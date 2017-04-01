₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by jesusson22: 8:48am
The two legends unite at the birthday party of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote... and King Sunny Ade decided to take over the wheels from DJ Jimmy Jatt.
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by arosunshine(m): 8:58am
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Erngie(f): 9:27am
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Mosesjoker(m): 9:45am
cool......correct baba
1 Like
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by marvwhite: 11:12am
fourth to comment after three years of trying #based on logistic
3 Likes
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by GreenMavro: 11:12am
Oshiomole sighted...he no even dy dance with him wife, she don go meet anoda man wey sabi dance, unlike oshiomole wey dy dance galala ontop madover you
1 Like
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by NOC1(m): 11:12am
Is that Oshomole, that is his bend down low dance step...
let him be dancing while Dangote is busy engaging Lara on an Important discussion, the guy calling Dangote from behind is like oga live her alone she is married but the celebrant no wan hear.
4 Likes
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Sunmibare6(m): 11:12am
Good one..
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by donnie(m): 11:13am
And I take over and nack them Frank Edwards and Eben.
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by chris4gold(m): 11:13am
Issokay
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Stanleywaxy(m): 11:13am
Baba
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Adeolu4(m): 11:13am
Dat is good
Jatt sef don get connection
1 Like
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by tinobrace(m): 11:13am
Sunny Ade the boss.
Happy birthday baba Dangote. More money to your bank Account.
The party go hot finally.
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by pxjosh(m): 11:13am
The wheel I was expecting to see..
3 Likes
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by fredoooooo: 11:13am
Legendary !!!!!
KSA dakun ma wowan niran, o dade nla , o wo ewu oye, owo Bata ileke ...
1 Like
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Stevebamdex(m): 11:13am
He should take the wheel from buhari too.. the man seems too clueless.
1 Like
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by emmanuel596(m): 11:14am
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by maxysmith(f): 11:14am
great man....KSA
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by mailemy(m): 11:14am
Legends, much respect for both.
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Deeypeey(m): 11:14am
huh??...is DJ Jimmy Jatt a minor in the music industry?...what do u mean by he now has connections?
Adeolu4:
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by naijaboiy: 11:15am
No video? I would like to see if he did it better than fayose.
Nigeria's number one DJ!
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by mpurity1(f): 11:15am
mr versatility
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by RoyalBoutique(m): 11:15am
NOC1:
Na him
E be like say na pickpocket ... He wan thief him wife money for handbag.
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by chally02(m): 11:15am
Dangote is just my role model, I love the way he blends business and fun.
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Jeffhardy300: 11:15am
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by anyebedgreat: 11:16am
Whaaaa!!! And I wasn't invited?
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Iseoluwani: 11:16am
Boring
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by kelvinjo94(m): 11:16am
superman, sorry super king... Ade is legendary
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by oyienootieno: 11:18am
NOC1:
You dey work with CCTV company? ? Your view weak me i swear... LOL
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by DONSMITH123(m): 11:20am
Did anyone see Oshio baba doing his thing?
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by johnemeka(m): 11:20am
|Re: Sunny Ade Takes Over The Wheel From DJ Jimmy Jatt At Dangote's Party by Abbeyme: 11:21am
Kk
