|Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by ObiOmaMu: 8:31pm
Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, TBoss will touch down Lagos airport any minute from now and her fans are already there eagerly waiting for her return. Her younger brother, Chris is also there to welcome her.
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by Epositive(m): 8:32pm
based on logistics,,,TBOSS gat a lot of fans
haters are just giving her the fame she crave for
i'm still EFEcted tho
#teamefe
#efenation
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by unclezuma: 8:32pm
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by ObiOmaMu: 8:32pm
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by BreezyCB(m): 8:38pm
Based on spiritual logistics
See people waiting on TBoss at d airport by dis time upon there's work tomorrow! Dis is pure luv
Bossnation we rock
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by rowanMama(f): 8:38pm
Seems her fans were the ones forming tuush and posh.
The slay mamas and pepperdem gangsters.
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by malware: 8:40pm
Old Mamas Association of Nigeria (OMAN)
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by MrWhaley: 8:42pm
So despite all the hate and bad blood, this Geh still has faithful followers??
Well, according to Efe, she lacks
Logistics.
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by Africanpoint(m): 8:44pm
ok Good luck with that ,,, I hope she bring biscuit for them
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by Mamalahawt: 8:49pm
Oh well she has fans after all. Haters go chew on that
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by Geestarry(f): 8:59pm
I thought she was to be away from the public na
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:15pm
joblessness
who need tokunbo wey tear rubber full everywhere
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by tribalistseun: 9:31pm
MrWhaley:let us be sincere here, what's her bad blood, that she had sex with anyone in the house? Or she gave anyone blowjobb? To me I'm now seeing the whole thing as race issue and insecurities from some Nigerian girls.
I remember even Bisola telling Bally and marvis that, she might have to bleach her skin to be fair like Tboss if that's why Nigerians love her like that. What I'm trying to say is that she hasn't done things like what Bisola did on national TV.
I can spend N25M in 1 week and sucking peniss to be sincere which one is bad.?
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by realestniggah: 9:50pm
Chai..the amount of devotion that was channelled into this big brother naija is astounding..
I never knew it would get to this level
Na wah oo
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by onadana: 9:51pm
What is this?
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by shregscorner(m): 9:51pm
Hmmm,, ,thats good
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8OJsyv4ipg
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:51pm
The girl get fans sha o!
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by pxjosh(m): 9:51pm
and I thought these were the fans
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:51pm
TBoss, we still love ya!!!
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by otijah2: 9:52pm
modelmike7:Who is we?
Oga no mention my name for witches matter biko
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by josephine123: 9:52pm
coool
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:52pm
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by WriteBoy: 9:52pm
tribalistseun:
You forgot private jets.
That was barefaced mockery to Nigerians. How can she open her mouth and say she will finish N25M in one month? In this recession!!
If that is not a slight upon all hardworking Nigerians, what is? Answer me, what is?
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by alignacademy(m): 9:53pm
ObiOmaMu:
Has "real life" gotten so boring that people have to resort to such "entertainment" to keep themselves busy?
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by fortunechy(m): 9:53pm
she get fan
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by Anuoluwapo3054(m): 9:53pm
Nonsense!!!
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by realestniggah: 9:54pm
Hit like if all you see are jobless people
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by mr1759: 9:55pm
this one is different from by force love from warrior to efe
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by ebujany(m): 9:56pm
Welcome back tboss, irrespective of your imperfection s, we still love you
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by tomsordiah: 9:56pm
Boss nation people
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by thunda1(m): 9:57pm
Confused lot... BB is over, move on
|Re: Tboss Fans Waiting For Her Arrival At The Airport (photos) by miqos02(m): 9:58pm
nice
