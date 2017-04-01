₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by jesusson22: 7:34am
Breadseller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna looked stunning at the Royal Highness Album release party at club rumours yesterday.
It's a special compilation album of songs by Tuface Idibia put together by DJ Jimmy Jatt.
See more photos below...
Cc: Lalasticlala
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/see-olajumoke-orisaguna-look-to-royal.html?m=1
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by jesusson22: 7:34am
more
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by ladyF(f): 7:40am
Beautiful pishure...
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by segebase(m): 7:42am
bb
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by noble71(m): 8:04am
beautiful lady like LadyF.
Oluwa pick my call I don give you like 10 missed call this morning.
mean while slay queens looking at Olajumoke like.....
13 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by Akshow: 8:29am
Honestly not hating o. But babe ain't fine.
36 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by KingRex1: 8:29am
She looks okay, but its all overrated
17 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by cagcani: 8:30am
Pretty
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by money121(m): 8:30am
E w’omo t’on ta breadi
O ti d’onile ni banana
3 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by YorubaMuslims: 8:30am
Pretty
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by FrancaCC: 8:30am
Nice,
Well, these three ppl before me sef, una no wan mk I make am?
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by dasauce(m): 8:30am
Na real waa!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by Phatbutty: 8:30am
the babe no too fine today
4 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by wendycindy(f): 8:31am
She don fine finish o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by tolexy007(m): 8:31am
and some plpp are still beefing..
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by ionsman: 8:31am
Nigerians sha...
Which one is "breadseller turned model". Every one has a past. Some people don't know when to start making use of their brains...
For those of you typing "the girl no fine", God no dey use fine bless people.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by StainlessH(m): 8:31am
Quite dangerous to get that close to tubaba.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by mikeczay: 8:32am
So we should fry fufu?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by princeadeboy(m): 8:32am
seriously.... leaving all sentiment.......d gal no fyn reach my gran ma ;Dseriously.... leaving all sentiment.......d gal no fyn reach my gran ma
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by sylva1: 8:32am
Na wa for you oo!
Akshow:
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by SafetyFirst(m): 8:33am
Nothing special or different about this woman, but it's just God's grace. Let her enjoy it.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by ADAMUdaCOWBOY: 8:33am
All these male celebrities wey no fit hold body go dey pretend say dem dey pose with Olajumoke when for their mind na her apple dem wan chop, not minding the fact that she is married. Protect your marriage girl, those guys have no regard for matrimony.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by mzdeee(f): 8:33am
Nice
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by Kizyte(m): 8:33am
During your funeral and you hear that MMM is paying 2016 Mavros...
11 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by wawappl: 8:33am
Akshow:modeling aren't about fine
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by Damilare5882(m): 8:34am
Chai...poverty no get life oooo ...see how money disgrace am ..may God bless us all
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by rheether(f): 8:35am
Still trashy.
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by Tobicrystal: 8:36am
This is how much God can take you far no matter how long it might seem........My first comment on Naira land after coming here to read news for the past 3 years....Please celebrate me
5 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by cathodekazim: 8:37am
oku orire
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by BabaCommander: 8:37am
StainlessH:Na, 2baba is now doing withdrawer method. He actually withdraws on time (Like he did with I Stand with Nigeria Protest) so it's safe to ride him now. Lolz!
4 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by kullozone(m): 8:38am
The haters are not far.
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna At The Royal Highness Album Release Party by NabeelAbu: 8:39am
Her new name shud be breadyemi,breadsunmibare,breadpemisire.mea ing:breadfavours me,breadopens the way to success for me.
