Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Officer Rapes & Videotapes Badoo Friend In Lagos (11324 Views)

Customs Officer, Comfort Alaba, Kidnapped At Gun Point In Festac, Lagos / Abuja Girl Videotapes Married Boyfriend's joystick & Blackmails Him For Iphone / Yoruba And Hausa Clash In Ijora Badia, Lagos: 3 Killed, Customs Officer Injured (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)











Customs officer allegedly rapes, videotapes online friend



Afeez Hanafi





A Customs officer , identified simply as Samuel, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping and videotaping the nudity of his female friend.



It was gathered that 29-year -old Samuel always threatened to post the clip on the social media whenever he demanded to have sex with her and she refused .



]PUNCH Metro learnt that the duo had met on an online dating platform , Badoo, and after establishing a mutual friendship, the Customs man invited her to his house in the Ogba area of Lagos.



Sometime in March 2017, the 26-year - old woman was said to have visited Samuel and after entertaining her , he reportedly made love advances to her , which she allegedly rejected.



Samuel was said to have left her in the apartment , locked the door from outside and went out.



A police source disclosed to our correspondent that Samuel returned home seven hours later when the woman had almost become unconscious , raped her and took a video of her unclothedness .



It was learnt that the case was reported to policemen who arrested the suspect on Sunday .



The source said , “ The suspect is a Customs officer . He and the victim met on Badoo and he asked her to visit him . She honoured the invitation , unknown to her that he had a hidden agenda .



“ He shut her inside and went out. The woman said she called for help to no avail . He returned home seven hours after and met her semi -conscious. Probably, he had put sedatives into a drink he used to entertain her.



“ He removed her clothes , raped her and videoed her unclothedness . Thereafter, whenever he called her to come to his house and she refused , he would threaten to put the video on the social media and out of fear, she would yield to his request .



“ At a point, she declined an invitation to his house and dared him . He sent the video to her relative to show that he meant his threat . The relative and the victim later reported the case to the police, leading to his arrest. ”



Our correspondent learnt that the suspect had been transferred to the Sexual and Domestic Violence Unit of the command headquarters in Ikeja for further investigation.



In a briefing on Wednesday at the headquarters , the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the incident.



The CP , however , did not disclose the full name and other details of the suspect , saying that the public would be properly briefed after the conclusion of investigations .



He said , “ The Customs officer has been arrested for the offence and he is being investigated. We assure members of the public that the case will not be swept under the carpet."



http://punchng.com/customs-officer-allegedly-rapes-videotapes-online-friend/ [size=8pt][/size]Customs officer allegedly rapes, videotapes online friend

I don't know what people see in rape that they do enjoy.. And what's the feeling like when you threaten others



It's too unreasonable and should be condemned in all ramifications..



May we never be a victim of some unreasonable individuals 12 Likes 1 Share

so, women like this are still on Badoo? 90% of them r olosho, the reason I left.....



For the woman, you knw u were not going to have sex with the man why did u visit him at home...You could make arrangement to meet outside of your comfort zones.



For the man, because of conji and the little change you spent on a woman, you want to rape her because she didn't give u middle lap..you wud hav allowed the poor woman leave, make another arrangement on badoo, as there r oloshos ready to service u on a reasonable price. or perhaps visit the nearest brothel.



#RapeIsNotAnOption 33 Likes 3 Shares





Ayam here for the video Where is the videoAyam here for the video 7 Likes

The custom officer name still in comatose .. we can't have it now.. Abi? the same corp.. must you rape, that's with your position inferiority complex still get into your skull.. you have one thousand and one women waiting for you, just say hi.. they are yours.. mess up your carrier because of pussy.. 2 Likes

May his jail term video tape be posted online... and even stream live... in fact may it be like a reality tv show for us to watch 5 Likes

AFONJA, WHY RAPING FLAT HEAD LIKE THAT?

d stupid man had sat on gun powder...his blocus ims now red hot. ....it will never be well with him

His own don be 1 Like

I no know why men go dey rape women. If u hungry to Bleep, why u no go find ashy, or enter club where u go definitely see one night stand 1 Like

“He shut her inside and went out. The woman said she called for help to no avail. He returned home seven hours after and met her semi -conscious. Probably, he had put sedatives into a drink he used to entertain her.



Nah inside bush the man dey stay when you call for help and nobody did answered...





that emboldened part made be disapprove of her soliciting for help because if she did shouted by the window side with sticks hitting the burglary proof....... someone could have been alerted and come to her rescue





or at least call the emergency no with her phone no which is toll free Nah inside bush the man dey stay when you call for help and nobody did answered...that emboldened part made be disapprove of her soliciting for help because if she did shouted by the window side with sticks hitting the burglary proof....... someone could have been alerted and come to her rescueor at least call the emergency no with her phone no which is toll free 2 Likes

Na real wha ooooo

kogistar:

AFONJA, WHY RAPING FLAT HEAD LIKE THAT? 9 Likes 2 Shares

n

kogistar:

AFONJA, WHY RAPING FLAT HEAD LIKE THAT? u my friend, are in really bad shape upstairs.. u my friend, are in really bad shape upstairs..

Rape in Nigeria is a daily occurrence and also very rampant. We are only fortunate or unfortunate to have heard of this incident solely because it was reported to the police and there was a sextape involved. This also got me thinking what if it was consensual and she wasn't forced as alleged, and the said lady was no longer interested which led to the sextape being leaked cos we are yet to hear from the man. Even with the high number of news making rounds on this issue of rape, our women wouldn't still learn cos greed would not allow them listen to the voice of reason. 1 Like

What do people enjoy in raping a woman? I mean you don't get any satisfaction whatsoever because it's not consensual. Rape scars a woman for life. But most times these rape cases could be exaggerated. I've seen cases of relationship gone bad and the exes might want to get back at the other by accusing the other of rape. A proper investigation should conducted so we don't send an innocent man to jail. But if it turns out to be true then he should face the wrath of the law.

I prefer to kiss before i forrk my lady to make the snail slimy downstairs. When she come to myspace she will twitter my yahoo till i google all over her facebook I hope he did not crewmp1e that poor ladyI prefer to kiss before i forrk my lady to make the snail slimy downstairs. When she come to myspace she will twitter my yahoo till i google all over her facebook

Abeg e too early

Only in this regime.

Life has become more terrifying and unholy. Grave sins are being taken for granted and lightly.



2 Likes

ijustdey:













Nah inside bush the man dey stay when you call for help and nobody did answered...





that emboldened part made be disapprove of her soliciting for help because if she did shouted by the window side with sticks hitting the burglary proof....... someone could have been alerted and come to her rescue





or at least call the emergency no with her phone no which is toll free Una go just carry keyboard begin yarn dust because say internet dey cheap. Have you imagined the kind of house that could be and in what area of the house she could have possibly been locked up; where one can shout from now till 2019 and no one will hear pim? Abi you think say na face me I face you the custom officer dey live in?



The stick you're talking about shey it's the one you kept for in the room bah?



How did you know that the man didn't also forcefully seize her phone since he has the mind to lock her up for several hours?



Make you dey use your kidney think sometimes abeg if your brain don dey fail you. Una go just carry keyboard begin yarn dust because say internet dey cheap. Have you imagined the kind of house that could be and in what area of the house she could have possibly been locked up; where one can shout from now till 2019 and no one will hear pim? Abi you think say na face me I face you the custom officer dey live in?The stick you're talking about shey it's the one you kept for in the room bah?How did you know that the man didn't also forcefully seize her phone since he has the mind to lock her up for several hours?Make you dey use your kidney think sometimes abeg if your brain don dey fail you.

OGBA again?

Good that he was caught. How can such a man be in a Nigerian custom.



Let him be dealt with.

How do they enjoy this evil act sef

ijustdey:













Nah inside bush the man dey stay when you call for help and nobody did answered...





that emboldened part made be disapprove of her soliciting for help because if she did shouted by the window side with sticks hitting the burglary proof....... someone could have been alerted and come to her rescue





or at least call the emergency no with her phone no which is toll free

Emergency number ko? Emergency number ko?

This is serious.