₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,255 members, 3,471,875 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 05:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor (9011 Views)
Daddy Freeze's Response To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor Is Epic / Shan George Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal / Shan George Pregnant With Her First Child (Throwback Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by AdoraAmadi: 3:25pm
Coming after Cool FM's Daddy Freeze gave an epic response to Shan George's question, of having sex with a Pastor and using his money to help poor people, Nollywood Actress Cossy Orijakor, who disclosed last week that she will be sharing her statement of account, which has the name of a popular Nigerian Pastor, should Kemi Olunloyo remain in jail, has also reacted to the post.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/cossy-orijakor-reacts-to-shan-georges.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSvyEfzjrQn/
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by SooCute(m): 3:25pm
With the trend of things in recent times, i see a very slim possibility of one becoming a true child of God!
I am trying so hard to keep the holy week holy yet morale the wan fail me....
God abeg oooo!
in other news....."so na FTC be this"
i must hammer this year b that!
Nairalanders go share my before and after pic soonest!
9 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by anwulica: 3:26pm
Instagram should be able to sense, identify and censor 'Olosho' comments like this?!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by OfficialAwol(m): 3:32pm
And Hoes are coming in support of one of theirs
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Tallesty1(m): 3:46pm
Can anything good come out of Cossy?
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by ogologoamu: 3:58pm
SooCute:
There is nothing like holy week. Every week is meant to practice holiness.
8 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by CheezyCharles: 4:45pm
choi her b++bs is so big that it's no longer attractive
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Tazdroid(m): 4:45pm
Cancerously Ogreish Sack of Shitty Yuck
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by iamnicer: 4:45pm
OH LORD PLEASE COME
I DONT UNDERSTAND SOME PASTORS AGAIN
COME LORD COME
5 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by alignacademy(m): 4:45pm
SooCute:
LOL
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by babyfaceafrica: 4:45pm
She and her breast are been noticed
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Ezenwammadu(m): 4:45pm
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Tazdroid(m): 4:45pm
Tallesty1:my brother, nothing good., not even her brezz shaped like jabulani
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Lilymax(f): 4:46pm
And I was expecting to read a meaningful reply
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by soberdrunk(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by realestniggah: 4:46pm
the standard of all this so call pastors have gotten to an all time low that even all this olosho dey judge them
4 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by lavadon(m): 4:47pm
Na wa oooo
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Raxxye(m): 4:49pm
Na this one dey trend now?
Useless gist!
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by QuietHammer(m): 4:49pm
Tithe payers, see your life. Can you see how your money is being used?
4 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by AntiWailer: 4:51pm
Wat a useless question.
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Elvinho2244(m): 4:51pm
Na wa ooo!!! My dick don dey rise.
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by QuietHammer(m): 4:51pm
Elvinho2244:Shh!
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by ipodstinks: 4:52pm
is this one an actress?
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Kaslino(m): 4:52pm
Tallesty1:
I used to harbour such hopes but with this comment,hmm...I don't know if such hopes still remain.I might see o! If i try harder but 4 now,i cant say.
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by davodyguy: 4:54pm
lol
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by piperson(m): 4:54pm
Driver slow down, olosho alert
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Mrchippychappy(m): 4:57pm
This old hag oloshos, dem no go comot for road make we see better people? Shan George wen Okey Bakassi useless finish dump am and this ugly cossy.
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by Pavore9: 4:58pm
Sighs...
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by darocha1(m): 4:59pm
Sub Sub Sub!!!
Apparently, this ladies deal with pastor's alot & provide them with direct or proxy services. This is a SUB to some pastor clients of theirs
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by soromummy(m): 5:03pm
What this one talking about, you see your life
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by donsteady(m): 5:07pm
90% of Nigeria Pastors criminal
|Re: Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor by seunmsg(m): 5:11pm
Can't wait for cossy to release her account details and shame the pastor that locked up Kemi Olunloyo. All our rotten pastors that enjoy eating young girls jollof rice while still forming saints must be exposed. Ride on Cossy, the official love-vendor of Naija pastors.
1 Like
Wizkid Spotted With An 'attention' During Tania Omotayo's Visit (PHOTO) / Amazing!!! Superstars Who Look Alike With Different Origin (Photos) / Ini Edo vs. Genevieve Nnaji: Who Has Nice Shape?
Viewing this topic: Lexzycane(m), lastround, remisglobal, patrotic9gerian, Zonacom(m), kaybnairaland, Macbukky93(m), owxy22(m), yhemster(m), zolapower, sweeterman(m), makinson2865, uvalued(m), shilexholly(m), kaywizee(m), genghiskhan007(m), sarki9(m), discman2k2(m), abitex577(m), saxyminia, janeso(f), emmanuelewumi, DonaTee(f), jibbish(m), mizznkem, kelvine(m), Jaiye002(m), chimic, perosiky, Harmonrandyz(m), Pearl05(f), kimewills(f), tejiriorukpe, akdam, Guyman02, LeonOgu, ChiSun27(m), wishmewell, alexdidi(m), junibobo(m), hok4u(m), Obaofnaija(m), obaalade(m), Trexate, bigazu(m), stevesheddy(m), oluxy(m), metro10, Toronto123, buddie(m), Fabylee1(m), missuzoma, olasheni(m), Laralag, huche(m), Josmila(m), nelsilvercloud(m), stalicia(f), chijen(f), BankManager(m), Snowangel4(f), nappyboi001, Rhayour, Jhummiewolz(f), neahyo(m), Calsito, mina16(f), feelaaG, Tripple33, adami48(f), unalaoted, Edithberry, jossy26, ElSherriff, DrMuzoic, talk2odim(m), adeloly, Yungpac(m), ominirajj, EACBLAZE, Almeida(m), seunmsg(m), bodik(m), Lawrhead and 172 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7