Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 09:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola
|Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by Ovokoo: 7:10am
Comedian AY is seen hanging out with just returned Big Brother Naija housemates, Efe Ejeba and Bisola.
SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/comedian-ay-pictured-bbnaija-housemates-efe-bisola/
1 Like
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by viickerz(m): 7:19am
let this BBbaija talk end already.
meanwhile, today is my birthday. ..
u guys should show me love
98 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by eezeribe(m): 7:20am
As long as it's Nigeria,they have already become national heroes.
Their state governors would send their names to the presidency for consideration for National honours.
Most first class graduates who managed to get a job have not grossed one million naira in as many years...
Some people still say this generation is not wasted
10 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by Smellymouth: 7:22am
Efe truly rep the street ..."who I be" from nobody to somebody..Not by wealth or divine connection but by the Grace of God..
Efe was so excited that he had to remove his shoes.. And Bisola had to carry the shoes whilst he's shaking people's hands..
May Allah bless me with a true friend like Bisola..
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by buccal(m): 7:31am
Admin Food don done...come chop
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by Homeboiy(m): 7:36am
Bbn ...Fp code
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by Militude: 7:47am
Y efe head de always bend
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by LesbianBoy(m): 8:17am
Smellymouth:
Na the work wey she dey do!
4 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by goldenceo1: 8:56am
Business minded AY. be sure to meet Efe at AY easter edition this weekend.
5 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by PapiSmith: 9:03am
In everything you do, don't give music a thought. Please we had enough with vic.O
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by veekid(m): 9:04am
Meanwhile Tboss don follow one of his Private jet owners waka oo
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by priceaction: 9:04am
lol, hope tboss sister will not break the screen of her phone ,seeing this.
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by Daslim180(m): 9:05am
Omo olope
1 Like
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by bart10: 9:06am
BBnaija again!
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:06am
That's good.
1 Like
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by binsanni(m): 9:06am
And i don't know who efe or bisola don't epp. anyway just wanna attend a village meeting
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by softboiy: 9:06am
bring your bitcoin 400/$
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by Kenneth5: 9:06am
Ok
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by pussypounder(m): 9:07am
Bisola looks juicy and i am sure her snail will be very fleshy hmmmm I will not mind to eat it, will use my stick to turn the pot. Just look at those big lethal lips She can use her tongue on my mushroom tip as i google all over her facebook
1 Like
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by back2sender: 9:08am
Smellymouth:I Noticed this ooo, Bisola helping out with the shoes. This is great and shows maturity Unlike the illmannered trained lady who wants to spend 25, 000, 000 under one week
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by BreezyCB(m): 9:08am
Nah news be this
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by oviejnr(m): 9:09am
BreezyCB:No be news but you open ham and still comment!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by harizonal123(m): 9:10am
1 Like
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by FTBOY: 9:10am
food don't make big men look good. knowing they have millions resting in their bank account make them.
as you can see...efe is looking fresh and fleshy already.
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by castrol180(m): 9:10am
Celebrities and their clinching...Ay for that matter
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by abelokanlawon: 9:10am
Oh u will live long like Obasanjo Prosper like Bukola Saraki
viickerz:
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by temmylorlah(f): 9:11am
Happy birthday!
viickerz:
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by fufuNegusi(m): 9:11am
They will surely be invited to his Easter Concert
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by abels: 9:11am
viickerz:.. .let ur birthday end already too.
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by besto50(m): 9:12am
#Team Efe should like this... And any rotten tboss fan can share..
|Re: Comedian AY Pictured With Efe And Bisola by FTBOY: 9:12am
i hope bisola is not going to suck AY's prick.
this one she's chinguming him already...ayam not understanding o.
