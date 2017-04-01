₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by AutoReportNG:
Lagos Traffic Law regime is designed to protect law abiding road users. It is also designed to ensure that those who flout any of its stipulations are made to face the consequences of their action so that they can be reformed and join the law abiding group. Traffic offences are called strict liability offences: you do the offence, you pay the consequence. However, the traffic management regime is not designed to empower officials of any agency of the State to molest, intimidate, extort or make a law breaker out of any Lagos resident/stakeholder through the demanding and giving of bribes so as to avoid unsavoury situations.
The minimum financial penalty under the Lagos State traffic law (aside from towing expenses) is N20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira) only - a sum which is higher than the monthly National Minimum Wage. It is therefore in the best interest of a road users to know what constitutes an offence so as to avoid its draconian consequences including the possibility of facing criminal prosecutions, being sent to the State approved driving school and other penalties
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/04/lastma-traffic-fines-lists.html
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by AutoReportNG:
Don't let LASTMA use you do ATM... Know your rights.
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by eyeview:
I think this info is highly commendable so that they don't fall victim to greedy, corrupt and overzealous officials. Sometimes, what some motorists part with as bribe to these officials is more than what they would have officially paid as fine to the Lagos state government. I will definitely save this.
I urge the mgt of VIO to make theirs official and transparent in the interest of motorists and the coffers of the state govt
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by Turks:
List of fines
For the poor.
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by horlabiyi:
What's the fine/penalty for any official taking bribe?
LASTMA in position to be checking vehicle document?
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by botad:
Only in Lagos:
VIO
Road Safety
LASTMA
Police
RRS
Lagos Neighbourhood Watch
Local Council
Task Force
In a single state!
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by lonelydora:
This is the nonsense TIMA - RIV was doing before Wike come vex disband them
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by botad:
Dem no wan make we drive for Lagos again abi?
Kontinu!
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by promohouse:
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by edlion57:
Is Lagos state a country in Nigeria...wat is the work of FRSC and police officers
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by SalamRushdie:
So how come VIO charges ten times more than lastma
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by GreenMavro:
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by khing00600:
SO LASTMA NOW CAN CHECK DRIVER'S LICENSE LAGOS NAWA OO
AutoReportNG:
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by countsparrow:
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by tumababa:
Good info. But is it lastma that check vehicle documents now
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by hylyne:
I need it in MS Word document...
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by eledalo:
It is written clearly at the top of the document 'Lagos State REPEALED Schedule of Traffic Offences, Fines and Penalties [Pre-2012] Published for legislative advocacy reasons only.
AutoReportNG, please do a better job of reporting accurate information.This is what Trump will call 'Fake News'. You're really trailing behind AutoJosh.
Disclaimer: I have no shares/interest in or connection to AutoJosh
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by ourleader:
Wow Just....
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by Dindondin:
And if I m guilty of all fines at once what ll happen? A. Tear my cloths & form madman B. Start crying C. Abandon the vehicle D. Tear den LASTMA slaps & break bottles with Mushing boys E. Start speaking big grammars.
Answer attracts N50. Start now!
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by Tobeticalus:
AutoReportNG:
Please is madam Ishilove still a moderator on this site
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by Billyonaire:
Warris this ? Any Lastma coming near me receives a slap.
Police can get 2k for coke.
This is my world.
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by folly22:
so after impounding the vehicle, they will still be the one to pay for towing. it shld be forr free na. Towing money shld bey charge on vehicle that got broke down or accident
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by Larrykaysail:
LASTMA, charge more than normal fee, i have an haulage company ,when ever they tow they will tell you towing is 50k , fine is 25k, sometimes ur fee will be 100k,
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by snadguy007:
May God punish this Lastma officer that collected 15000 from me for jumping traffic light last week
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by allrightsir:
only in a country of illiterates!!1
what exactly does impound mean? for how long? because you now charge people daily charge for impounded vehicles!
Does this make any sense to anyone because I saw a publication only a few days ago on Nairaland where the penalty for driving without license was 20K
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by miqos02:
edlion57:i tire oh
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by RicoBee:
Thank you, OP
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by refreshrate:
edlion57:
Exactly!
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by smartty68:
Task force for checking of vehicles in each state is more than 10 and some of the workers are touts(agbero) struggling steering with the owner in the middle of the road. When its supposed to be road safety's duties.
Our leaders needs a Jerry Rawlings solution
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by tribalistseun:
How to be a Nigerian, just sit in a office and plan on how to make life difficult for others.
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by ceejay80s:
botad:including armed robbers, dem too dey collect car by force
Re: LASTMA Traffic Fines Lists by refreshrate:
snadguy007:
Guy mention the location and try describe the guy anytime we pass there ehn...
