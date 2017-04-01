





Organised by the pan-African bi-monthly, New African Woman magazine, the Awards – which celebrate and honour exceptional African women who have made a positive impact and contributions in their communities, and the continent at large, in the past 12 months – take place on the eve of the New African Woman Forum, which takes place at Dakar’s Terrou-Bi Hotel on 13 April .





Below is the full list:

New African Woman in Business



Jennifer Riria (Kenya – CEO Kenya Women Holding



Madjiguene Sock (Senegal) – Global Operations Partner at Dalberg/ President of the Women’s Investment Club



Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch (Morocco) – CEO – Aksal Group



Tabitha Karanja (Kenya) – Founder and CEO – Keroche Breweries



Phuti Mahanyele (South Africa) – Executive Chairperson – Sigma Capital



Nathalie Beatrice Chinje (Cameroon) – Founder and Director of UPbeat Marketing



New African Woman in Politics/Public Office



Fadumo Dayib (Somalia) – First female presidential candidate



Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang (Gambia) – Minister of Women’s Affairs and Overseer Vice President’ s office



Nayé A. Bathily (Senegal) – Head of the Global Parliamentary Unit at the World Bank



Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (South Africa) – Executive Director of UN Women



Monique Mukuna ( DRCongo) – Independent Presidential Candidate



Amina J Mohammed (Nigeria) – Deputy Secretary – General of UN



New African Woman in Education



Noella Coursaris Musunka, (DRCongo) –Founder of Malaika



Oley Dibba-Wadda (Gambia) –Executive Secretary of ADEA



Graça Machel (Mozambique) –Graca Machel Trust



Tsitsi Masiyiwa (Zimbabwe) – Highlife Foundation



Unoma Ndili Okorafor (Nigeria) –Founder – Working to Advance Science and Technology Education For African Women (WAAW)



Rapelang Rabana (South Africa) –Rekindle Learning



New African Woman in Health, Science & Innovation



Anne Wanjuhi Njoroge (Kenya) – Founder & CEO of The Web Tekies LTD and RootEd Africa



Dr Helena Ndume – (Namibia) –Philanthropist ophthalmologist – Laureate UN Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize



Prof Aminata Sall Diallo (Senegal) –CEO for the APEES



Jessica O.Mathews (Nigeria) –CO-Founder Uncharted play



Dr Ola Orekunrin (Nigeria) –Founder/MD Flying Doctors Nigeria



Dr Tebello Nyokong (South Africa) –Director of the Nanotechnology Innovation Centre



New African Woman in Finance



Viola Llewellyn (Cameroon) – President of Ovamba Solutions Inc.



Binta Touré Ndoye (Togo) – General Manager Oragroup SA



Eveline Tall (Senegal) – Former Deputy CEO – Ecobank Group



Bola Adesola (Nigeria) – MD/CEO Nigeria and West Africa – Standard Chartered Bank



Stella Kilonzo (Kenya) – Division Chief, Capital Markets Development – African Development Bank



Lamyaa Gadelhak, (Egypt) – Associate – Helmy, Hamza and Partners



New African Woman in Agriculture



Dr. Maria Andrade (Cape Verde) – 2016 World Food Prize Laureate



Rahab Karanja Kariuki (Kenya) – MD Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprise Ltd (ACRE AFRICA)



Khary Diene (Senegal) – Founder/CEO Bioessence Laboratories



Rose Funja (Tanzania) – Co-founder of AgrInfo



Tumusiime Rhoda Peace (Uganda) – Former AU Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture



Kambou Lydie Rachel (Ivory Coast) – President – Bounkani Shea Produce Co-operative Society



New African Woman in Media



Amira Yahyaoui (Tunisia) – Blogger & Activist



Eloine Barry (Guinea) – CEO of African Media Agency



Gina Din Kariuki (Kenya) – Founder Gina Din Corporate Communications



Uche Eze Pedro (Nigeria) – Founder of BellaNaija



Zain Ejiofor Asher (Nigeria) – Anchor (CNN)



Rokhaya Diallo (Senegal) – Journalist/Activist



New African Woman in Sport



Caster Semenya (South Africa) – Athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist



Fatma Samoura (Senegal) – First female FIFA Secretary General



Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone) – President of the Sierra Leone Football Association



Tegla Loroupe (Kenya) – Marathon icon – Ambassador: The Refugee Olympic Team



Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) – Athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist



Diknesh Tamiru (Ethiopia) – Tennis Player



New African Woman in Arts and Culture



Esther Mahlangu (South Africa) – Legendary Ndebele Artist



Lupita Nyong’o (Kenya) – Actress



Olfa Terras Rambourg (Tunisia) – President – Rambourg Foundation



Sophie Zinga (Senegal) – Fashion Designer



Joan Okorodudu – (Nigeria) – Founder of ISIS Models/Nigeria’s Next Super Model



Aissa Dione (Senegal) – Painter and textile designer



New African Woman in Civil Society



Chief Theresa Kachindamoto (Malawi) – Child Marriage Activist



Francine Muyumba (DRCongo) – Activist Youth Leader



Hadiza Bala Usman (Nigeria) – MD Nigerian Ports Authority/Co-founder #BringBackOurGirls



Salimata Lam (Mauritania) – Anti modern slavery activist – SOS Esclaves



Theo Sowa (Ghana) – CEO African Women’s Development Fund



Zainab Hawa Bangura (Sierra Leone)



UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict

New African Woman on the Rise (The Next Generation)



Botlhale Boikanyo (South Africa) – Spoken word child artist/actress



Emmanuella Samuel (Nigeria) – Young Comedienne



Rebeca Gyumi (Tanzania) – Anti child-marriage campaigner – Founder – Msichana Initiative



Jaha Dukureh (Gambia) – Anti FGM Activist & CEO Safe Hands for Girls



Vivian Onano (Kenya) Youth Activist/ Member -UN Women Global Civil Society Advisory Group



Sonia Mezzour (Morocco) – SG, Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency



Warsan Shire (Somalia) – Poet



Ndeye Fatou Njie (Gambia) – CEO TiGA Swimwear



New African Woman of the Year



Amina J Mohammed (Nigeria) – Deputy Secretary General – United Nations



Fadumo Dayib (Somalia) – First female presidential candidate



Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie (Nigeria) – Author/Women’s Rights advocate



Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang (Gambia) – Minister of Women’s Affairs and Overseer Vice President’s office



Thuli Madonsela (South Africa) – Former Public Protector



Madjiguene Sock (Senegal) – President of the Women’s Investment Club/ Global Operations Partner – Dalberg





