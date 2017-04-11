Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power: How To Exit The Program (1748 Views)

2. The state focal person will scan your letter and send it to selection@npower.gov.ng



3.We will acknowledge and discontinue you from the Programme.













HOW TO EXIT N-POWER PROGRAM 1. Kindly write a formal resignation letter to N-Power through your State focal person.2. The state focal person will scan your letter and send it to selection@npower.gov.ng3.We will acknowledge and discontinue you from the Programme. 1 Like

Based on logistics, I think am the first to comment in this beautiful and cold day. I wish ya'll a lovely day... 1 Like

When I join, i will learn how o exit 1 Like

mhn i once thought Peter Griffin was confused untill i came across APC. 2 Likes

Lololol. I no do again. People don see work run. Lol. Next level scam is the JobsForAll site. Lol.

Why did you register in the first instance?

Are people now running away?

what about, how to get my tab...





I dey my room come and yab me..

gud

Exist keh? Thought it was supposed to change lives.

I knew exiting would be a problem.

Ensure that you are thorough with this process and adequately confirm.

If you get a new job and your employer discovered during pensions registration or whatsoever that your name is still in FG system, it may cost you the job.



When they ascertain you have been discontinued, write a "reconfirmation" letter and probably log in to your system to see that you have been removed.

Is N-POWER not paying people again?? Sai baba, HEAD OF CORRUPTION 1 Like



After una don collect 30k salary After una don collect 30k salary 1 Like

why do they want to opt out 1 Like

Okay it's good

Dat seem simple, but how long till they approve the withdrawal?

if i hear say i exit i wil collect the stipend and my salary!!

EyAa

I have been paid four times.I am not quiting at all.a dey run the package with my business and my official private job....a no fit quit lailai..my afrione tab is on its way..abi mi ti quit ni..We are N power teachers..we even dey holiday now..This is dividend of working as a presiding officer in the last general election.. 2 Likes

OMOTOWO:

I have been paid four times.I am not quiting at all.a dey run the package with my business and my official private job....a no fit quit lailai..my afrione tab is on its way..abi mi ti quit ni..We are N power teachers..we even dey holiday now..This is dividend of working as a presiding officer in the last general election.. Washerey omo iya mi 1 Like

just carry r load and go joor...exit wetin

OMOTOWO:

I have been paid four times.I am not quiting at all.a dey run the package with my business and my official private job....a no fit quit lailai..my afrione tab is on its way..abi mi ti quit ni..We are N power teachers..we even dey holiday now..This is dividend of working as a presiding officer in the last general election.. abrg when portal dey open for the next registration? abrg when portal dey open for the next registration?

The honeymoon will soon be over.

steveneche:

abrg when portal dey open for the next registration? don't know ooo don't know ooo