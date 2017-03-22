₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by JamieNaija(m): 1:20pm
Top actor Odunlade Adekola and Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy.
Congrats to them.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/odunlade-adekola-wife-ruth-welcome-4th.html
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by NegeduGrace(f): 1:37pm
congrats to the tall guy
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by adewealth22(f): 1:48pm
congratulations!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by GreenMavro: 1:49pm
This guy dy shoot sha...sharp shooter, 4th baby in this recession wey price of baby things don go up sote if babe dy invite me com dia house i dy turn am down, mk i just dy manage my life this recession. 2019 we go vote APC out the way we voted Tboss out based on logistics
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by OlajumokeBread(f): 1:49pm
Who will feed them for you ??
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by uzoclinton(m): 1:49pm
4!!! Nigerians really do love breeding.....
Congrats to him...
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by kristonium(m): 1:49pm
Which of the wives actually?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by bettercreature(m): 1:50pm
It must be his 5th! he welcomed 4th in 2015
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by GovWahala: 1:50pm
Striker lomo
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by dreTopTop: 1:50pm
JamieNaija:
Congratulations brov.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by odiereke(m): 1:50pm
Eku ewu ooooo. Olorun awo ooo
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by Tobyshegz(m): 1:50pm
We are still going to 13..
Dont give up yet brother... Dont give up yet
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by LMAyedun(m): 1:50pm
kristonium:The 6th..
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by tpbehappy(m): 1:51pm
Congratulations brother. Olorun A wo.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by toxxnoni(m): 1:51pm
Water borehole installation
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by bettercreature(m): 1:52pm
LMAyedun:Wondering as well
They posted this same pic as at then,WE MUST NOT TRUST THIS BLOGGER
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:52pm
See Lies!fourth baby since when?Maybe fifth.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by coalcoal1(m): 1:52pm
based on logistics, this guy is trying o
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by babyfaceafrica: 1:52pm
Sharp shooter
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by dreTopTop: 1:53pm
Congratulations sir.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by Omotayor123(f): 1:53pm
chai.. This guy dey Try
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by AyamConfidence(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by Keneking: 1:53pm
In this recession
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by sojayy(m): 1:53pm
Good for u !
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by kasima(f): 1:55pm
Congrats
Congrats
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by sojayy(m): 1:56pm
OlajumokeBread:
Poor man thinking! Na God sure pass
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by Pavore9: 1:57pm
Congratulations.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by thinkmoney(m): 1:57pm
Guy,abeg hold it there...just hold it. Which food this one wan come chop? We are overpopulated already. You b baby factory?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by Demonicide: 1:59pm
She is still gonna give birth, until it becomes a girl. Congrats Odun.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by kayceeD2(m): 1:59pm
Wow congratulations
|Re: Odunlade Adekola & Wife Ruth Welcome 4th Baby Boy by Untainted007: 1:59pm
The guy na sharp shooter; children are the heritage of God, but the present situation in the country will teach you how to play safe rather than born born everywhere. Nobody wan born plenty again cos the country is nt smiling. Congrats anyway.
