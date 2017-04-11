₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Igboboy59(m): 2:33pm
As we all know ,this is the season for planting and cultivating. I decided to cultivate this year,going there today to clear;this what I killed.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Igboboy59(m): 2:36pm
more
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Airborne02: 2:36pm
Lala wen it gets to fp.
2 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:39pm
Baba dis is puff adder not python.
Based on logistics,this snake meets all lalasticlalas criteria,so there fore.prepare for fp.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Davash222(m): 2:40pm
Khd95:Baba, they are not eating the name. They only want you to see the creature before it embark on a journey of no return. (inside belle).
10 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by anwulica: 2:42pm
Looks like photoshop to me
3 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Baroba(m): 2:56pm
Khd95:
Based on Logi, i think its a Gaboon viper..
4 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Igboboy59(m): 2:56pm
The camera phone i took to farm not that clear... pardon
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:58pm
Baroba:be like say u gather plenty logistics for hand
but based on further logistics,this snake go enter front page nd steaming pot of soup simultanously
2 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Ncsamuel(m): 2:58pm
Sorry oh. Am new here o. Whenever there is a snake thread ppl will be asking for one lala... Pls who is LALASTICLALA.?can someone explain his case with snakes?
1 Like
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Baroba(m): 3:08pm
anwulica:
Nope, they are the largest of the viperiod breed, some have been known to weigh 20kg.. its a Gaboon Viper..
2 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Nathan2016: 3:10pm
LALALALALALLALLALLALALALALALALALALALALALALALALAAAALLLLLLAAAAALLLALLALALALALLAALALAA
FOOD IS READY
1 Like
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 3:12pm
Lalasticlala right now
4 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:38pm
Lalasticlala when snakes appear...
* Size. [✓]
* Shape. [✓]
* Length. [✓]
* Weight. [✓]
28 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:38pm
Who's this guy ??
This is a python not Puff adder
Puff adder can get this big
The igbo name for puff adder is Echi eteka (tomorrow is too late) because of how venomous the bite is
This is a python
1 Like
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:38pm
That's huge
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Deseo(f): 4:39pm
Lalaaaaaaaaaa
1 Like
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Edenoscar(m): 4:39pm
The mod who loves snakes is at it again
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:39pm
Anaconda
8 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by RichThug(m): 4:39pm
lala right now
3 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:40pm
PapaNnamdi:
1 Like
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Mynd44: 4:40pm
I am sure ujsizzle sees a lovely shoe and bag right there
1 Like
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by dingbang(m): 4:40pm
I hope snake don't swallow lalasticlalla one day
2 Likes
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by kalebsky: 4:40pm
Hmmm, lala do d needful
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:41pm
Na Gaboon viper you wan go chop so? Be careful that snake is filled with so much venom , you are really luck it didnt bite you if not na die for get you straight..its a very wicked Viper and they dislike capitivity more than any other snake on earth
1 Like
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 4:41pm
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:41pm
Am sure by now the "Witch-General" of the Federation will have sent a memo to all covens warning witches not to change to snakes when going on 'undercover' missions to avoid getting killed by Nigerians
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by lailo: 4:41pm
Puff puff 4 today,happy birthday lala
|Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by TemiGURL(f): 4:41pm
Lala and snake
and 153 guest(s)
