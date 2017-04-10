Who is actually robbing God?..



BOWEN UNIVERSITY N650,000 per semester



COVENANT UNIVERSITY N640,000 per semester



BENSON IDAHOSA N500,000 per semester



BABCOCK UNIVERSITY N450,000 per semester



REDEEMERS UNIVERSITY N450,000 per semester



AJAYI CROWTHER UNIVERSITY N350,000 per semester



MADONNA UNIVERSITY N350,000 per semester.



AMBROSE ALLI UNIVERSITY.........(Unknown)



All these UNIVERSITIES were built from TITHES and

OFFERINGS of the common people who now can't afford

to send their children to these schools today.



Where is the morals and responsibilities of the

churches as charity in Nigeria?



What is the difference between church and political leadership in Nigeria?



These schools were all built with the sweats of their church members who kept sowing seeds like:

-special offering seeds

-first fruit seed,

-redemption seed,

-thanksgiving seed,

-harvest seed,

-tithes,

-pastor's seed,

-church building seed,

-evangelism seed,

-father's day seed,

-mother's day seed,

-children' day seed,

-Pastor's cake seed,

-olive oil seed....etc.



These schools are now elite

schools, only for the rich

politician children.



The gainers then use the profits to buy private planes & jets to fly up high in luxury, ride Exotic Cars and live in expensive Mansions, while their members, (who are mostly the least of Jesus people) sleep hungry.



The next Sunday, they will read Malachi 3:6-12 to these members again without making reference to Deuteronomy 14:22-29 about their own responsibility to these poor members in their churches.



If you think this is unfair, like me, please pass on this message because this is reality and we also need the CHANGE here!!!



Thank God for early missionaries who built schools and gave basic

education FREE or NEAR FREE to many of us including the CURRENT LEADERSHIP of these churches and universities.



The TRUTH is a bitter and if u don't like this post...come and beat me i dey my house..... 3 Likes