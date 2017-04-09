₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,817 members, 3,470,393 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 12:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This (9732 Views)
How Maca Root Can Make You Sexually Responsible And More Fertile / How To Predict Your Fertile Period And Get Pregnant / Checklist To Know Whether You Are Fertile To Have A Baby. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by edymonte: 4:49pm
Fertility is a continuous process, which parameters change with time. It is not a die-cut situation that you can ever fully predict who is and who is not. So, if you have some of the points raised here go against you, it doesn't mean that you should become forlorn as the situation can be changed by taking the right steps.
http://airtel.laffhub.com/blog/what-makes-you-believe-that-you-are-fertile
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Dottore: 4:53pm
Op in written English as well as other languages, there's what is called "paragraphs". It's makes long write up less boring and scary.
3 Likes
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by edymonte: 4:53pm
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by zamwazi: 10:23pm
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by lonelydora(m): 10:23pm
Op, use paragraphs nah.
Ohhhhh, is that why some men prefer Big women?
Meanwhile
2 Likes
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Nozzydiamond(m): 10:24pm
Nice one...
In other news I want to sell my phone...
http://www.nairaland.com/3732579/infinix-hot-note-3-sell
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by MrHighSea: 10:24pm
Hmm. nigerians no dy sofa dt 1. Ok, how come we b 200million n trying hard to beat chinese rada than improve our economy.
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by RealHaute: 10:24pm
Errr...I'm fertile as a....err...rodent(?)
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by doctor306: 10:24pm
Wait but am I supposed to read all this when am still trying to keep space in the next trend
Any way I don't have any thing to say but it seams the guy below has
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by XX17: 10:25pm
Thanks for the exposure...
Meanwhile, In case you need someone who can design a blog/website for you or you have anyone who wants to build a new blog/website
I can help you design a new blog/website or even redesign your existing blog/website at an affordable price.
If you're interested, kindly call/sms/whatsapp me: 070-6427-2729 or send me an email: owolabioluwaseun5912@gmail.com
A trial will surely convince you...
CONTACT ME NOW!
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by sugarbeesmith(m): 10:25pm
hope say my future wife dey take note
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by BigBrother9ja: 10:25pm
Op
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by ikorodureporta: 10:25pm
See d reason here
1 Like
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Godswillnwaoma(m): 10:28pm
fertility in men does not drop after 40yrs, a man can pregnant a woman ever after 70 yrs.
1 Like
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Garrithe1st: 10:28pm
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:28pm
My name is
1 Like
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Nathan308(f): 10:29pm
noted
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by fratermathy(m): 10:31pm
E clear finish.
If your yardsticks are used to judge fertility strictly, it means many people are infertile.
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by sotall(m): 10:31pm
ok
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Agadsman(m): 10:32pm
All but one of the points are for women. What about the men? Pls we need more points.
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by nNEOo(m): 10:32pm
Thanks op just check my bmi and it's awesome to me
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by AimingIncognito(f): 10:34pm
I want to get married/get pregnant this year(amen) but no serious boo yet.
I'm on my bed, oya comma marry me
BTW i'm a good girl/take home to mama.
If you are a good/responsible guy(age 30and above pls).
Pm me,let us date,get married and have plenty beautiful kids.
Don't worry if you are not too 'good looking', i've got that part covered.
Note:age range is #basedOnLifeExperience/Logistics
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Idydarling(f): 10:34pm
ok
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Jerryman94(m): 10:36pm
Come and experience the biggest *Technology business Expo* in Nigeria holding at Westown Hotels, 6 Opebi-Sheraton link road, Ikeja, Lagos on Fri, 14th April, 2017 by 11am. This event is free but *strictly by invitation*. Kindly contact Mr Jeremiah 08158789969 for access. See you there
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Vanpascore(m): 10:43pm
Op u tried sha, bt some are not true
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Pedrogold(m): 10:44pm
Op.... There is nothing as fertile as a bank balance with good "self esteem"
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Ahmed0336(m): 10:44pm
My BMI is 31 i don't give a fvckkk cos i got kids and happily married still ve plans to have one more child to total em 3
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Jetland(m): 10:58pm
Dottore:But you failed to realize that you committed some errors in this your comment.
2 Likes
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by Histrings08(m): 11:14pm
Thanks op... This isn't too long
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by badare1818: 11:33pm
www.p2pglobal.info
You need to check it out....quench poverty....smile every day
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by badare1818: 11:34pm
Take this as a leak.... www.p2pglobal.info
You need to check it out....quench poverty....smile every day
|Re: What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This by babyfaceafrica: 11:40pm
Lolz..not entirely true
Government To Sanction Health Practitioners Prioritizing Money Over Saving Lives / C-section Delivery: How Many Times Is Too Much? / Moving Objects In The Body / Itching After Bath (solution)
Viewing this topic: AdaIfe16(f), Mayour11(m), ahahnow, afeez5808(m), beesyb(f), thaEMINENT, Ollymurs(m), freezyprinzy(m), jayjayjones, signz, WilliamsNedd, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), tipwill(m), zieraw2005(m), Depreacherman, tardell007(m), ajeamos, chimchim1(m), bonboclat, engrdosmen01(m), pinkkyb(f) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10