4:35pm
Fraudsters every where u go.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Igboesika: 4:35pm
celestialAgent:B for Billion fraud ?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by amiibaby(f): 4:35pm
Good
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Akalia(m): 4:35pm
My #400,000 is gone down the drain?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by kelvinjo94(m): 4:36pm
the couple z gat zero chill... N4bn...
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by seyigiggle: 4:36pm
abeg make una arraign aims asset management too. naso dem dupe me ooo
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Shelloween(m): 4:36pm
Lol
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by hrhobi1(m): 4:36pm
WHAT ABOUT CHUDDY UGORJI OF MMM ??
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by 9jakohai(m): 4:37pm
sometime between January and April, 2016 at Enugu within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N8,000,000:00 (Eight Million Naira) from Nwagbolu Emeka Onyekwelu under the false pretence of paying him 10% interest monthly on the said sum which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”
Ten per cent interest monthly? Just like that?
Where is someone going to get money to sustain that.
As some wise person once said....if it sounds to good to be true...it usually is.
Kai....Nigerians.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by botad(m): 4:37pm
Ponzi scheme will always crash irrespective of how Behind or fascinating the name might sound. It seems they are greedy and that's why they are still in the business for that long period of years.
A part of me usually want to pity those that lost money through schemes like this but another will say "na Wetin dem sabi chop belleful dem"!
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by SageTravels: 4:37pm
amiibaby:
What is Good
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Lexusgs430: 4:38pm
seyigiggle:
You don send petition to EFCC ?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by nobsalis(f): 4:39pm
j
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Lexusgs430: 4:39pm
auntysimbiat:
I would not mind partnering with you ...
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by unclezuma: 4:40pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by amiibaby(f): 4:40pm
[quote author=SageTravels post=55446785]
What is Good[/quote
Efcc ofcos
|Re: EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud by Demsay1(m): 4:40pm
got no time 2 comment
