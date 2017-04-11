Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / New Law Compels Zimbabwe Banks To Accept Cattles, Goat And Sheep As Collateral. (4026 Views)

Under the Movable Property Security Interests Bill tabled for debate by Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa in the House of Assembly, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will compile and administer a collateral-security register in which small-business operators and individuals can register their movable assets as security for credit.



Vehicles, television sets, refrigerators, computers and other household appliances will become acceptable as collateral once they are evaluated and registered in the central bank’s register, according to Chinamasa.



“As minister in charge of financial institutions, I feel there is need for a change of attitude by our banks to reflect of our economic realities,” he said. Banks are “stuck in the old ways of doing things and failing to respond to the needs of our highly informalized economy.”



Big question, can such happen in Nigeria? Do you think its a good move.



Africans. Let's underdevelopment don't be our birthday right. I heard someone below say "Good move". Biko what is good about it 2 Likes

If you hear story of some countries you will appreciate Nigeria..........

Hw I wish we can use our senators as collateral in World Bank 30 Likes

Very good one from Zimbabwe, laws as such engage the bank to be stakeholders in ur business. Only if Africans start doing things their way...The whites never allowed us to grow naturally, growth process is gradually and sometimes procedural. We were forced to catch up with 21st advancement in technology, reasons we can't compete because our growth wasn't organic.

Zimbabwe had realized, atleast in the banking sector...reason they went back to the drawing board. 1 Like



NIGERIA BANKS ooo



Collect mansion cos of 100k borrowed



If we start that one here, na the Fulani people go suffer am cos any cow wey waka anyhow, that's a potential collateral, i go carry am 10 Likes

Fulani herdsmen are encouraged.

wahalla, fulani herdsmen in zimbabwe now be like. 1 Like

With dis in naija, am sure herdsmen will stop killin and start actin coporate like bankers

If happened here in Nigeria, definitely it would be abuse.. turn to big time scam.

prince123:

This minister's comment is deeper than it looks.



At times we forget that money is essentially a medium of EXCHANGE. One man's trash is another man's treasure.



Haven't you heard of the young man who once traded up from a red paper clip until he had a house?



Even here in Nigeria, people are already trading their land for cars. Why?



Because nobody really "needs" money. We only need what money buys.



Think about it: can you really "eat" the pieces of coloured paper? No, you want the cash so it can help you get the "things" you really want



This kind of a law, will not work in Nigeria.

Good one..... I get ten goat, Gtb how far..... Just 10m. Sorry not for nija

No wonder herdsmen are now heading to Zimbabwe.

youngest85:



In the others news. Who else heard about the bombing of Dortmund team bus. That is my bet9ja brothers at work. Them don burst ticket die this season. Can't defeat common schalke 04 at the weekend. Manchester United aka draw soup team. Beware

if hapun in naija, you will see scarcity of livestocks immediately while people hoarding to create scarcity.

Vehicles, television sets, refrigerators, computers and other household appliances will become acceptable as collateral once they are evaluated and registered in the central bank’s register, according to Chinamasa.



Mugabe has messed up the country and he keeps blaming the West. 3 Likes

Buhari the cattle herder must have given this instructions

It's very bad! What if after collecting the collateral, the cattle catches flu and die? It can't happen here o 2 Likes

Pastoral banking 2 Likes

Its as a result of bad management of the economy. since the govt collected farms from the white, the economy failed, all commodities skyrocketed. 1 Like