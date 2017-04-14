₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by marvelck: 5:10pm
Facebook user Linda must be filled with joy after taking pictures with BBNaija winner Efe and all the other big brother naija housemates during the BBNaija winners party in Lagos. Been able to achieve this to her, is just like been able to climb mount Everest successfully. Cos right now, Efe is the biggest star/celebrity in Nigeria.
So happy for her.
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by PapiSmith: 5:11pm
The paint on DebbieRise's great though. Ewwwww
5 Likes
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by marvelck: 5:13pm
More pics
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by marvelck: 5:14pm
More pics with Uriel, Soma and TBoss
1 Like
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by CaroLyner(f): 5:19pm
Bally always looking high
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Tallesty1(m): 5:19pm
gods of makeup everywhere
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by ikp120(m): 5:20pm
But this TBoss old and ugly no be small
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Pointblank09: 5:21pm
I see the "Middle Belt" of Kemen. 30 degrees above sea level
3 Likes
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by ToriBlue(f): 5:22pm
Efe be looking directly into the camera.
Bush man .
4 Likes
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by josephine123: 5:22pm
Watch video from BBNAIJA Housemates party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkNCG18J8Og
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Jarizod: 5:23pm
ikp120:
For real?
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Khd95(m): 5:34pm
I thought this nyama nyama bbn is over already
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by villareal15(m): 5:35pm
Chai
This holiday sweet die
Thank you Judas
1 Like
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by newyorks(m): 5:36pm
na them low iQ people everywhere.
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by chocodaviva(f): 5:41pm
Pointblank09:Omg u be geologist
1 Like
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by LarryBeryl(m): 5:42pm
Jarizod:
I don help you
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Ezedon(m): 7:07pm
Who they epp
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by kowema(f): 7:08pm
Debbie make -up sha
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Ezedon(m): 7:09pm
Who they epp, the guy in the 5th picture Don high
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by kowema(f): 7:09pm
ikp120:
Ugly??
Wat a Wawuuu
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by MrImole(m): 7:10pm
Beckham again?
BBnaija again?
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Oyind17: 7:10pm
Debie is beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by chimauga(m): 7:11pm
That lady face too wide ,
almost covered the whole picture...
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Billyonaire: 7:11pm
Why do ladies wear excessive make-over when they know our weather dey vex ?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Saraben(f): 7:11pm
Efe my guy
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by firebaby(f): 7:12pm
Yeah it's a really big achievement
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by Damilare5882(m): 7:12pm
The GRL dou....make up don wash comot
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by tribalistseun: 7:12pm
ikp120:but she fine pass your generation
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by timidapsin(m): 7:13pm
All i see is paint
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by humeeh(f): 7:13pm
and her picture and that of Debby together looks like water colour painting
1 Like
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by medolab90(m): 7:13pm
i thought this bbn is over
|Re: Excited Lady Pictured With Efe, Tboss, Kemen, Bisola, Other BBNaija ExHousemates by musicwriter(m): 7:14pm
This is all that is wrong with Africa now.
It appears to me the purpose of taking over out TV and airwaves is to create a dumb society that would be easy to control. Otherwise, someone who haven't contributed anything to advancement of society can't just become a celebrity overnight because he/she appeared on a TV show. Such a situation would only end up creating a society teeming with fans made of people with really very low IQ.
6 Likes 3 Shares
