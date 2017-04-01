Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cossy Orijakor Reacts To Shan George's Question On Sex With A Pastor (9011 Views)

Coming after Cool FM's Daddy Freeze gave an epic response to Shan George's question, of having sex with a Pastor and using his money to help poor people, Nollywood Actress Cossy Orijakor, who disclosed last week that she will be sharing her statement of account, which has the name of a popular Nigerian Pastor, should Kemi Olunloyo remain in jail, has also reacted to the post.



In her post on Instagram, Cossy said it is not a very big sin sleeping with a Pastor, but it becomes a big sin when the person making sure the Pastor casts out demonic spirits in ladies, don't get appreciated.



Here's what she wrote;





"Hahahahaha it is not a very big sin dear...@shangeorgefilms once the pastor is speaking in tongue and casting out the demonic spirit with his good dk. But it becomes a big sin when the person making sure the pastor cast out demonic spirit in ladies Don't get appreciated.





The money can be enjoyed peacefully and also be used to help others. But the tithe money will disgrace and embrace those who do not appreciate the one that hooks up the deals. the saying goes give to Ceaser what's Ceaser and to God what's God's. It's a big sin when you do business with a pastor and get cheated while he is still enjoying the fruits of your labour. OK that's my 5min... Kolo break ."



With the trend of things in recent times, i see a very slim possibility of one becoming a true child of God!



I am trying so hard to keep the holy week holy yet morale the wan fail me....

God abeg oooo!







in other news....."so na FTC be this"

i must hammer this year b that!



Nairalanders go share my before and after pic soonest! 9 Likes

Instagram should be able to sense, identify and censor 'Olosho' comments like this?! 2 Likes 1 Share

And Hoes are coming in support of one of theirs 1 Like

Can anything good come out of Cossy? 1 Like

There is nothing like holy week. Every week is meant to practice holiness. There is nothing like holy week. Every week is meant to practice holiness. 8 Likes

choi her b++bs is so big that it's no longer attractive 2 Likes 1 Share

OH LORD PLEASE COME



I DONT UNDERSTAND SOME PASTORS AGAIN



COME LORD COME



5 Likes

LOL LOL

She and her breast are been noticed

Tallesty1:

Can anything good come out of Cossy? my brother, nothing good., not even her brezz shaped like jabulani my brother, nothing good., not even her brezz shaped like jabulani 1 Like 1 Share



And I was expecting to read a meaningful reply 1 Like

the standard of all this so call pastors have gotten to an all time low that even all this olosho dey judge them 4 Likes

Na wa oooo

Na this one dey trend now?

Useless gist!

Tithe payers, see your life. Can you see how your money is being used? 4 Likes

Wat a useless question.

Na wa ooo!!! My dick don dey rise. 2 Likes

Elvinho2244:

Na wa ooo!!!

My dick don dey rise. Shh! Shh!

is this one an actress?

Tallesty1:

Can anything good come out of Cossy?

I used to harbour such hopes but with this comment,hmm...I don't know if such hopes still remain.I might see o! If i try harder but 4 now,i cant say. I used to harbour such hopes but with this comment,hmm...I don't know if such hopes still remain.I might see o! If i try harder but 4 now,i cant say.

lol

Driver slow down, olosho alert 1 Like

This old hag oloshos, dem no go comot for road make we see better people? Shan George wen Okey Bakassi useless finish dump am and this ugly cossy.

Sighs...

Sub Sub Sub!!!

Apparently, this ladies deal with pastor's alot & provide them with direct or proxy services. This is a SUB to some pastor clients of theirs 1 Like

What this one talking about, you see your life

90% of Nigeria Pastors criminal