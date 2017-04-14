Facebook user Linda must be filled with joy after taking pictures with BBNaija winner Efe and all the other big brother naija housemates during the BBNaija winners party in Lagos. Been able to achieve this to her, is just like been able to climb mount Everest successfully. Cos right now, Efe is the biggest star/celebrity in Nigeria. So happy for her.

This is all that is wrong with Africa now.



It appears to me the purpose of taking over out TV and airwaves is to create a dumb society that would be easy to control. Otherwise, someone who haven't contributed anything to advancement of society can't just become a celebrity overnight because he/she appeared on a TV show. Such a situation would only end up creating a society teeming with fans made of people with really very low IQ.