Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party (8517 Views)

Olamide’s Son Batifeori Takes The Wheel Of His Mercedes G-wagon SUV (photo / Photos From DJ Cuppy’s Birthday Dinner / Photos From DJ Cuppy's Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/sunny-ade-takes-over-wheel-from-dj.html?m=1 The two legends unite at the birthday party of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote... and King Sunny Ade decided to take over the wheels from DJ Jimmy Jatt.

cool......correct baba 1 Like

#based on logistic fourth to comment after three years of trying#based on logistic 3 Likes





Oshiomole sighted...he no even dy dance with him wife, she don go meet anoda man wey sabi dance, unlike oshiomole wey dy dance galala ontop madover you Oshiomole sighted...he no even dy dance with him wife, she don go meet anoda man wey sabi dance, unlike oshiomole wey dy dance galala ontop madover you 1 Like

Is that Oshomole, that is his bend down low dance step...



let him be dancing while Dangote is busy engaging Lara on an Important discussion, the guy calling Dangote from behind is like oga live her alone she is married but the celebrant no wan hear. 4 Likes

Good one..

And I take over and nack them Frank Edwards and Eben.

Issokay

Baba

Dat is good

Jatt sef don get connection 1 Like

Sunny Ade the boss.



Happy birthday baba Dangote. More money to your bank Account.



The party go hot finally.

The wheel I was expecting to see.. 3 Likes





KSA dakun ma wowan niran, o dade nla , o wo ewu oye, owo Bata ileke ... Legendary !!!!!KSA dakun ma wowan niran, o dade nla , o wo ewu oye, owo Bata ileke ... 1 Like

the man seems too clueless. He should take the wheel from buhari too..the man seems too clueless. 1 Like

great man....KSA

Legends, much respect for both.

Adeolu4:

Dat is good

Jatt sef don get connection huh??...is DJ Jimmy Jatt a minor in the music industry?...what do u mean by he now has connections?





Nigeria's number one DJ! No video? I would like to see if he did it better than fayose.Nigeria's number one DJ!

mr versatility

NOC1:

Is that Oshomole, that is his bend down low dance step...

Na him



E be like say na pickpocket ... He wan thief him wife money for handbag. Na himE be like say na pickpocket ... He wan thief him wife money for handbag.

Dangote is just my role model, I love the way he blends business and fun.

Whaaaa!!! And I wasn't invited?

Boring

superman, sorry super king... Ade is legendary

NOC1:

Is that Oshomole, that is his bend down low dance step...



let him be dancing while Dangote is busy engaging Lara on an Important discussion, the guy calling Dangote from behind is like oga live her alone she is married but the celebrant no wan hear.

You dey work with CCTV company? ? Your view weak me i swear... LOL You dey work with CCTV company? ? Your view weak me i swear... LOL 1 Like 1 Share

Did anyone see Oshio baba doing his thing?

Free Services



Why suffer yourself when we can help you with our most effective means of publicity with little cost.We have working GSM phone number Database of over 69 million people.



Publicity is the blood that flows in our vein and we can help you now.



Contact us now for your website design and publicity



www. englovbulksms. com

080 3278 3486