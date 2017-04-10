Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie (3202 Views)

Here is a movie from Nollywood, Inspired by BBN winner, Efe's slang 'Based on Logistics'.







Lmao!! Grab a copy Now



NOLLYWOOD MUST COPY EVERYTHING, THAT'S WHY MOST OF THEIR MOVIES ARE CRAPPY AND IMMATURE. 3 Likes

Photoshop 3 Likes

How many days did they use for script writing, editing, production and post production. No wonder Nollywood keeps churning out garbage every now and then.

Not real, not funny 1 Like

How many days did they use for production, editing etc bro please use the sense that Jehovah gave you the slang has been in use for more than seventy days which is more than enough to make the film bro please use the sense that Jehovah gave you the slang has been in use for more than seventy days which is more than enough to make the film

And you expect me to believe this.... if I hear

After my kind review, I discovered that the movie title was actually edited.



Secondly, in the event that it is not edited, the movie must have been produced and finished editing with a primary title which must have been changed to the new title to create popularity for their movie.

Pure photoshop.



Its disgusting that moderators of this forum cannot take time to vet topics before moving them to the front page.



This forum needs a serious competitor..the 4k up don dey too pile up 2 Likes



Flat......... Hea......... . either the film was produced earlier or this is Photoshop. Have you done Wat ur tribe is known for, Have you raped ur sister 2day





But in this case, this looks like Photoshop... You know in Nollywod, often the title has nothing to do with the actual script. This movie was probably ready since last month, but this is the trending title that will make it sell better. Don't underestimate our marketersBut in this case, this looks like Photoshop... 1 Like

Definitely not real. How can they make a film within such a short period of time? If thats the case, you know the film will be poor quality in all areas.



Either way some Nigerian film makers are so bush when it comes to these film titles. Local bush rats.

When did they film it?