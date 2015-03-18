Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Kisses His 2017 MOBO Award, Shows It Off (Photos) (3460 Views)

Mr Eazi Receives The Car He Won At Headies Awards 2016 (Photos) / Wizkid Nominated For MOBO Award For “Best International Act” / Police Arrest 2 Of Davido's Crew Who Dropped Tagbo Umeike At The Hospital (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Wizkid also emerged Best International Act beating heavyweights like Jay-Z, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, DJ Khaled etc.



Below are pictures of Davido and the 2017 MOBO Award he won.



photo credit: as watermarked



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/pictures-davido-2017-mobo-award.html Davido has emerged winner of the Best African Act award at the 2017 MOBO Awards held in Leeds, UK. He was nominated alomgside Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie etc.Wizkid also emerged Best International Act beating heavyweights like Jay-Z, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, DJ Khaled etc.Below are pictures of Davido and the 2017 MOBO Award he won.photo credit: as watermarked 2 Likes

more lalasticlala





davido fans can't even comment



shamedavido fans can't even comment 11 Likes 2 Shares

LifestyleTonite:

Davido has emerged winner of the Best African Act award at the 2017 MOBO Awards held in Leeds, UK. He was nominated alomgside eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie etc.





Haba see those they nominated with him and u expect him not to win...even tekno will win such category Haba see those they nominated with him and u expect him not to win...even tekno will win such category 1 Like

doyinisaac:

Haba see those they nominated with him and u expect him not to win...even tekno will win such category brother that guy na wayo he do, go and check well wizkid was nominated. brother that guy na wayo he do, go and check well wizkid was nominated. 1 Like

WotzupNG:

shame



davido fans can't even comment



whats shame there he won an award he was nominated for nd his counterpart wizkid won in his own category too. whats shame there he won an award he was nominated for nd his counterpart wizkid won in his own category too.

Congrats OBO.. All BullShit Aside.. You All Can Win

OIL AND GRACE DEY D BOY HEAD

frodo Abi na frog lord I see your award o hope he no dey peel because international act own no dey peel







but come let's reason

Davido. My man

NICE

� local champion

Fia fia burn them!

Great

Good one OBO, you dressed well but must u unbutton your shirt, u want to us the OBO abi.....

Frog voice

J

why is he wearing 2 wristwatches?

This are great talents



I have a dream Wizkid and Davido will win the grammys 2018

Wow

Unnecessary Decoder Measuring by both artistes...





"OBO! you're the true son of your father. you have done us proud, you have done your nation proud, You're no Drake or Future asslicker, You're a man, a real African man! we bow to no one.

2018 is going to be bigger. shine on"



-concupiscent 3 Likes 2 Shares

doyinisaac:

Haba see those they nominated with him and u expect him not to win...even tekno will win such category

I can even win in that category sef

To beat Jay Z , Drake n Co in a category no be beans O!

But I believe Davido with get to that level soon , maybe in like November 2039 I can even win in that category sefTo beat Jay Z , Drake n Co in a category no be beans O!But I believe Davido with get to that level soon , maybe in like November 2039

congrats

I'm happi for him

Wizkid won it twice already

congrats congrats

Congrats to him.