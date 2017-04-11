₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-power: How To Exit The Program by thesolutions: 6:38pm On Apr 10
1. Kindly write a formal resignation letter to N-Power through your State focal person.
2. The state focal person will scan your letter and send it to selection@npower.gov.ng
3.We will acknowledge and discontinue you from the Programme.
HOW TO EXIT N-POWER PROGRAM
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by KingLennon(m): 7:55am
Based on logistics, I think am the first to comment in this beautiful and cold day. I wish ya'll a lovely day...
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Soskid(m): 7:55am
When I join, i will learn how o exit
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by abduldope(m): 7:55am
mhn i once thought Peter Griffin was confused untill i came across APC.
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:55am
Lololol. I no do again. People don see work run. Lol. Next level scam is the JobsForAll site. Lol.
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by tim1256(m): 7:55am
Why did you register in the first instance?
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Ontarget: 7:55am
Are people now running away?
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:55am
what about, how to get my tab...
I dey my room come and yab me..
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by ymee(m): 7:56am
gud
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Dclique(m): 7:56am
Exist keh? Thought it was supposed to change lives.
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by nmreports: 7:56am
I knew exiting would be a problem.
Ensure that you are thorough with this process and adequately confirm.
If you get a new job and your employer discovered during pensions registration or whatsoever that your name is still in FG system, it may cost you the job.
When they ascertain you have been discontinued, write a "reconfirmation" letter and probably log in to your system to see that you have been removed.
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Lakebeyin: 7:56am
Is N-POWER not paying people again?? Sai baba, HEAD OF CORRUPTION
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Joavid(f): 7:57am
After una don collect 30k salary
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Cornerstone2020: 7:57am
why do they want to opt out
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Mopolchi: 7:57am
Okay it's good
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by shaddoww: 7:58am
Dat seem simple, but how long till they approve the withdrawal?
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by colossus91(m): 7:59am
if i hear say i exit i wil collect the stipend and my salary!!
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by pcei: 7:59am
EyAa
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by OMOTOWO(m): 8:01am
I have been paid four times.I am not quiting at all.a dey run the package with my business and my official private job....a no fit quit lailai..my afrione tab is on its way..abi mi ti quit ni..We are N power teachers..we even dey holiday now..This is dividend of working as a presiding officer in the last general election..
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by valdes00(m): 8:03am
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Histrings08(m): 8:03am
Washerey omo iya mi
OMOTOWO:
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by kenny905(m): 8:06am
just carry r load and go joor...exit wetin
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by steveneche(m): 8:06am
OMOTOWO:abrg when portal dey open for the next registration?
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by unclezuma: 8:07am
The honeymoon will soon be over.
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by OMOTOWO(m): 8:14am
steveneche:don't know ooo
|Re: N-power: How To Exit The Program by Teawhy2011: 8:14am
I ws not selected in d 1st batch for npower teach,abeg when 2nd batch list will be out nw?
