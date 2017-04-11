₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,038 members, 3,471,201 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 11:48 AM

Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) (7753 Views)

White Boy Hugs Davido's Daughter, Imade In School. Davido Reacts (Pics) / Davido's Daughter, Imade Visits P'square's House, Dances With Son (Pics, Video) / Davido's Daughter Imade Rides Her Little Wrangler Jeep Inside Their Mansion(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by hapsyno: 7:52am

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0qbDyI_YlI

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by LAFO(f): 8:13am
His daughter, his business.

16 Likes

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:33am
Wetin concern me?

4 Likes

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by MrBONE2(m): 8:50am
Next thing we would here is grin
Wizkid teaching his son how to throw Dap dance grin
Mr Bone teaching is kids how to read BONES and play Guwara Guwara grin
Lalasticlala teaching his kids how to handle and prepare snake recipes grin

11 Likes

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by MrBONE2(m): 8:55am
NLevents:
I don't think he is teaching her. Just displaying his fatherly love.

Well the pool party is coming up next week Saturday

ENDTIME PARTY grin

Cos
Those time should be used in praying to GREAT ONE

1 Like

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by pxjosh(m): 11:15am
naijaboiy:
Pictures of me spending time with my family coming out soon. undecided
.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by kelvinjo94(m): 11:16am
life of the rich and the famous
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by Jeffhardy300: 11:16am
embarassed

2 Likes

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by buccal(m): 11:16am
Ok..so we should fry beans
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by naijaboiy: 11:16am
Pictures of me spending time with my family coming out soon. undecided
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by Lilymax(f): 11:17am
All this Davido and his daughter's news is tiring nah
Give them some space for the love of God
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by ekems2017(f): 11:17am
Every thing is news now. Anyway now that he is always spending time with this baby mama, make we no hear say mistake happen o! If not him go marry am by fire by force

2 Likes

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by Jamesmatic(m): 11:17am
embarassed abeg no spoil d small gal..
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by uncleabbey(m): 11:17am
Cute. There is nothing as beautiful as that small fingers curling up your hands when you are sleeping. For those beefing him that he posts too much picture of his kid, I got a news for you,


He doesn't give a fvck neither do I

1 Like

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by mpurity1(f): 11:18am
MrBONE2:
Next thing we would here is grin

Wizkid teaching his son how to throw
Dap dance grin

Mr Bone teaching is kids how to read BONES and play Guwara Guwara grin

Lalasticlala teaching his kids how to handle and prepare snake recipes grin

who be this
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by johnemeka(m): 11:18am
Free Services

Why suffer yourself when we can help you with our most effective means of publicity with little cost.We have working GSM phone number Database of over 69 million people.

Publicity is the blood that flows in our vein and we can help you now.

Contact us now for your website design and publicity

www. englovbulksms. com
080 3278 3486
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 11:18am
goid
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by optional1(f): 11:18am
so
make we jump enter lagoon
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 11:18am
Donsmith spending time with his car

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by Chuckd12: 11:19am
grin

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by BigBrother9ja: 11:19am
I'll wait for her o

Panshing should start in the next 17 years grin
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by Cindy666: 11:20am
Imade,will be my son's babymama. If my son will like her anyway.....
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by optional1(f): 11:21am
naijaboiy:
Pictures of me spending time with my family coming out soon. undecided


undecided we never see pre-toasting pictures and pictures of your family undecided
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by twilliamx: 11:22am
Am more interested in davido taking a shitt. smh every shitt just makes d news lately.
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by naijaboiy: 11:23am
pxjosh:
.
gringringrin
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by GodSucks(m): 11:23am
Why is this news

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by naijaboiy: 11:23am
optional1:



undecided we never see pre-toasting pictures and pictures of your family undecided
It's coming out soon. After I don toast you finish. cheesy

1 Like

Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by budusky05(m): 11:24am
so




.
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by flyDixon: 11:24am
He should go and learn from 2baba who is "trying hard" to make his marriage work, thereby portraying the essence of marriage and how women ought to be treated with love and respect, not here promoting baby mama and having children out of wedlock



Don't even think of quoting me...... If you disagree go listen to 2face new single "Holy Holy"
Re: Davido Kisses His Daughter, Imade, Spends Time With Baby Mama (Photo, Video) by paradigmshift(m): 11:25am
Nairaland is this one news ... somehow..lost glory

(0) (1) (Reply)

Kelly Hansome Fights In Abuja Nite Club / Tiwa Salvage To Host Nigerian Idol Season Ii / Liberian President Johnson- Sirleaf, Two Others Win 2011 Nobel Peace Prize

Viewing this topic: denbaba, Eray(f), thurpee(m), lummy5000(m), dguvnur(m), bakarekabir, lipstick2, rocknation62(m), Steady40, kamalcole3000, bodmas119(m), Rhips, adeolu45, czarr(m), frank4578(m), morbeta(m), EMERALDGIL(f), jesufifunmi, Prestigious1, BOLTON99, sholasys, MohMulla, trevolady(f), ajibolag, bobonkiti101(m), madamGift(f), daramolanas1(m), chrisadigwe, yeahh(m), Fimbiology(m), Stanleysteno(m), NnamdiN, Richmmbm(m), hola106(m), jameshow, ungara17, wilbase, despy2003, HEIR, optional1(f), dayowunmi(m), Abisolahafsat, Kennyblues(m), ck123(m), beautydutch(f), linystar, Agadsman(m), ejosh4(m), beeff, redcliff, blairbrook(f), Fogman(m), McDreKing(m), Vince77(m), Jexyme(f), yusufabiola88, tblaq, luvethsam, dami1080(m), Promise93(m), LibrarianD, Mzfamous(f), VictorAB, EXLOVER(m), najighjighpaul, blessedmumi, sacredhearts, maxman01, whyniel, shogz89, sledge08(m), theokoliz, iamtardey, slimeby, omisakint, Ogexchi(f), Chuckd12, burkingx(f), Fresia01(f), rayforjay(f), edubrazil442(m), Gaxx01(m), mallorca(m), biodun83L(m), Luqas, passey, dclinton01(m), esmarcq(m), lovegeneration(m), shadelek(m) and 184 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.