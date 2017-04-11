₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,912 members, 3,470,750 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently (1920 Views)
World's Cheapest 4G Phone- Cagabi One With 7 Colors,pre-sell Price Is Low To $39 / Cheapest 4G LTE Phones In Nigeria Currently / Full Official List Of 4G Phones Compatible With Mtn, Airtel Etisalat And Glo Nig (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by TechyNigerian: 7:26am
Having a 4G enable phone is now the main thing or trendy thing as all the mobile phone provider are implementing the 4G LTE service which means everyone will be enjoying amazing fast speed internet both in the download and upload area.
So why should you still be using a 3G phone when you can get a 4G phone, some will say 4G Phones are expensive but you are wrong, there are 4G LTE phones that are very cheap in Nigeria and are also well used phones in Nigeria.
This phones are actually Good phones with some great reviews online than some products where we hardly know there names
Check Out the list of Cheap 4G Phones in Nigeria
1. Lenovo A5600
2. Gionee P8W
3. Lenovo Vibe B
4. ZTE Blade A452
5. Innjoo Fire 2
6. Innjoo Fire 2 plus
7. Lenovo Vibe P1m
8. Tecno W5
9. ZTE V7 LITE
10. Tecno Camon C5
11. Infinix Hot 4 Pro
12. Innjoo Fire 2 Plus LTE
13. LG K8
14. Innjoo Fire 3 LTE
15. Tecno Camon C9
Source >>http://www.specificationsnigeria.com/cheap-4g-lte-phones-nigeria/
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Famoustemmy: 7:33am
Okay
FTC in million year.....
Mynd44 wia is my alert?
i no even get money to buy Nokia 3310
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Horlufemi(m): 7:42am
La click la bend
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by TechyNigerian: 7:48am
Famoustemmy:lol
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by hoover420: 8:07am
May God no allow me use my hard earned money buy innjoo
That one na phone abi na toy
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by evexx1(f): 8:07am
Not a fan of these.
#teamapple
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by twilliamx: 8:08am
T
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by zeus2412(m): 8:08am
HTC m7
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Nnaabros: 8:08am
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Lakebeyin: 8:08am
Why una no put d price tag nah?
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Richie0974: 8:09am
Never buy an innjoo phone I repeat never ever buy an innjoo phone.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Untainted007: 8:09am
You wrote it like you were gooing to write the prices. How do you want to convince us the prices are cheap when all you do is to make just a list. Nobody id ready to click anything. All this fresh bloggers ehn
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Fmartin(m): 8:10am
what abt d prices
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Reference(m): 8:10am
3G..... 4G.... the efficiency of the networks are just too poor. You buy data and barely go through half before the whole thing expires. What does it matter.
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by recievesense: 8:11am
Horlufemi:
lol
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by investigator007: 8:11am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by CheezyCharles: 8:11am
we don't need 4G we need a better 3G. Glo hasn't made 2G strong enough and they're running to 4G.Awon oloshi
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by kenny905(m): 8:11am
and u forgot the price,? we came here to check price oh
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by ritzyvic1(m): 8:12am
hoover420:
Injoo is the worst brand of phone I have seen
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by beewhy009(m): 8:12am
I have still not seen the Infinix Hot 4 Pro yet, for market oh. Just the Infinix Hot 4. Where can i get one?
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by smartty68(m): 8:13am
You didn't include the prices OP
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by CheezyCharles: 8:13am
Reference:Do u attend winners chapel ?cos your case is different oh
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by GreenMavro: 8:14am
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Zenithpeak: 8:15am
Is Tecno Camon 5 still in the market?
Pls what the price?
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by obaataaokpaewu: 8:15am
poor report. you can do well by telling us their various prices for us to confirm how cheap they are
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by GreenMavro: 8:15am
Richie0974:tHEIR BATTERY GO MAKE U CRY
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by smartty68(m): 8:16am
Reference:That's Glo for you
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Zenithpeak: 8:16am
Is Tecno Camon 5 still in the market?
Pls at what the price?
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by smartty68(m): 8:16am
CheezyCharles:What has church got to do with Network? Abi you don't know what's called Good Network Reception?
Location matters Bros
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Abudu2000(m): 8:17am
All those are market women phones i will never use any of them ,lol,
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by Zenithpeak: 8:20am
hoover420:
You no see as the name sound for ear, as if Yoruba man won say ko... Joooo
|Re: Check Out The Cheapest 4G Phones In Nigeria Market Presently by banjeezay(m): 8:20am
evexx1:lol, me I'm #teampineapple
For Sale Used And New Phones And Places Where You Can Buy Used Phones / Need Help / New Zain Internet Computer Browsing Is Out!
Viewing this topic: VickyRotex(f), ViktorMartins(m), CaesarX(m), whemmytopsy(m), aliyu21m, sokoanugwa, morningsta(m), kennyosein(m), GogetterMD(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), olami0, bollify(m), AceDomino(m), Plenip, sammily(m), onlyTheTruth(m), FELIX30(m), damiplovR(m), oluwasolajames, solobam77, Izzybaba(m), olamisegbe(m), herroyalcuteness(f), Godswillnwaoma(m), elivtjackson5(m), guy2two, deepwater(f), Rebuke, Idenyijoshua(m), Tokziby, swankylay(m), trevolady(f), nepapole(m), Prdo, steveturner24(m), GGInc, fxtimi(m), Proudmum(f), Donmodel(m), vncntluv(m), jekks(m), Zenithpeak, energytype, ozuone(m), dokJ, Vince77(m), Deadbeing, Josegun(m), EzekielBams(m), lucheezzy, richydxfactor, aybrands(m), joepentwo(m), SimpleMe07, Malcolmx12, damilotun, rareman(m), femi4(m), Reference(m), emekamexz(m), hfc80, inspiratio, Ahmed0336(m), ayoku777(m), Chubbiehills(f), ekiyor3, stewatt(m), smartty68(m), peterchike, idnole4(m), cutefergiee, bhella10, hombre(m), elderbros(m), coalcoal1(m), Sugarbear007(m), kopite(m), BreezyCB(m), ekwespyz12(m), balosam(m), macgreg(m), potbelly(m), 9free(m), ikhibones(m), mu2sa2, emvico(m), sammieguze(m), emmy005, iamnicer, luvlife007 and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9