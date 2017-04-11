



Block websites that can cause distraction: It is almost impossible to avoid the internet these days. Whether its research for work or checking emails, employees cannot completely avoid the internet. Employees sometimes access the internet for personal business during work hours. Use google internet blocker to block websites that cause distractions and mess with your productivity.



Invest in noise filtering headphones: co-workers can be a huge source of distraction especially if you are sharing an office with several employees. Some employees chose office hours to talk about personal issues or the latest gist in the entertainment industry. Invest in a good pair of earplugs or noise reduction headphones to tune out loud co-workers. You can also postpone catch up till lunch break or close of business.



Turn off / Silence your mobile phones: it is absolutely inadvisable to receive calls during office hours, however, it is unavoidable if it is work related. Separate your personal line from your professional number so that you can only answer work-related phone calls. Personal calls can be returned after close of business except in cases of emergency.



Turn off the Television: Some companies have televisions sets in their offices. This could distract employees, especially if something catches their interest.



Turn off your email notification: Today's professionals are constantly checking their email. Limit how often you check and reply emails to stay focused on the job. Set aside a time of the day to check your emails.



Environment: If you are too cold or too hot, you are constantly reflecting on how uncomfortable you are. If it too cold, ask that the temperature of the air conditioner be adjusted.



