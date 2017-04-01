₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2017-04-01
Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by habgito: 10:57pm On Apr 11
Nigerians, Comedienne Emmanuella, Bella Naija's Uche Eze, Author Chimamanda Adichie were nominated for this prestigious awards which takes place at Dakar’s Terrou-Bi Hotel on 13 April.
Organised by the pan-African bi-monthly, New African Woman magazine, the Awards – which celebrate and honour exceptional African women who have made a positive impact and contributions in their communities, and the continent at large, in the past 12 months – take place on the eve of the New African Woman Forum, which takes place at Dakar’s Terrou-Bi Hotel on 13 April .
Below is the full list:
New African Woman in Business
Jennifer Riria (Kenya – CEO Kenya Women Holding
Madjiguene Sock (Senegal) – Global Operations Partner at Dalberg/ President of the Women’s Investment Club
Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch (Morocco) – CEO – Aksal Group
Tabitha Karanja (Kenya) – Founder and CEO – Keroche Breweries
Phuti Mahanyele (South Africa) – Executive Chairperson – Sigma Capital
Nathalie Beatrice Chinje (Cameroon) – Founder and Director of UPbeat Marketing
New African Woman in Politics/Public Office
Fadumo Dayib (Somalia) – First female presidential candidate
Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang (Gambia) – Minister of Women’s Affairs and Overseer Vice President’ s office
Nayé A. Bathily (Senegal) – Head of the Global Parliamentary Unit at the World Bank
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (South Africa) – Executive Director of UN Women
Monique Mukuna ( DRCongo) – Independent Presidential Candidate
Amina J Mohammed (Nigeria) – Deputy Secretary – General of UN
New African Woman in Education
Noella Coursaris Musunka, (DRCongo) –Founder of Malaika
Oley Dibba-Wadda (Gambia) –Executive Secretary of ADEA
Graça Machel (Mozambique) –Graca Machel Trust
Tsitsi Masiyiwa (Zimbabwe) – Highlife Foundation
Unoma Ndili Okorafor (Nigeria) –Founder – Working to Advance Science and Technology Education For African Women (WAAW)
Rapelang Rabana (South Africa) –Rekindle Learning
New African Woman in Health, Science & Innovation
Anne Wanjuhi Njoroge (Kenya) – Founder & CEO of The Web Tekies LTD and RootEd Africa
Dr Helena Ndume – (Namibia) –Philanthropist ophthalmologist – Laureate UN Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize
Prof Aminata Sall Diallo (Senegal) –CEO for the APEES
Jessica O.Mathews (Nigeria) –CO-Founder Uncharted play
Dr Ola Orekunrin (Nigeria) –Founder/MD Flying Doctors Nigeria
Dr Tebello Nyokong (South Africa) –Director of the Nanotechnology Innovation Centre
New African Woman in Finance
Viola Llewellyn (Cameroon) – President of Ovamba Solutions Inc.
Binta Touré Ndoye (Togo) – General Manager Oragroup SA
Eveline Tall (Senegal) – Former Deputy CEO – Ecobank Group
Bola Adesola (Nigeria) – MD/CEO Nigeria and West Africa – Standard Chartered Bank
Stella Kilonzo (Kenya) – Division Chief, Capital Markets Development – African Development Bank
Lamyaa Gadelhak, (Egypt) – Associate – Helmy, Hamza and Partners
New African Woman in Agriculture
Dr. Maria Andrade (Cape Verde) – 2016 World Food Prize Laureate
Rahab Karanja Kariuki (Kenya) – MD Agriculture and Climate Risk Enterprise Ltd (ACRE AFRICA)
Khary Diene (Senegal) – Founder/CEO Bioessence Laboratories
Rose Funja (Tanzania) – Co-founder of AgrInfo
Tumusiime Rhoda Peace (Uganda) – Former AU Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture
Kambou Lydie Rachel (Ivory Coast) – President – Bounkani Shea Produce Co-operative Society
New African Woman in Media
Amira Yahyaoui (Tunisia) – Blogger & Activist
Eloine Barry (Guinea) – CEO of African Media Agency
Gina Din Kariuki (Kenya) – Founder Gina Din Corporate Communications
Uche Eze Pedro (Nigeria) – Founder of BellaNaija
Zain Ejiofor Asher (Nigeria) – Anchor (CNN)
Rokhaya Diallo (Senegal) – Journalist/Activist
New African Woman in Sport
Caster Semenya (South Africa) – Athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist
Fatma Samoura (Senegal) – First female FIFA Secretary General
Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone) – President of the Sierra Leone Football Association
Tegla Loroupe (Kenya) – Marathon icon – Ambassador: The Refugee Olympic Team
Vivian Cheruiyot (Kenya) – Athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist
Diknesh Tamiru (Ethiopia) – Tennis Player
New African Woman in Arts and Culture
Esther Mahlangu (South Africa) – Legendary Ndebele Artist
Lupita Nyong’o (Kenya) – Actress
Olfa Terras Rambourg (Tunisia) – President – Rambourg Foundation
Sophie Zinga (Senegal) – Fashion Designer
Joan Okorodudu – (Nigeria) – Founder of ISIS Models/Nigeria’s Next Super Model
Aissa Dione (Senegal) – Painter and textile designer
New African Woman in Civil Society
Chief Theresa Kachindamoto (Malawi) – Child Marriage Activist
Francine Muyumba (DRCongo) – Activist Youth Leader
Hadiza Bala Usman (Nigeria) – MD Nigerian Ports Authority/Co-founder #BringBackOurGirls
Salimata Lam (Mauritania) – Anti modern slavery activist – SOS Esclaves
Theo Sowa (Ghana) – CEO African Women’s Development Fund
Zainab Hawa Bangura (Sierra Leone)
UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict
New African Woman on the Rise (The Next Generation)
Botlhale Boikanyo (South Africa) – Spoken word child artist/actress
Emmanuella Samuel (Nigeria) – Young Comedienne
Rebeca Gyumi (Tanzania) – Anti child-marriage campaigner – Founder – Msichana Initiative
Jaha Dukureh (Gambia) – Anti FGM Activist & CEO Safe Hands for Girls
Vivian Onano (Kenya) Youth Activist/ Member -UN Women Global Civil Society Advisory Group
Sonia Mezzour (Morocco) – SG, Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency
Warsan Shire (Somalia) – Poet
Ndeye Fatou Njie (Gambia) – CEO TiGA Swimwear
New African Woman of the Year
Amina J Mohammed (Nigeria) – Deputy Secretary General – United Nations
Fadumo Dayib (Somalia) – First female presidential candidate
Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie (Nigeria) – Author/Women’s Rights advocate
Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang (Gambia) – Minister of Women’s Affairs and Overseer Vice President’s office
Thuli Madonsela (South Africa) – Former Public Protector
Madjiguene Sock (Senegal) – President of the Women’s Investment Club/ Global Operations Partner – Dalberg
Re: Emmanuella, Chimamanda Adichie Nominated For New African Women Awards. by GloriaNinja(f): 11:09pm On Apr 11
I BELIEVE MY NAME WILL BE THERE ONE DAY.
I BELIEVE MY NAME WILL BE THERE ONE DAY.
Kudos to them
plot twist, Emmanuella wins flawlessly
This girl don blow !
Kudos to them.
Good news
And Beverly Osu, Cossy Orjiakor and Romangoddess where nominated for..........??
like play like play
Nice One.
Good news
Please, Emmanuella nah woman? Where her breasts dey?
Amazing!
STAR KID GIRL
Different routes to greatness in life. Emmanuella has been nominated for an award without giving anybody "BJ" in any "House"!
Choose a wise road to greatness!
What Chimandas' contributions to Africa develop
Igbo mma mma nu
Is Emmanuell a woman..... ?
Abeg wetin concern me self. Make I dey carry my head dey go!
great movement
Nice one, making waves without a degree.
Where are the slaying mamas, come and see she has no breast yet she is slaying the world while you keep slaying your own body
Igbo Kwenu!!! We rock and you know it.
bring your paypal 380/$
