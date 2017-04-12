₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by dre11(m): 6:35am
Customs officer allegedly rapes, videotapes online friend
Afeez Hanafi
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by kingphilip(m): 6:39am
I don't know what people see in rape that they do enjoy.. And what's the feeling like when you threaten others
It's too unreasonable and should be condemned in all ramifications..
May we never be a victim of some unreasonable individuals
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by efepro(m): 6:46am
so, women like this are still on Badoo? 90% of them r olosho, the reason I left.....
For the woman, you knw u were not going to have sex with the man why did u visit him at home...You could make arrangement to meet outside of your comfort zones.
For the man, because of conji and the little change you spent on a woman, you want to rape her because she didn't give u middle lap..you wud hav allowed the poor woman leave, make another arrangement on badoo, as there r oloshos ready to service u on a reasonable price. or perhaps visit the nearest brothel.
#RapeIsNotAnOption
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Godfullsam(m): 6:46am
Where is the video
Ayam here for the video
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Jabioro: 6:57am
The custom officer name still in comatose .. we can't have it now.. Abi? the same corp.. must you rape, that's with your position inferiority complex still get into your skull.. you have one thousand and one women waiting for you, just say hi.. they are yours.. mess up your carrier because of pussy..
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by MykOnyxo(m): 6:58am
May his jail term video tape be posted online... and even stream live... in fact may it be like a reality tv show for us to watch
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by kogistar: 7:03am
AFONJA, WHY RAPING FLAT HEAD LIKE THAT?
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Fourwinds: 7:06am
d stupid man had sat on gun powder...his blocus ims now red hot. ....it will never be well with him
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Tallesty1(m): 7:35am
His own don be
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by loomer: 7:41am
I no know why men go dey rape women. If u hungry to Bleep, why u no go find ashy, or enter club where u go definitely see one night stand
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by ijustdey: 8:03am
“He shut her inside and went out. The woman said she called for help to no avail. He returned home seven hours after and met her semi -conscious. Probably, he had put sedatives into a drink he used to entertain her.
Nah inside bush the man dey stay when you call for help and nobody did answered...
that emboldened part made be disapprove of her soliciting for help because if she did shouted by the window side with sticks hitting the burglary proof....... someone could have been alerted and come to her rescue
or at least call the emergency no with her phone no which is toll free
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by veekid(m): 8:58am
Na real wha ooooo
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by unclezuma: 8:59am
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by QuietHammer(m): 8:59am
kogistar:
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by rawpadgin(m): 9:00am
n
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by zinachidi(m): 9:00am
kogistar:u my friend, are in really bad shape upstairs..
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Apina(m): 9:00am
Rape in Nigeria is a daily occurrence and also very rampant. We are only fortunate or unfortunate to have heard of this incident solely because it was reported to the police and there was a sextape involved. This also got me thinking what if it was consensual and she wasn't forced as alleged, and the said lady was no longer interested which led to the sextape being leaked cos we are yet to hear from the man. Even with the high number of news making rounds on this issue of rape, our women wouldn't still learn cos greed would not allow them listen to the voice of reason.
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by uyiekpenn(m): 9:01am
What do people enjoy in raping a woman? I mean you don't get any satisfaction whatsoever because it's not consensual. Rape scars a woman for life. But most times these rape cases could be exaggerated. I've seen cases of relationship gone bad and the exes might want to get back at the other by accusing the other of rape. A proper investigation should conducted so we don't send an innocent man to jail. But if it turns out to be true then he should face the wrath of the law.
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by pussypounder(m): 9:01am
I hope he did not crewmp1e that poor lady I prefer to kiss before i forrk my lady to make the snail slimy downstairs. When she come to myspace she will twitter my yahoo till i google all over her facebook
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by zeusdgrt(m): 9:01am
Abeg e too early
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by mekaboy(m): 9:01am
Only in this regime.
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Bimpe29: 9:02am
Life has become more terrifying and unholy. Grave sins are being taken for granted and lightly.
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Anowax(m): 9:02am
ijustdey:Una go just carry keyboard begin yarn dust because say internet dey cheap. Have you imagined the kind of house that could be and in what area of the house she could have possibly been locked up; where one can shout from now till 2019 and no one will hear pim? Abi you think say na face me I face you the custom officer dey live in?
The stick you're talking about shey it's the one you kept for in the room bah?
How did you know that the man didn't also forcefully seize her phone since he has the mind to lock her up for several hours?
Make you dey use your kidney think sometimes abeg if your brain don dey fail you.
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by sunnyside16(m): 9:02am
OGBA again?
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Btruth: 9:03am
Good that he was caught. How can such a man be in a Nigerian custom.
Let him be dealt with.
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by KiNiBiGd: 9:03am
How do they enjoy this evil act sef
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by dreamwords: 9:03am
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by onyii255(m): 9:03am
ijustdey:
Emergency number ko?
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:03am
This is serious.
|Re: Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos by lampard01: 9:03am
and where is the video?
