Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards.

Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards.

Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by habgito: 10:57pm On Apr 11
Nigerians, Comedienne Emmanuella, Bella Naija's Uche Eze, Author Chimamanda Adichie were nominated for this prestigious awards which takes place at Dakar’s Terrou-Bi Hotel on 13 April.


Organised by the pan-African bi-monthly, New African Woman magazine, the Awards – which celebrate and honour exceptional African women who have made a positive impact and contributions in their communities, and the continent at large, in the past 12 months – take place on the eve of the New African Woman Forum, which takes place at Dakar’s Terrou-Bi Hotel on 13 April .


Below is the full list:
New African Woman in Business

Jennifer Riria (Kenya – CEO Kenya Women Holding

Madjiguene Sock (Senegal) – Global Operations Partner at Dalberg/ President of the Women’s Investment Club

Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch (Morocco) – CEO – Aksal Group

Tabitha Karanja (Kenya) – Founder and CEO – Keroche Breweries

Phuti Mahanyele (South Africa) – Executive Chairperson – Sigma Capital

Nathalie Beatrice Chinje (Cameroon) – Founder and Director of UPbeat Marketing

New African Woman in Politics/Public Office

Fadumo Dayib (Somalia) – First female presidential candidate

Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang (Gambia) – Minister of Women’s Affairs and Overseer Vice President’ s office

Nayé A. Bathily (Senegal) – Head of the Global Parliamentary Unit at the World Bank

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (South Africa) – Executive Director of UN Women

Monique Mukuna ( DRCongo) – Independent Presidential Candidate

Amina J Mohammed (Nigeria) – Deputy Secretary – General of UN

New African Woman in Education

Noella Coursaris Musunka, (DRCongo) –Founder of Malaika

Oley Dibba-Wadda (Gambia) –Executive Secretary of ADEA

Graça Machel (Mozambique) –Graca Machel Trust

Tsitsi Masiyiwa (Zimbabwe) – Highlife Foundation

Unoma Ndili Okorafor (Nigeria) –Founder – Working to Advance Science and Technology Education For African Women (WAAW)

Rapelang Rabana (South Africa) –Rekindle Learning

New African Woman in Health, Science & Innovation

Anne Wanjuhi Njoroge (Kenya) – Founder & CEO of The Web Tekies LTD and RootEd Africa

Dr Helena Ndume – (Namibia) –Philanthropist ophthalmologist – Laureate UN Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize

Prof Aminata Sall Diallo (Senegal) –CEO for the APEES

Jessica O.Mathews (Nigeria) –CO-Founder Uncharted play

Dr Ola Orekunrin (Nigeria) –Founder/MD Flying Doctors Nigeria

Dr Tebello Nyokong (South Africa) –Director of the Nanotechnology Innovation Centre

New African Woman in Finance

Viola Llewellyn (Cameroon) – President of Ovamba Solutions Inc.

Binta Touré Ndoye (Togo) – General Manager Oragroup SA

Eveline Tall (Senegal) – Former Deputy CEO – Ecobank Group

Bola Adesola (Nigeria) – MD/CEO Nigeria and West Africa – Standard Chartered Bank

Stella Kilonzo (Kenya) – Division Chief, Capital Markets Development – African Development Bank

Lamyaa Gadelhak, (Egypt) – Associate – Helmy, Hamza and Partners

New African Woman in Agriculture

Dr. Maria Andrade (Cape Verde) – 2016 World Food Prize Laureate

Rahab Karanja Kariuki (Kenya) – MD Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprise Ltd (ACRE AFRICA)

Khary Diene (Senegal) – Founder/CEO Bioessence Laboratories

Rose Funja (Tanzania) – Co-founder of AgrInfo

Tumusiime Rhoda Peace (Uganda) – Former AU Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture

Kambou Lydie Rachel (Ivory Coast) – President – Bounkani Shea Produce Co-operative Society

New African Woman in Media

Amira Yahyaoui (Tunisia) – Blogger & Activist

Eloine Barry (Guinea) – CEO of African Media Agency

Gina Din Kariuki (Kenya) – Founder Gina Din Corporate Communications

Uche Eze Pedro (Nigeria) – Founder of BellaNaija

Zain Ejiofor Asher (Nigeria) – Anchor (CNN)

Rokhaya Diallo (Senegal) – Journalist/Activist

New African Woman in Sport

Caster Semenya (South Africa) – Athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist

Fatma Samoura (Senegal) – First female FIFA Secretary General

Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone) – President of the Sierra Leone Football Association

Tegla Loroupe (Kenya) – Marathon icon – Ambassador: The Refugee Olympic Team

Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) – Athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist

Diknesh Tamiru (Ethiopia) – Tennis Player

New African Woman in Arts and Culture

Esther Mahlangu (South Africa) – Legendary Ndebele Artist

Lupita Nyong’o (Kenya) – Actress

Olfa Terras Rambourg (Tunisia) – President – Rambourg Foundation

Sophie Zinga (Senegal) – Fashion Designer

Joan Okorodudu – (Nigeria) – Founder of ISIS Models/Nigeria’s Next Super Model

Aissa Dione (Senegal) – Painter and textile designer

New African Woman in Civil Society

Chief Theresa Kachindamoto (Malawi) – Child Marriage Activist

Francine Muyumba (DRCongo) – Activist Youth Leader

Hadiza Bala Usman (Nigeria) – MD Nigerian Ports Authority/Co-founder #BringBackOurGirls

Salimata Lam (Mauritania) – Anti modern slavery activist – SOS Esclaves

Theo Sowa (Ghana) – CEO African Women’s Development Fund

Zainab Hawa Bangura (Sierra Leone)

UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict
New African Woman on the Rise (The Next Generation)

Botlhale Boikanyo (South Africa) – Spoken word child artist/actress

Emmanuella Samuel (Nigeria) – Young Comedienne

Rebeca Gyumi (Tanzania) – Anti child-marriage campaigner – Founder – Msichana Initiative

Jaha Dukureh (Gambia) – Anti FGM Activist & CEO Safe Hands for Girls

Vivian Onano (Kenya) Youth Activist/ Member -UN Women Global Civil Society Advisory Group

Sonia Mezzour (Morocco) – SG, Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency

Warsan Shire (Somalia) – Poet

Ndeye Fatou Njie (Gambia) – CEO TiGA Swimwear

New African Woman of the Year

Amina J Mohammed (Nigeria) – Deputy Secretary General – United Nations

Fadumo Dayib (Somalia) – First female presidential candidate

Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie (Nigeria) – Author/Women’s Rights advocate

Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang (Gambia) – Minister of Women’s Affairs and Overseer Vice President’s office

Thuli Madonsela (South Africa) – Former Public Protector

Madjiguene Sock (Senegal) – President of the Women’s Investment Club/ Global Operations Partner – Dalberg


SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/emmanuella-chimamanda-adichie-nominated.html

Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by GloriaNinja(f): 11:09pm On Apr 11
I BELIEVE MY NAME WILL BE THERE ONE DAY.

Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by DozieInc(m): 12:41am
Kudos to them
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by GreenMavro: 9:35am
cheesy
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by thunda1(m): 9:36am
plot twist, Emmanuella wins flawlessly
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by henrixx(m): 9:36am
women ke
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Alasi20(m): 9:36am
Owkay
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Flexherbal(m): 9:36am
This girl don blow !
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by verygudbadguy(m): 9:36am
c
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Kenneth5: 9:36am
Ok
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by temmypotter(m): 9:37am
n
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by mimicious(f): 9:37am
Kudos to them.
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Holatunde007(m): 9:37am
Good news
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by CplusJason(m): 9:37am
And Beverly Osu, Cossy Orjiakor and Romangoddess where nominated for..........??
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by robosky02(m): 9:37am
like play like play

Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by YonkijiSappo: 9:38am
Nice One.
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by kingsumo(m): 9:38am
Good news
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by toxxnoni(m): 9:38am
O

Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by brightology3: 9:39am
GloriaNinja:
I BELIEVE MY NAME WILL BE THERE ONE DAY.

Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by ShitHead: 9:39am
Please, Emmanuella nah woman? Where her breasts dey?
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by onpointme: 9:39am
Amazing!
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by iamnicer: 9:39am
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

STAR KID GIRL

Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by botad(m): 9:39am
Different routes to greatness in life. Emmanuella has been nominated for an award without giving anybody "BJ" in any "House"!

Choose a wise road to greatness!
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Iamvictor(m): 9:40am
What Chimandas' contributions to Africa develop
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Emereolevanwill(m): 9:40am
Igbo mma mma nu
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Luiz1: 9:41am
Is Emmanuell a woman..... ?

Abeg wetin concern me self. Make I dey carry my head dey go!
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by pleased(m): 9:41am
great movement
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by bjhaid: 9:41am
Nice one, making waves without a degree.
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by typumps: 9:42am
Where are the slaying mamas, come and see tongue grin she has no breast yet she is slaying the world while you keep slaying your own body
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by Yoshy: 9:42am
Igbo Kwenu!!! We rock and you know it.
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by softboiy: 9:42am
bring your paypal 380/$

