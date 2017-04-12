Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) (5100 Views)

Nollywood Actress Sapphire Ogodo Stuns In Birthday Photos / Prayers As Actress, Sapphire Ogodo Goes Into ‘labour Room’ / Actress, Sapphire Obi Lures Men With Apple (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





She said..

“This is my testimony yesterday in enugu… God saved me… I am hale and hearty not one scratch”



https://autojosh.com/sapphire-obi-ogodo-escapes-accident/ Sapphire Obi Ogodo who is a Nollywood actress escaped an accident in Enugu without a scratch on Monday, April 10th.She said..“This is my testimony yesterday in enugu… God saved me… I am hale and hearty not one scratch” 1 Like 1 Share

It's the Lords doing 1 Like

all this female upcoming celebrities with drinking n driving **thank God for your life duo

The universe is trying to tell you something 1 Like

Thank God for Her

Actress ? Never seen nor heard about this one before .

Thank God for ur life



next

All this upcoming celeb need to be careful.... live life wisely

Which movie be this?

That's good. Happy she survived unscathed



I don't mean to deviate, but I'm trying to imagine how the mind of a person who doesn't believe in God works. How does such a person react in this kind of situation? Does he/she consider himself/herself lucky and carry on as if it was mere luck? Just trying to imagine though

thank God

Eeyah,









Car provider be like

Thank God for you. The devil wanted your meat but God said NO... but repent o

NegeduGrace:

all this female upcoming celebrities with drinking n driving **thank God for your life duo where dem write am say she "drink-drive"? where dem write am say she "drink-drive"?

Jah be Blessed for safety

NegeduGrace:

all this female upcoming celebrities with drinking n driving **thank God for your life duo what is this one saying . what is this one saying .

brightworld2:

Thank God for you. The devil wanted your meat but God said NO... but repent o

Whites be thinking everything can be explained scientifically or biologically, Let them try to explain how One can slip and die and Another get involved in a fatal accident and survive without a scratch (cos that is against the Momentum concept) or How an adult will die of food poisoning from a bite of a pie while a toddler will stand a clear chance at survival even after drinking a small-sized bottle of dye ..... All these are attestations to the Fact that Atheism is nothing but a Crazy Idea..





Congratz and Sorry all the same....

1 Like

Good for her and thank God

thank gudness its not KARMA shows she lived a responsible life unlike some useless actress i know

Thank God for sparing her life

Tazdroid:

That's good. Happy she survived unscathed



I don't mean to deviate, but I'm trying to imagine how the mind of a person who doesn't believe in God works. How does such a person react in this kind of situation? Does he/she consider himself/herself lucky and carry on as if it was mere luck? Just trying to imagine though God Bless you Tremendously,Magnificently....

When it's obviously God,they will still say it's luck or karma or something.

Ionno why they choose to go with the illusion that there is no God.

Their life is a scam,I tell you. God Bless you Tremendously,Magnificently....When it's obviously God,they will still say it's luck or karma or something.Ionno why they choose to go with the illusion that there is no God.Their life is a scam,I tell you.

i dont knw this one ooo

Not too late to become Born Again in Spirit

Thank God for your life

The car na cameleon?

NegeduGrace:

all this female upcoming celebrities with drinking n driving **thank God for your life duo Over sabi! Na una give am the drink wey she drink. Over sabi! Na una give am the drink wey she drink.