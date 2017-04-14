₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,787 members, 3,470,261 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 10:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) (13534 Views)
Young Girl Goes Missing After ATM Withdrawal In Lagos / Teacher Boils A Boys Hands In Kura For Refusing To Run Errand. Graphic Pics / Arik Air Staff Missing After Visiting Lagos Lover (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by JosWatchDog(m): 7:08pm
One Chiwendu Ekemezie, a 14-year-old girl has gone missing after being sent on an errand in Lagos.
The teenage girl was last seen around 3pm on Friday, April 7, 2017.
It was gathered that the the young girl was sent to the market with N500 to buy foodstuff for dinner that day. When she did not return on time, her family members got tensed and agitated.
In the course of the investigation, the security man guarding their compound said he saw her go in a direction different from that of the market. Efforts have been made to find the young girl.
Search parties have been to her school, church and neighborhood. A report has been filed at the police station at Agboju/Old Ojo road in Satellite Town, Lagos state.
Anyone who have seen her should take her to the nearest police station or place a call to these numbers: 08033796751 08113579150
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/04/14-year-old-nigerian-girl-goes-missing.html
1 Share
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by ladyF(f): 7:09pm
Na wa o. I hope she returns home safely... It is well...
And na LadyF come be FTC for this kain thread
Make i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N400/$
It's LadyF again.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by JosWatchDog(m): 7:10pm
lalasticlala
mynd44
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by legwa10(m): 7:13pm
Does she have a bf or any sign d@ she z having feelings 4 any guy?
2 Likes
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by greatnaija01: 7:19pm
she shall be FOUND ALIVE and UNTOUCHED.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by space007(m): 7:31pm
really? smh
icebird25:
6 Likes
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Motolank: 8:22pm
GOD will find her
1 Like
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Oyind17: 8:23pm
icebird25:
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by johnemeka(m): 8:23pm
Ha...it is not funny oh!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by kimbra(f): 8:24pm
Chai!. She'll be found in Jesus Name.
2 Likes
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by HRich(m): 8:24pm
I just hope they have not sold her out or use her for ritual and claim she was sent for an errand,
May God bring her back in Peace and safety
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by jazinogold(m): 8:24pm
hmm
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Ayodehji202: 8:26pm
front page twice in a day good omen indeed . the guy above me tho.I pray they find the girl save and sound and also pray to God to save our country from recession and give grandapa buhari common sense to govern .ALSO big congrat to my neighbour EFE the newest milonaire in town
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Phiniter(m): 8:27pm
Good lord
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by chinex276(m): 8:27pm
I hope she is found ooo.... slay daddy pls stay clear
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by miketayo(m): 8:29pm
icebird25:
Is this supposed to be a joke or wat. Dumb people everywhere
8 Likes
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by XX17: 8:29pm
I pray that the Lord shall direct her heart home. AMEN
MEANWHILE, in case you need someone who can design a blog/website for you or you have anyone who wants to build a new blog/website
I can help you design a new blog/website or even redesign your existing blog/website at an affordable price.
If you're interested, kindly call/sms/whatsapp me: 070-6427-2729 or send me an email: owolabioluwaseun5912@gmail.com
A trial will surely convince you...
CONTACT ME NOW!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 8:29pm
i pray she is found.......those ofonjas ritualist will not see u in jesus name Amen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Freiden(m): 8:30pm
greatnaija01:
The oracle has spoken
1 Like
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by jfizle247(m): 8:33pm
JosWatchDog:
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Stillblessing(m): 8:33pm
Pray she will be found
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by mizchoc(f): 8:34pm
The rate at which young people actually go missing these days is really alarming..
It's really saddening that a mother will be scared to send her child on an errand or young ladies will be scared to actually go out..
And the annoying part is.. They are hardly found
We just need sweet Jesus.
2 Likes
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by igbozionism: 8:34pm
the sophiscated idiots might have kidnapped her. if they could behead for 4k what can't they do?
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by dbtt: 8:34pm
hmm!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by Xbee007(m): 8:35pm
Godprotectigbo5:
igbozionism:
Godprotectigbo5:Lol, as if there are no ritualists in Osuland. I pray she shall be found.
1 Like
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by midehi2(f): 8:36pm
legwa10:At that age
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by modelsms: 8:37pm
God please keep her safe. I just hope no bad news will emerge later Oluwa please.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) by mizchoc(f): 8:37pm
icebird25:
And this one is going to be a father someday.. .making jokes out of a serious matter..
I pity you.
3 Likes
Soldier Sentenced To 7yrs In Prison For Shooting & Killing Of A Man In Maiduguri / Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Ogbobe Stephen, Enugu Auditor, Demand N5m Ransom / My Experience With A Police Man Today
Viewing this topic: Seaen(m), geefivez(m), abluck(m), johnnynikky, suxky(m), Vamp23(f), stancod(m), wableo, Mrflyguy, blaqroy, Sankabson(m), DaStunz(m), freshtestimony, kimbra(f), easyfem, Barbarthundey(m), ztanleechima(m), pokenose(m), okpanachil, mamabj, kingsouthie, Mathemagician1(m), TOBIeee68(m), Basildvalour(m), TWEETFELLA, Goldmaxx(m), passwelle, deolurexy1(m), showlight101(m), galaxy52(f), Adetutu300(f) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22