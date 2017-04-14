Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 14-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Being Sent On An Errand In Lagos (Photo) (13534 Views)

The teenage girl was last seen around 3pm on Friday, April 7, 2017.



It was gathered that the the young girl was sent to the market with N500 to buy foodstuff for dinner that day. When she did not return on time, her family members got tensed and agitated.



In the course of the investigation, the security man guarding their compound said he saw her go in a direction different from that of the market. Efforts have been made to find the young girl.



Search parties have been to her school, church and neighborhood. A report has been filed at the police station at Agboju/Old Ojo road in Satellite Town, Lagos state.



Anyone who have seen her should take her to the nearest police station or place a call to these numbers: 08033796751 08113579150



It's LadyF again. Na wa o. I hope she returns home safely... It is well...And na LadyF come be FTC for this kain threadMake i go continue my search for bitcoin... Sell to me biko... N400/$It'sagain.

Does she have a bf or any sign d@ she z having feelings 4 any guy? 2 Likes

she shall be FOUND ALIVE and UNTOUCHED. 38 Likes 2 Shares

icebird25:

they should go and check the lagoon o. maybe she has jumped already... ;Dthey should go and check the lagoon o. maybe she has jumped already... really? smh 6 Likes

GOD will find her 1 Like

icebird25:

they should go and check the lagoon o. maybe she has jumped already... ;Dthey should go and check the lagoon o. maybe she has jumped already...

Ha...it is not funny oh!

Chai!. She'll be found in Jesus Name. 2 Likes

I just hope they have not sold her out or use her for ritual and claim she was sent for an errand,





May God bring her back in Peace and safety

front page twice in a day good omen indeed . the guy above me tho.I pray they find the girl save and sound and also pray to God to save our country from recession and give grandapa buhari common sense to govern .ALSO big congrat to my neighbour EFE the newest milonaire in town

I hope she is found ooo.... slay daddy pls stay clear

icebird25:

they should go and check the lagoon o. maybe she has jumped already... ;Dthey should go and check the lagoon o. maybe she has jumped already...

Is this supposed to be a joke or wat. Dumb people everywhere Is this supposed to be a joke or wat. Dumb people everywhere 8 Likes

I pray that the Lord shall direct her heart home. AMEN



i pray she is found.......those ofonjas ritualist will not see u in jesus name Amen 1 Like 1 Share

greatnaija01:

she shall be FOUND ALIVE and UNTOUCHED.

The oracle has spoken The oracle has spoken 1 Like

Pray she will be found

The rate at which young people actually go missing these days is really alarming..

It's really saddening that a mother will be scared to send her child on an errand or young ladies will be scared to actually go out..



And the annoying part is.. They are hardly found



We just need sweet Jesus. 2 Likes

the sophiscated idiots might have kidnapped her. if they could behead for 4k what can't they do?

hmm!

Godprotectigbo5:

i pray she is found.......those ofonjas ritualist will not see u in jesus name Amen igbozionism:

yes the people that are obsessed with Igbo might have kidnapped her for rituals because money ritual is in their blood. afonjas are very wicked! Godprotectigbo5:

i pray she is found.......those ofonjas ritualist will not see u in jesus name Amen Lol, as if there are no ritualists in Osuland. I pray she shall be found. Lol, as if there are no ritualists in Osuland. I pray she shall be found. 1 Like

legwa10:

Does she have a bf or any sign d@ she z having feelings 4 any guy? At that age At that age

God please keep her safe. I just hope no bad news will emerge later Oluwa please.