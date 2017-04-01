₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,409 members, 3,472,404 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 12:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) (14231 Views)
Basketmouth Chills With His Elder Brother In Manchester (his Bro Is So Cute) / Wizkid Chills With Davido,Akon In Congo After Eviction Drama With Landlord / Ini Edo On A Movie Set At Eastgate Hotel, Lekki,Lagos(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by JamieNaijaTeam: 9:31pm On Apr 11
Ex Big Brother Housemate, Bassey Ekpeyong has gone into acting y'all.
Popular Actress, Ini Edo shared a video of both of them having fun on set.
Go Bassey.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSwjASCjf9D/?taken-by=blackbassey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDSEqakeniA
HOT SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-bassey-goes-into-acting-chills.html
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by BreezyCB(m): 9:36pm On Apr 11
Nice Bassey
Bless up
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by femolacqua(m): 9:55pm On Apr 11
Wow
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:00pm On Apr 11
na na na e don run enter acting? na wa o!
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by EKITI001: 10:09pm On Apr 11
WATCH : BBNAIJA Bassey Serves As MC At Next Top Model Show In ABUAD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fgVomriThw
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by malificent(f): 10:28pm On Apr 11
Already? Wow
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by Wuuworld(m): 10:29pm On Apr 11
Bisola goes into movie with Maheeda ,Afrocandy and Beverly Osu.
watch out!!!!!
11 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 10:34pm On Apr 11
any way is always a way
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by damilolammm(m): 10:35pm On Apr 11
[/size][size=8pt]
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by botad(m): 10:35pm On Apr 11
Abeg make dem organize Big Brother Nsukka make me too become star o!
5 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by temmypotter(m): 10:35pm On Apr 11
now Here's someone who might prolly make the 25m in 3 months.
4 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 10:35pm On Apr 11
n
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by WriteBoy: 10:36pm On Apr 11
Bassey has been acting since 2011
8 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by princeofpeace22(m): 10:36pm On Apr 11
Good stuff wooooo
Wawooooo
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by femid1st(m): 10:36pm On Apr 11
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by mizchoc(f): 10:36pm On Apr 11
Lemme just keep kwayet.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by Godlychild: 10:36pm On Apr 11
He has become a Celeb too. Good for him
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by Davidblen(m): 10:37pm On Apr 11
just for been on bbn
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by ToyinDipo(m): 10:37pm On Apr 11
Good stuff!
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:37pm On Apr 11
In the journey of life, overtaking is allowed. These housemates are doing this thing as if they are competing among themselves. Everybody wants to hook up with something to show he was already a star. They should take it easy. It's Efe we know for now.
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by realestniggah: 10:37pm On Apr 11
All of them are in the spotlight doing things for themselves..
Except cocoice..where dat girl dey.. Abi she don go Allen avenue go do wetin she sabi do best?
6 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by Doro55: 10:38pm On Apr 11
some stupid people will posting rubbish here what is H, N, U, K does that make sense at all?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by Missmossy(f): 10:39pm On Apr 11
Nice one ride on!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by TinaAnita(f): 10:40pm On Apr 11
He is simply taking advantage of his bbnaija fame before it fades away.
3 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by Rekyz(m): 10:41pm On Apr 11
He's been acting since 1104BC. He featured in 'The Johnsons'.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:41pm On Apr 11
botad:
Di anyi. Ime agaa?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by OMOTOWO(m): 10:41pm On Apr 11
Pls I want to be a celebrity too..what can I do abeg
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by lailo: 10:41pm On Apr 11
Wuuworld:Wyl miyyonse goes into movie with Boborisk,Bisi Alimi,Denrele and Okafor
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: Bassey Ekpeyong Goes Into Acting, Chills With Ini Edo On Set (Video) by GMan650(m): 10:43pm On Apr 11
Bassey of life...... good luck to him
He'll do better as an MC or a TV/Talk show host.
Cape Verde Ladies Vs Nigerian Beautiful Ladies (photos) / Famous People You Never Thought Would End Up In The Same Pic / Tuface Opens Multi-million Boutique For Annie Macaulay
Viewing this topic: Realist1(m), Ose14, TheGreatIYANU, adeolaserah, eezor, lexia09(f), BLACKdagger, vickobon, mufasapapasanta(m), Diamondcrown97(m), zlantanfan, MChaze25(m), Chapecoense, kokoA(m), sarang60(f), mrdashing10(m), elvis90(m), malcolmpounds and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12