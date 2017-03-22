Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy (9636 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Congrats to them.



SOURCE: Top actor Odunlade Adekola and Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy.Congrats to them.SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/odunlade-adekola-wife-ruth-welcome-4th.html 6 Likes 1 Share

congrats to the tall guy 1 Like

congratulations!





This guy dy shoot sha...sharp shooter, 4th baby in this recession wey price of baby things don go up sote if babe dy invite me com dia house i dy turn am down, mk i just dy manage my life this recession. 2019 we go vote APC out the way we voted Tboss out based on logistics This guy dy shoot sha...sharp shooter, 4th baby in this recession wey price of baby things don go up sote if babe dy invite me com dia house i dy turn am down, mk i just dy manage my life this recession. 2019 we go vote APC out the way we voted Tboss out based on logistics 1 Like



Who will feed them for you ?? 2 Likes

4!!! Nigerians really do love breeding.....



Congrats to him...

Which of the wives actually?

It must be his 5th! he welcomed 4th in 2015

Striker lomo

JamieNaija:

Top actor Odunlade Adekola and Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy.



Congrats to them.



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/odunlade-adekola-wife-ruth-welcome-4th.html





Congratulations brov. Congratulations brov.

Eku ewu ooooo. Olorun awo ooo

We are still going to 13..

Dont give up yet brother... Dont give up yet

kristonium:

Which of the wives actually? The 6th.. The 6th..

Congratulations brother. Olorun A wo.

Water borehole installation

LMAyedun:

The 6th.. Wondering as well

They posted this same pic as at then,WE MUST NOT TRUST THIS BLOGGER Wondering as wellThey posted this same pic as at then,WE MUST NOT TRUST THIS BLOGGER

See Lies!fourth baby since when?Maybe fifth.

based on logistics, this guy is trying o

Sharp shooter

Congratulations sir.

chai.. This guy dey Try

1 Like

In this recession 1 Like

Good for u ! 1 Share

Congrats





Check out my signature guys and make your order, we deliver FREE within Lagos

OlajumokeBread:



Who will feed them for you ??

Poor man thinking! Na God sure pass Poor man thinking! Na God sure pass 3 Likes

Congratulations.

Guy,abeg hold it there...just hold it. Which food this one wan come chop? We are overpopulated already. You b baby factory?

She is still gonna give birth, until it becomes a girl. Congrats Odun.

Wow congratulations