http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/bbnaija-photos-of-tboss-fans-waiting.html



Cc; lalasticlala Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, TBoss will touch down Lagos airport any minute from now and her fans are already there eagerly waiting for her return. Her younger brother, Chris is also there to welcome her.Cc; lalasticlala 2 Likes



haters are just giving her the fame she crave for



i'm still EFEcted tho



#teamefe

#teamefe
#efenation

See people waiting on TBoss at d airport by dis time upon there's work tomorrow! Dis is pure luv



Bossnation we rock

Seems her fans were the ones forming tuush and posh.





The slay mamas and pepperdem gangsters.

Old Mamas Association of Nigeria (OMAN)







Well, according to Efe, she lacks

Logistics.

ok Good luck with that ,,, I hope she bring biscuit for them 1 Like

Oh well she has fans after all. Haters go chew on that 6 Likes

I thought she was to be away from the public na 1 Like

joblessness

who need tokunbo wey tear rubber full everywhere 3 Likes

MrWhaley:







Well, according to Efe, she lacks

Logistics. So despite all the hate and bad blood, this Geh still has faithful followers??Well, according to Efe, she lacksLogistics. let us be sincere here, what's her bad blood, that she had sex with anyone in the house? Or she gave anyone blowjobb? To me I'm now seeing the whole thing as race issue and insecurities from some Nigerian girls.



I remember even Bisola telling Bally and marvis that, she might have to bleach her skin to be fair like Tboss if that's why Nigerians love her like that. What I'm trying to say is that she hasn't done things like what Bisola did on national TV.



let us be sincere here, what's her bad blood, that she had sex with anyone in the house? Or she gave anyone blowjobb? To me I'm now seeing the whole thing as race issue and insecurities from some Nigerian girls.

I remember even Bisola telling Bally and marvis that, she might have to bleach her skin to be fair like Tboss if that's why Nigerians love her like that. What I'm trying to say is that she hasn't done things like what Bisola did on national TV.

I can spend N25M in 1 week and sucking peniss to be sincere which one is bad.?





Chai..the amount of devotion that was channelled into this big brother naija is astounding..



I never knew it would get to this level



Chai..the amount of devotion that was channelled into this big brother naija is astounding..

I never knew it would get to this level

Na wah oo

What is this?

The girl get fans sha o!

and I thought these were the fans

TBoss, we still love ya!!! 1 Like

modelmike7:

TBoss, we still love ya!!! Who is we?

Oga no mention my name for witches matter biko

coool

Ok. It is noted.

tribalistseun:

let us be sincere here, what's her bad blood, that she had sex with anyone in the house? Or she gave anyone blowjobb? To me I'm now seeing the whole thing as race issue and insecurities from some Nigerian girls.



I remember even Bisola telling Bally and marvis that, she might have to bleach her skin to be fair like Tboss if that's why Nigerians love her like that. What I'm trying to say is that she hasn't done things like what Bisola did on national TV.



I can spend N25M in 1 week and sucking peniss to be sincere which one is bad.?



You forgot private jets.



That was barefaced mockery to Nigerians. How can she open her mouth and say she will finish N25M in one month? In this recession!!



You forgot private jets.

That was barefaced mockery to Nigerians. How can she open her mouth and say she will finish N25M in one month? In this recession!!

If that is not a slight upon all hardworking Nigerians, what is? Answer me, what is?

ObiOmaMu:

Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, TBoss will touch down Lagos airport any minute from now and her fans are already there eagerly waiting for her return. Her younger brother, Chris is also there to welcome her.

Has "real life" gotten so boring that people have to resort to such "entertainment" to keep themselves busy?

she get fan

Nonsense!!! 2 Likes

Hit like if all you see are jobless people

this one is different from by force love from warrior to efe

Welcome back tboss, irrespective of your imperfection s, we still love you 1 Like

Boss nation people

Confused lot... BB is over, move on 1 Like