68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by nairashopping(m): 2:56pm
68 persons have been deported by the trio of Ghana, Mali and Burkina Faso, this was confirmed by the Acting Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr Abdulrazak Dangiri today (Wednesday 12th April).
He said, 37 were deported from Mali, 25 from Burkina Faso and six from Ghana according to him, the victims were arrested by police in the three countries, handed over to Nigerian embassies and subsequently transported back home.
He disclosed that among those arrested in Mali were four suspected human traffickers.
“The four suspected traffickers from Mali are still under investigation to ascertain their level of involvement before charging them to court” he said.
The acting DG said that the rescued victims would be counselled and rehabilitated by NAPTIP before handing them over to their relations.
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Keneking: 2:57pm
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by mcmurphy132: 3:05pm
Nigerians all over the world. is it the only country
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:10pm
Waiting for Rwanda .. Botswana and Somalia to start deporting Nigerians
Nigeria has reached the bottomless pit
God punish Buhari and his co travelers
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by capatainrambo: 3:15pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
Soon Cameroon will deport
Damn
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Chiboyz40(m): 3:17pm
Whn u are deported from Europe, I can understand. Imagine me asking my nigga
Me: guy I hear say dem deport you, at least u stay 4 Yankee na. So whc country sef?
Nigga: guy na Burkina Faso oooo
Me: UDONMINIT!! Hahaha
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:26pm
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by veekid(m): 4:26pm
Ayaff die; Ghana dey deport naija? When I thought I've seen it all, Mali? See die
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by GreenMavro: 4:26pm
So Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso sef dy deport Nigerians, shey na greener pasture dy fyn go dere or yellow pasture?, chai Naija don cast
soon Zimbabwe too go deport Nigerians
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:26pm
wetin dey dey do all this places
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by talk2archy: 4:26pm
what an insult to Nigeria while their people are all over the country claiming to be northeners.
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by josephine123: 4:26pm
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by shibanbo(m): 4:26pm
Welcome home,NO PLACE LIKE HOME
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by momodub: 4:27pm
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by princeonx: 4:27pm
Lol! Using the term deportation for those countries is simply an insult to Nigeria.
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by yourexcellency: 4:27pm
90 percent of the deportees will be our brothers from the East..sooo desperate
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by celestialAgent(m): 4:27pm
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by monaPhilz(m): 4:27pm
Chai
Even those small countries dey deport Nigerians.
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by AlphaStyles(m): 4:28pm
even Burkina Faso dy deport
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by ONESON1(m): 4:28pm
Unbelievable ...
Operation Ghana Must Go Kick Off ASAP ...
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by AlexCk: 4:28pm
Burkina Faso kwanu,
Meanwhile. ........
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by onyii255(m): 4:28pm
Even Chad sef wee soon join nd be deporting Nigerians...
Nonsense..
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by princechurchill(m): 4:30pm
Mali and Burkina Faso noooo i can't take it anymore
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by berrystunn(m): 4:30pm
See oh
Buhari please step down.
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by MizTyna(f): 4:30pm
This is depressing and funny at the same time. Burkina Faso fa
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by temmypotter(m): 4:30pm
Burkina what?
The whole country worth reach One plaza for Onitsha?
We have suffered.
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by fados4sure(m): 4:30pm
ZombiePUNISHER:Did you say Botswana? Are you aware Botswana is visa free to Canada?
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by ajanma2(m): 4:31pm
it will not be well with buhari..
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Freciprocal: 4:31pm
Mehn... So someone can be this close to stupidity?
Clearly Photoshoped!!!
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by kaycyor: 4:31pm
wetin Nigerians no go see.. Ghana, mali, Burkina faso deporting Nigerian.. one day we go wake up hear say Niger republic dey deport Nigerians
