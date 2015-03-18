₦airaland Forum

Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 10:43am
Davido has emerged winner of the Best African Act award at the 2017 MOBO Awards held in Leeds, UK. He was nominated alomgside Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie etc.


Wizkid also emerged Best International Act beating heavyweights like Jay-Z, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, DJ Khaled etc.

Below are pictures of Davido and the 2017 MOBO Award he won.

photo credit: as watermarked

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/pictures-davido-2017-mobo-award.html

2 Likes

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 10:45am
more lalasticlala

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:59am
cool
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by WotzupNG: 12:29pm
shame

davido fans can't even comment

grin grin grin

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by doyinisaac: 12:34pm
LifestyleTonite:
Davido has emerged winner of the Best African Act award at the 2017 MOBO Awards held in Leeds, UK. He was nominated alomgside eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie etc.


Haba see those they nominated with him and u expect him not to win...even tekno will win such category

1 Like

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by mayweather145: 2:50pm
doyinisaac:
Haba see those they nominated with him and u expect him not to win...even tekno will win such category
brother that guy na wayo he do, go and check well wizkid was nominated.

1 Like

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by mayweather145: 3:23pm
WotzupNG:
shame

davido fans can't even comment

grin grin grin
whats shame there he won an award he was nominated for nd his counterpart wizkid won in his own category too.
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 3:59pm
Congrats OBO.. All BullShit Aside.. You All Can Win wink
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Quatermani: 3:59pm
OIL AND GRACE DEY D BOY HEAD
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 3:59pm
frodo Abi na frog lord I see your award o hope he no dey peel because international act own no dey peel



but come let's reason

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by NJPot(m): 3:59pm
Davido. My man
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by hubbitman: 3:59pm
NICE
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 3:59pm
� local champion
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Fukafuka: 4:00pm
cool

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 4:00pm
Fia fia burn them!
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by opalu: 4:00pm
Great
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 4:01pm
Good one OBO, you dressed well but must u unbutton your shirt, u want to us the OBO abi.....
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 4:01pm
Frog voice
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by ayoblinks: 4:01pm
J
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by geometricaxis: 4:01pm
why is he wearing 2 wristwatches?
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 4:02pm
This are great talents

I have a dream Wizkid and Davido will win the grammys 2018
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by miqos03: 4:02pm
Wow
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:02pm
Unnecessary Decoder Measuring by both artistes...

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by concupiscent: 4:02pm
"OBO! you're the true son of your father. you have done us proud, you have done your nation proud, You're no Drake or Future asslicker, You're a man, a real African man! we bow to no one.
2018 is going to be bigger. shine on"

-concupiscent

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Pvibe007: 4:03pm
doyinisaac:
Haba see those they nominated with him and u expect him not to win...even tekno will win such category

I can even win in that category sef grin grin
To beat Jay Z , Drake n Co in a category no be beans O!
But I believe Davido with get to that level soon , maybe in like November 2039 grin
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by EloquentMedia: 4:03pm
congrats
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Bustincole: 4:03pm
I'm happi for him

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 4:03pm
Wizkid won it twice already
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by warrenweste(m): 4:03pm
cool congrats
Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by DTalented(m): 4:05pm
Congrats to him.

Re: Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 4:05pm
obo won mobo

