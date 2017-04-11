Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket (11498 Views)

Super Eagles German coach Gernot Rohr has promised to resign in November 2017 in the event that the national team fails to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.



The Super Eagles participating in their sixth World Cup is in their own hands as they lead nearest challengers and next opponents Cameroon by four points after two rounds in Group B.



“If we don’t win the World Cup ticket, for me I’ll say is goodbye, ” Rohr said on SuperSport Monday night show.



“Though it is difficult against Cameroon, it is a challenge that am willing to take.



“However, if I fail, I’ll leave.”



Nigeria will face South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in June before the double header against the Indomitable Lions.





B4 nko,stay to do what? 18 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria sha 1 Like

Goodbye in advance sir!! 5 Likes

If we no qualify.... Wetin you wan stay for.... 7 Likes

Waiting for wenger to say something similar at The Emirates 16 Likes

Even if u dnt resign I trust nff u'r a gonner already

IF ... By Davido

Abeg make e no play rough play ooo,we must qualify,we can't just waste doz our talents.....maybe dis time we fit enta semi finals for the world cup gan sf 3 Likes

He has no choice.



I'm sensing incompetence somehow

E be like we no go make am o



The sport minister said we don't need to qualify now. 1 Like

His a wonderful coach, I listen to him this morning on a radio station in Lagos, he is a warm and serious person, I hope we qualify, so he will be around for a while. 4 Likes

o jebi. ko joko so najerya toripe o he ilu babanla re. iranu oshi.

He should be focused jare. Already thinking of failure

This man Neva know Nigerian players shaa, if dem disappoint you eeh......

Ofcus you Muppet, what business would you have coaching us if we don't get to the World Cup?

The way these oyinbo ppl dey take us all like arsenal fans , oya mi lenu ooo. We'll kick your sorry arse away, sharperly. 1 Like

I just Hope d ignorant Red beret wearing minister does not congratulate d super eagles when we qualify, given dat he beliefs dat we don't need to play in d world cup

Coach them to qualify and don't trade blame on any player if you loose

Not Nigerian Leaders ''DO AND DIE AFFAIRS" giving us how its being practised in western Nations. 1 Like

i beg dont bring the issue of not qualify because i wont forgive you if we dont qualify

with this kind of talent we have,we need to play the world cup to showcase them to the world.. 2 Likes

cleanshaven:

cleanshaven:

His a wonderful coach, I listen to him this morning on a radio station in Lagos, he is a warm and serious person, I hope we qualify, so he will be around for a while. Bros leave matter for ground abeg. Have you listened to Wenger speak? Wenger typifies a smooth, warm and serious person . How has he fared for Arsenal?

He's a good coach and i think we av d potentials to qualify, so....



























Except offcorse, the NFF begin their policy

Bye bye.. leave the country for us.. 1 Like

Has he gotten his salaries 1 Like

I love the challenge he's putting on himself his crew and the boys... Goodluck Mr Rohr 1 Like

That's him owning up to his job 1 Like 1 Share

performers are talking about resignation if they fail while failures in government are busy blaming GEJ and PDP 1 Like

nice one coachie