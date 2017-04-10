₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by chimere66: 7:36pm
According to an online user who shared the story,there has been no power at Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma for over 4days now so students can't make use of Hotplates.The price of kerosene is also on the high side and students in some hostels are not allowed to make use of Gas.In a bid to survive,many of them were pictured cooking with firewood.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photos-ambrose-alli-university-students.html
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:38pm
OP, see i'm counting my money so i can't hear you.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:42pm
Ose omo toh gbayi!
When the desirable is not available, the available becomes the desirable.
But that concoction rice looks rich ooo
I beg who get spoon make I taste?
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by Pharaoh9(m): 7:45pm
MxtaMichealz:
Poverty is a disease
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by damilolammm(m): 7:45pm
This one no be sufferness.. See as the rice arrange Mhen
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 7:47pm
Many of them? I can only see a real nigga preparing "concoction rice" that will last him for a week.
That's my alma mata.
Any way na way for Ekpoma.
God bless AAU.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:49pm
Pharaoh9:To u abi?
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:55pm
Food cooked with fire wood based on experience are generally tastier than that cooked on stove or gas
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by Pharaoh9(m): 7:56pm
MxtaMichealz:
To every reasonable human
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:58pm
Pharaoh9:u funi oo
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by KenModi(m): 9:13pm
AAU,is that still a University
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by MrSmith007: 9:13pm
Ehen.. what do we do with this?
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by IMASTEX: 9:13pm
Who doesn't know what is unusual bean as a graduate. Na school that one go?!
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by nabegibeg: 9:13pm
this logistics make sense
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by despi64(m): 9:14pm
Not be their fault, gas, kerosene expensive
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 9:14pm
Man must eat. Anyhow anyhow
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 9:15pm
man must wack... belle no no which food dem use gas, hotplate or firewood cook... anything is acceptable
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by Debaddest(m): 9:15pm
Who is actually robbing God?..
BOWEN UNIVERSITY N650,000 per semester
COVENANT UNIVERSITY N640,000 per semester
BENSON IDAHOSA N500,000 per semester
BABCOCK UNIVERSITY N450,000 per semester
REDEEMERS UNIVERSITY N450,000 per semester
AJAYI CROWTHER UNIVERSITY N350,000 per semester
MADONNA UNIVERSITY N350,000 per semester.
AMBROSE ALLI UNIVERSITY.........(Unknown)
All these UNIVERSITIES were built from TITHES and
OFFERINGS of the common people who now can't afford
to send their children to these schools today.
Where is the morals and responsibilities of the
churches as charity in Nigeria?
What is the difference between church and political leadership in Nigeria?
These schools were all built with the sweats of their church members who kept sowing seeds like:
-special offering seeds
-first fruit seed,
-redemption seed,
-thanksgiving seed,
-harvest seed,
-tithes,
-pastor's seed,
-church building seed,
-evangelism seed,
-father's day seed,
-mother's day seed,
-children' day seed,
-Pastor's cake seed,
-olive oil seed....etc.
These schools are now elite
schools, only for the rich
politician children.
The gainers then use the profits to buy private planes & jets to fly up high in luxury, ride Exotic Cars and live in expensive Mansions, while their members, (who are mostly the least of Jesus people) sleep hungry.
The next Sunday, they will read Malachi 3:6-12 to these members again without making reference to Deuteronomy 14:22-29 about their own responsibility to these poor members in their churches.
If you think this is unfair, like me, please pass on this message because this is reality and we also need the CHANGE here!!!
Thank God for early missionaries who built schools and gave basic
education FREE or NEAR FREE to many of us including the CURRENT LEADERSHIP of these churches and universities.
The TRUTH is a bitter and if u don't like this post...come and beat me i dey my house.....
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by generaluthman: 9:16pm
Chai!!! 9ja Nawa ooo
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by realestniggah: 9:17pm
i hate this country
and i regret being a Nigerian every single day
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 9:18pm
God have mercy on Nigeria
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by realestniggah: 9:19pm
praisekeyzz:
you call this nonsense?
this shows the awful plight of the average nigerian citizens.
they are student and they are planning to have a better future for themselves..but look at the stress they have to go through just to eat..
see let me tell you..i am a nigerian..and i stay in south africa schooling....where in stay is better than ikoyi by far..their is constant electricity and constant water supply and basic human amenities for us..nobody should go through all these just to survive.
we are far richer than south africa but we are still way behind when it come to development
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by adecz: 9:19pm
Cooking indomie on baboo sticks.
Very, very Chinese in outlook.
Which way 9jeria??.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by loadedvibes: 9:19pm
Some students self
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by piperson(m): 9:22pm
before u will not use fire wood? don't use nau
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:23pm
Is dat hostel/open field? Cooking.150k indo with how firewood?
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by kazmanbanjoko(m): 9:25pm
When d needs r not available, use d alternative.
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by Senorprinz(m): 9:27pm
KenModi:
no, na barbing saloon
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:28pm
Pure stupidity.... The cost of firewood is far more expensive than cooking gas.
He must have spent his feeding money on girls
|Re: Ambrose Alli University Students Cooking With Firewood In Hostel (Photos) by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 9:30pm
Plan B
