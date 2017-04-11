₦airaland Forum

Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Igboboy59(m): 2:33pm
As we all know ,this is the season for planting and cultivating. I decided to cultivate this year,going there today to clear;this what I killed.

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Igboboy59(m): 2:36pm
more

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Airborne02: 2:36pm
Lala wen it gets to fp.

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:39pm
Baba dis is puff adder not python.

Based on logistics,this snake meets all lalasticlalas criteria,so there fore.prepare for fp.

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Davash222(m): 2:40pm
Khd95:
Baba dis is puff adder not python.

Based on logistics,this snake meets all lalasticlalas criteria,so there fore.prepare for fp.
Baba, they are not eating the name. They only want you to see the creature before it embark on a journey of no return. (inside belle).

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by anwulica: 2:42pm
Looks like photoshop to me lipsrsealed

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Baroba(m): 2:56pm
Khd95:
Baba dis is puff adder not python.

Based on logistics,this snake meets all lalasticlalas criteria,so there fore.prepare for fp.

Based on Logi, i think its a Gaboon viper..

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Igboboy59(m): 2:56pm
The camera phone i took to farm not that clear... pardon
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:58pm
Baroba:


Based on Logi, i think its a Gaboon viper..
be like say u gather plenty logistics for handgrin

but based on further logistics,this snake go enter front page nd steaming pot of soupcheesy simultanouslygrin

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Ncsamuel(m): 2:58pm
Sorry oh. Am new here o. Whenever there is a snake thread ppl will be asking for one lala... Pls who is LALASTICLALA.?can someone explain his case with snakes?

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Baroba(m): 3:08pm
anwulica:
Looks like photoshop to me lipsrsealed

Nope, they are the largest of the viperiod breed, some have been known to weigh 20kg.. its a Gaboon Viper..

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Nathan2016: 3:10pm
LALALALALALLALLALLALALALALALALALALALALALALALALAAAALLLLLLAAAAALLLALLALALALALLAALALAA



FOOD IS READY

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 3:12pm
Lalasticlala right now

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:38pm
grin grin grin grin

Lalasticlala when snakes appear...

* Size. [✓]
* Shape. [✓]
* Length. [✓]
* Weight. [✓]

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:38pm

Who's this guy ??

This is a python not Puff adder

Puff adder can get this big

The igbo name for puff adder is Echi eteka (tomorrow is too late) because of how venomous the bite is

This is a python

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:38pm
That's huge
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Deseo(f): 4:39pm
Lalaaaaaaaaaa

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Edenoscar(m): 4:39pm
The mod who loves snakes is at it again
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:39pm
Anaconda

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by RichThug(m): 4:39pm
lala right now

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 4:40pm
PapaNnamdi:
Lalasticlala right now

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Mynd44: 4:40pm
I am sure ujsizzle sees a lovely shoe and bag right there grin grin grin

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by dingbang(m): 4:40pm
I hope snake don't swallow lalasticlalla one day

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by kalebsky: 4:40pm
Hmmm, lala do d needful
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 4:41pm
angry
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 4:41pm
Na Gaboon viper you wan go chop so? Be careful that snake is filled with so much venom , you are really luck it didnt bite you if not na die for get you straight..its a very wicked Viper and they dislike capitivity more than any other snake on earth

Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 4:41pm
shocked
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:41pm
Am sure by now the "Witch-General" of the Federation will have sent a memo to all covens warning witches not to change to snakes when going on 'undercover' missions to avoid getting killed by Nigerians angry
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by lailo: 4:41pm
Puff puff 4 today,happy birthday lala
Re: Big Puff Adder Killed Where I Was Clearing Land For Cultivation (Photos) by TemiGURL(f): 4:41pm
Lala and snake tongue

