|BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Driftingking(m): 6:30pm
Just when you think you've seen all the crazy aftermaths of Efe's victory yesterday, Nollywood makes you start afresh.
Here is a movie from Nollywood, Inspired by BBN winner, Efe's slang 'Based on Logistics'.
Lmao!! Grab a copy Now
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by GloriaNinja(f): 6:33pm
NOLLYWOOD MUST COPY EVERYTHING, THAT'S WHY MOST OF THEIR MOVIES ARE CRAPPY AND IMMATURE.
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by sinaj(f): 6:38pm
Photoshop
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by legwa10(m): 6:59pm
Éwñ déi ke? Let think b4 i will say something stewpid...
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:13pm
Maybe PS.
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:13pm
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Flexherbal(m): 8:05pm
Nija!
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by celestialAgent(m): 8:05pm
..
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by OCTAVO: 8:05pm
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Richie0974: 8:05pm
How many days did they use for script writing, editing, production and post production. No wonder Nollywood keeps churning out garbage every now and then.
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Phiniter(m): 8:05pm
Chai
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by freshness2020(m): 8:05pm
Not real, not funny
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Phiniter(m): 8:06pm
Richie0974:bro please use the sense that Jehovah gave you the slang has been in use for more than seventy days which is more than enough to make the film
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by kingsumo(m): 8:06pm
The guy below me na mad man
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by bamidell(m): 8:06pm
And you expect me to believe this.... if I hear
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by veekid(m): 8:06pm
Rada Rada
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Ihateafonja: 8:06pm
e
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Abbeyme: 8:06pm
Na wa o
After my kind review, I discovered that the movie title was actually edited.
Secondly, in the event that it is not edited, the movie must have been produced and finished editing with a primary title which must have been changed to the new title to create popularity for their movie.
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by coolebux(m): 8:06pm
Lie moha tins
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Elle277(f): 8:06pm
Nawa oh
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by stevewale(m): 8:07pm
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by kings09(m): 8:07pm
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by ajalawole(m): 8:07pm
Flat......... Hea.........
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by joey150(m): 8:08pm
Pure photoshop.
Its disgusting that moderators of this forum cannot take time to vet topics before moving them to the front page.
This forum needs a serious competitor..the 4k up don dey too pile up
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Ihateafonja: 8:08pm
either the film was produced earlier or this is Photoshop. Have you done Wat ur tribe is known for, Have you raped ur sister 2day
ajalawole:.
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by oyewale0001(m): 8:08pm
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Iseoluwani: 8:09pm
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by nextstep(m): 8:09pm
You know in Nollywod, often the title has nothing to do with the actual script. This movie was probably ready since last month, but this is the trending title that will make it sell better. Don't underestimate our marketers
But in this case, this looks like Photoshop...
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Safiaa(f): 8:09pm
Definitely not real. How can they make a film within such a short period of time? If thats the case, you know the film will be poor quality in all areas.
Either way some Nigerian film makers are so bush when it comes to these film titles. Local bush rats.
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by queenfav(f): 8:09pm
When did they film it?
|Re: BBNaija: 'Based On Logistics 1 & 2' - Checkout This Hilarious Nollywood Movie by Motolank: 8:09pm
Yinmu. Photo shop
