|Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by autojosh: 11:51am
Sapphire Obi Ogodo who is a Nollywood actress escaped an accident in Enugu without a scratch on Monday, April 10th.
She said..
“This is my testimony yesterday in enugu… God saved me… I am hale and hearty not one scratch”
https://autojosh.com/sapphire-obi-ogodo-escapes-accident/
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Erngie(f): 11:55am
It's the Lords doing
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by NegeduGrace(f): 12:38pm
all this female upcoming celebrities with drinking n driving **thank God for your life duo
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by tstx(m): 12:45pm
The universe is trying to tell you something
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by herdekunley9ja: 12:46pm
Thank God for Her
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Stanleywaxy(m): 12:47pm
Actress ? Never seen nor heard about this one before .
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by amiibaby(f): 12:47pm
Thank God for ur life
next
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by herdekunley9ja: 12:47pm
All this upcoming celeb need to be careful.... live life wisely
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by holluwai(m): 12:47pm
Which movie be this?
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 12:48pm
That's good. Happy she survived unscathed
I don't mean to deviate, but I'm trying to imagine how the mind of a person who doesn't believe in God works. How does such a person react in this kind of situation? Does he/she consider himself/herself lucky and carry on as if it was mere luck? Just trying to imagine though
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by pretee246(m): 12:48pm
thank God
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by adorablepepple(f): 12:48pm
Eeyah,
Car provider be like
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by brightworld2(m): 12:49pm
Thank God for you. The devil wanted your meat but God said NO... but repent o
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 12:49pm
NegeduGrace:where dem write am say she "drink-drive"?
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by etcme: 12:49pm
Jah be Blessed for safety
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by alphajerus(m): 12:49pm
NegeduGrace:what is this one saying .
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Iseoluwani: 12:49pm
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 12:50pm
brightworld2:
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by emeraldknytt(m): 12:50pm
Whites be thinking everything can be explained scientifically or biologically, Let them try to explain how One can slip and die and Another get involved in a fatal accident and survive without a scratch (cos that is against the Momentum concept) or How an adult will die of food poisoning from a bite of a pie while a toddler will stand a clear chance at survival even after drinking a small-sized bottle of dye ..... All these are attestations to the Fact that Atheism is nothing but a Crazy Idea..
Congratz and Sorry all the same....
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by aremed(m): 12:55pm
Good for her and thank God
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by karma2000: 1:03pm
thank gudness its not KARMA shows she lived a responsible life unlike some useless actress i know
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Gladiator1: 1:05pm
Thank God for sparing her life
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by holatimmy(f): 1:06pm
Tazdroid:God Bless you Tremendously,Magnificently....
When it's obviously God,they will still say it's luck or karma or something.
Ionno why they choose to go with the illusion that there is no God.
Their life is a scam,I tell you.
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by thunda1(m): 1:08pm
i dont knw this one ooo
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by Keneking: 1:08pm
Not too late to become Born Again in Spirit
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 1:25pm
Thank God for your life
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by ironheart(m): 1:29pm
The car na cameleon?
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by venai(m): 1:29pm
NegeduGrace:Over sabi! Na una give am the drink wey she drink.
|Re: Sapphire Obi Ogodo Survives Accident Without A Scratch (Photo) by venai(m): 1:32pm
tstx:Please who is the universe? Who give am mouth? How does the universe talk?
