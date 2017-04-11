₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by robosky02(m): 4:33pm
Nigeria Coach Rohr Vows To Resign In November If.....
Super Eagles German coach Gernot Rohr has promised to resign in November 2017 in the event that the national team fails to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
The Super Eagles participating in their sixth World Cup is in their own hands as they lead nearest challengers and next opponents Cameroon by four points after two rounds in Group B.
“If we don’t win the World Cup ticket, for me I’ll say is goodbye, ” Rohr said on SuperSport Monday night show.
“Though it is difficult against Cameroon, it is a challenge that am willing to take.
“However, if I fail, I’ll leave.”
Nigeria will face South Africa in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in June before the double header against the Indomitable Lions.
http://www.allnigeriasoccer.com/read_news.php?nid=22683
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by Pieromania: 5:23pm
B4 nko,stay to do what?
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by veekid(m): 6:10pm
Nigeria sha
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by soberdrunk(m): 6:11pm
Goodbye in advance sir!!
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by iyamchee(m): 6:11pm
If we no qualify.... Wetin you wan stay for....
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by Iseoluwani: 6:12pm
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by emeijeh(m): 6:12pm
Waiting for wenger to say something similar at The Emirates
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by LoveMe4real(f): 6:12pm
Even if u dnt resign I trust nff u'r a gonner already
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by Enangson: 6:13pm
IF ... By Davido
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by hakinze00(m): 6:13pm
Abeg make e no play rough play ooo,we must qualify,we can't just waste doz our talents.....maybe dis time we fit enta semi finals for the world cup gan sf
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by Pavore9: 6:13pm
He has no choice.
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by coolebux(m): 6:14pm
This one Rohr started playing game of "if" this early
I'm sensing incompetence somehow
E be like we no go make am o
BTW tying the goat on rope and tying rope on the goat are all the same
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by bkool7(m): 6:14pm
The sport minister said we don't need to qualify now.
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by cleanshaven(m): 6:14pm
His a wonderful coach, I listen to him this morning on a radio station in Lagos, he is a warm and serious person, I hope we qualify, so he will be around for a while.
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by usman3688(m): 6:14pm
o jebi. ko joko so najerya toripe o he ilu babanla re. iranu oshi.
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by Lovexme(m): 6:14pm
He should be focused jare. Already thinking of failure
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by autonomous22: 6:15pm
This man Neva know Nigerian players shaa, if dem disappoint you eeh......
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by olrotimi(m): 6:15pm
Ofcus you Muppet, what business would you have coaching us if we don't get to the World Cup?
The way these oyinbo ppl dey take us all like arsenal fans , oya mi lenu ooo. We'll kick your sorry arse away, sharperly.
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by spartan117(m): 6:16pm
I just Hope d ignorant Red beret wearing minister does not congratulate d super eagles when we qualify, given dat he beliefs dat we don't need to play in d world cup
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by AmaechiLinus(m): 6:16pm
Coach them to qualify and don't trade blame on any player if you loose
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by shadfoye: 6:17pm
Not Nigerian Leaders ''DO AND DIE AFFAIRS" giving us how its being practised in western Nations.
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by Joshrob(m): 6:18pm
i beg dont bring the issue of not qualify because i wont forgive you if we dont qualify
with this kind of talent we have,we need to play the world cup to showcase them to the world..
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by olrotimi(m): 6:18pm
cleanshaven:Bros leave matter for ground abeg. Have you listened to Wenger speak? Wenger typifies a smooth, warm and serious person . How has he fared for Arsenal?
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:21pm
He's a good coach and i think we av d potentials to qualify, so....
Except offcorse, the NFF begin their policy
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by loadedvibes: 6:22pm
Bye bye.. leave the country for us..
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by omowolewa: 6:22pm
Has he gotten his salaries
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by buoye1(m): 6:24pm
I love the challenge he's putting on himself his crew and the boys... Goodluck Mr Rohr
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by Thisis2raw(m): 6:26pm
That's him owning up to his job
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by naijaboy756: 6:27pm
performers are talking about resignation if they fail while failures in government are busy blaming GEJ and PDP
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by JohnnyBling(m): 6:28pm
nice one coachie
|Re: Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket by emrain(m): 6:32pm
Nigeria still dey play ball?
