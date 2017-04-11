Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently (1920 Views)

So why should you still be using a 3G phone when you can get a 4G phone, some will say 4G Phones are expensive but you are wrong, there are 4G LTE phones that are very cheap in Nigeria and are also well used phones in Nigeria.

This phones are actually Good phones with some great reviews online than some products where we hardly know there names



Check Out the list of Cheap 4G Phones in Nigeria

1. Lenovo A5600

2. Gionee P8W

3. Lenovo Vibe B

4. ZTE Blade A452

5. Innjoo Fire 2

6. Innjoo Fire 2 plus

7. Lenovo Vibe P1m

8. Tecno W5

9. ZTE V7 LITE

10. Tecno Camon C5

11. Infinix Hot 4 Pro

12. Innjoo Fire 2 Plus LTE

13. LG K8

14. Innjoo Fire 3 LTE

15. Tecno Camon C9



Okay





FTC in million year.....

Mynd44 wia is my alert?

i no even get money to buy Nokia 3310 1 Like

La click la bend

Famoustemmy:

Okay lol lol



That one na phone abi na toy May God no allow me use my hard earned money buy innjooThat one na phone abi na toy 2 Likes





#teamapple Not a fan of these.#teamapple

T

HTC m7

Why una no put d price tag nah?

Never buy an innjoo phone I repeat never ever buy an innjoo phone. 1 Like 1 Share

You wrote it like you were gooing to write the prices. How do you want to convince us the prices are cheap when all you do is to make just a list. Nobody id ready to click anything. All this fresh bloggers ehn 1 Like

what abt d prices 1 Like

3G..... 4G.... the efficiency of the networks are just too poor. You buy data and barely go through half before the whole thing expires. What does it matter.

Horlufemi:

La click la bend

lol lol

Hmmmmm

we don't need 4G we need a better 3G. Glo hasn't made 2G strong enough and they're running to 4G.Awon oloshi 1 Like

and u forgot the price,? we came here to check price oh 1 Like

hoover420:

May God no allow me use my hard earned money buy innjoo

That one na phone abi na toy

Injoo is the worst brand of phone I have seen Injoo is the worst brand of phone I have seen 1 Like

I have still not seen the Infinix Hot 4 Pro yet, for market oh. Just the Infinix Hot 4. Where can i get one?

You didn't include the prices OP

Reference:

3G..... 4G.... the efficiency of the networks are just too poor. You buy data and barely go through half before the whole thing expires. What does it matter. Do u attend winners chapel ?cos your case is different oh Do u attend winners chapel ?cos your case is different oh

Is Tecno Camon 5 still in the market?



Pls what the price?

poor report. you can do well by telling us their various prices for us to confirm how cheap they are

Richie0974:

Never buy an innjoo phone I repeat never ever buy an innjoo phone. tHEIR BATTERY GO MAKE U CRY tHEIR BATTERY GO MAKE U CRY 1 Like

Reference:

3G..... 4G.... the efficiency of the networks are just too poor. You buy data and barely go through half before the whole thing expires. What does it matter. That's Glo for you That's Glo for you

Is Tecno Camon 5 still in the market?



Pls at what the price?

CheezyCharles:

Do u attend winners chapel ?cos your case is different oh What has church got to do with Network? Abi you don't know what's called Good Network Reception?

Location matters Bros What has church got to do with Network? Abi you don't know what's called Good Network Reception?Location matters Bros

All those are market women phones i will never use any of them ,lol,

hoover420:

May God no allow me use my hard earned money buy innjoo

That one na phone abi na toy



You no see as the name sound for ear, as if Yoruba man won say ko... Joooo You no see as the name sound for ear, as if Yoruba man won say ko... Joooo