|6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by assisttohire: 4:37pm On Apr 10
Do you feel like you are not getting enough work done at work? It could be as a result of distractions at work. More than ever, 21st-century workers are inundated by distractions and interruptions that pull us away from the most important activities of our jobs. Whether it's your noisy co-workers, internet addiction or an over-fascination with email, we all face distractions at work sometimes. To deal with distraction at work and increase productivity, follow these tips:
Block websites that can cause distraction: It is almost impossible to avoid the internet these days. Whether its research for work or checking emails, employees cannot completely avoid the internet. Employees sometimes access the internet for personal business during work hours. Use google internet blocker to block websites that cause distractions and mess with your productivity.
Invest in noise filtering headphones: co-workers can be a huge source of distraction especially if you are sharing an office with several employees. Some employees chose office hours to talk about personal issues or the latest gist in the entertainment industry. Invest in a good pair of earplugs or noise reduction headphones to tune out loud co-workers. You can also postpone catch up till lunch break or close of business.
Turn off / Silence your mobile phones: it is absolutely inadvisable to receive calls during office hours, however, it is unavoidable if it is work related. Separate your personal line from your professional number so that you can only answer work-related phone calls. Personal calls can be returned after close of business except in cases of emergency.
Turn off the Television: Some companies have televisions sets in their offices. This could distract employees, especially if something catches their interest.
Turn off your email notification: Today's professionals are constantly checking their email. Limit how often you check and reply emails to stay focused on the job. Set aside a time of the day to check your emails.
Environment: If you are too cold or too hot, you are constantly reflecting on how uncomfortable you are. If it too cold, ask that the temperature of the air conditioner be adjusted.
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by tollytexy(m): 7:41am
Na person wey don belleful dey complain of distractions.. i dedicate this FCT to Arsenal wey spoil my ticket last night..I go enter shrine later today for una
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by nmreports: 7:42am
Haba.
In my opinion:
1. You may not be able to control your environment.
2. You must not turn off mail notifications.
3. Noise cancellation head phones may not apply to most jobs where you have to be at alert to your environment.
The other three:
4. Tv
5. Blocking websites.
6. Turning off mobile phones are awesome.
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by Mopolchi: 7:45am
Good one
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by hezy4real01(m): 7:49am
Sack all the ladies around you
1 Like
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by HerExcellency0(f): 7:51am
;Dlol
hezy4real01:
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by tim1256(m): 7:52am
Make the work show first
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by dyze: 7:52am
90% of this reasons make up work environment.
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by abduldope(m): 8:01am
so Op how do I block this Hot MILF staff from causing comotion with the bros in my trouser. ??
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by Lakebeyin: 8:01am
Distractions from work? Nonsense(rada rada) mtchew
|Re: 6 Ways To Avoid Distractions At Work by scobaba: 8:14am
If you do all these ones da means you won use work kill yourself now.
You have not heard of work induced stress ad how it kills people too.
As much as i dont support having free access to items of distraction, one should learn to take at least 10 minutes off work every two/three hours. the work wont spoil.
