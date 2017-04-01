Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party (9837 Views)

It's a special compilation album of songs by Tuface Idibia put together by DJ Jimmy Jatt.



See more photos below...



Beautiful pishure... 1 Like

beautiful lady like LadyF.



Oluwa pick my call I don give you like 10 missed call this morning.



mean while slay queens looking at Olajumoke like..... 13 Likes

Honestly not hating o. But babe ain't fine. 36 Likes

She looks okay, but its all overrated 17 Likes

E w’omo t’on ta breadi

O ti d’onile ni banana E w’omo t’on ta breadiO ti d’onile ni banana 3 Likes

Well, these three ppl before me sef, una no wan mk I make am? 1 Like

the babe no too fine today 4 Likes

She don fine finish o 1 Like 1 Share

and some plpp are still beefing.. 2 Likes

Which one is "breadseller turned model". Every one has a past. Some people don't know when to start making use of their brains...



For those of you typing "the girl no fine", God no dey use fine bless people. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Quite dangerous to get that close to tubaba. 6 Likes 1 Share

seriously.... leaving all sentiment.......d gal no fyn reach my gran ma ;Dseriously.... leaving all sentiment.......d gal no fyn reach my gran ma 1 Like



Honestly not hating o. But babe ain't fine. Na wa for you oo! 1 Like

Nothing special or different about this woman, but it's just God's grace. Let her enjoy it.

All these male celebrities wey no fit hold body go dey pretend say dem dey pose with Olajumoke when for their mind na her apple dem wan chop, not minding the fact that she is married. Protect your marriage girl, those guys have no regard for matrimony.

During your funeral and you hear that MMM is paying 2016 Mavros... 11 Likes

Honestly not hating o. But babe ain't fine. modeling aren't about fine modeling aren't about fine 2 Likes

Chai...poverty no get life oooo ...see how money disgrace am ..may God bless us all

Still trashy. 2 Likes

This is how much God can take you far no matter how long it might seem........My first comment on Naira land after coming here to read news for the past 3 years....Please celebrate me 5 Likes

Quite dangerous to get that close to tubaba. Na, 2baba is now doing withdrawer method. He actually withdraws on time (Like he did with I Stand with Nigeria Protest) so it's safe to ride him now. Lolz! Na, 2baba is now doing withdrawer method. He actually withdraws on time (Like he did with I Stand with Nigeria Protest) so it's safe to ride him now. Lolz! 4 Likes

The haters are not far. 2 Likes