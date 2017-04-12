₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,882 members, 3,473,916 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 04:55 PM

68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso (3681 Views)

97 Nigerians Deported From South Africa For Various Offences Arrive In Lagos / Nigerians Deported From UK, Arrive Lagos, To Complete Their Jail In Kirikiri / 500 Nigerians Deported From The UK Arrive Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by nairashopping(m): 2:56pm
68 persons have been deported by the trio of Ghana, Mali and Burkina Faso, this was confirmed by the Acting Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP), Mr Abdulrazak Dangiri today (Wednesday 12th April).



He said, 37 were deported from Mali, 25 from Burkina Faso and six from Ghana according to him, the victims were arrested by police in the three countries, handed over to Nigerian embassies and subsequently transported back home.

He disclosed that among those arrested in Mali were four suspected human traffickers.

“The four suspected traffickers from Mali are still under investigation to ascertain their level of involvement before charging them to court” he said.

The acting DG said that the rescued victims would be counselled and rehabilitated by NAPTIP before handing them over to their relations.

http://naijamatta.com/index.php/forum/general/293-news-68-nigerians-deported-from-ghana-mali-and-burkina-faso

1 Share

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Keneking: 2:57pm
Source and amazing returns grin
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by mcmurphy132: 3:05pm
Nigerians all over the world. is it the only country
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:10pm
Waiting for Rwanda .. Botswana and Somalia to start deporting Nigerians
Nigeria has reached the bottomless pit

God punish Buhari and his co travelers

20 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by capatainrambo: 3:15pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
Waiting for Rwanda .. Botswana and Somalia to start deporting Nigerians
Nigeria has reached the bottomless pit

God punish Buhari and his co travelers

Soon Cameroon will deport

Damn

3 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Chiboyz40(m): 3:17pm
Whn u are deported from Europe, I can understand. Imagine me asking my nigga

Me: guy I hear say dem deport you, at least u stay 4 Yankee na. So whc country sef?

Nigga: guy na Burkina Faso oooo

Me: UDONMINIT!! Hahaha

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:26pm
Bzbs
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by veekid(m): 4:26pm
Ayaff die; Ghana dey deport naija? When I thought I've seen it all, Mali? See die

2 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by GreenMavro: 4:26pm
grin

So Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso sef dy deport Nigerians, shey na greener pasture dy fyn go dere or yellow pasture?, chai Naija don cast angry angry angry

soon Zimbabwe too go deport Nigerians

3 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:26pm
mtchewwwww












wetin dey dey do all this places
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by talk2archy: 4:26pm
what an insult to Nigeria while their people are all over the country claiming to be northeners.

2 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by josephine123: 4:26pm
Lol
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by shibanbo(m): 4:26pm
Welcome home,NO PLACE LIKE HOME

1 Like

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by momodub: 4:27pm
See see finishing
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by princeonx: 4:27pm
Lol! Using the term deportation for those countries is simply an insult to Nigeria.

3 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by yourexcellency: 4:27pm
90 percent of the deportees will be our brothers from the East..sooo desperate
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by celestialAgent(m): 4:27pm
Lol

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by monaPhilz(m): 4:27pm
Chai
Even those small countries dey deport Nigerians.

1 Like

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by AlphaStyles(m): 4:28pm
even Burkina Faso dy deport

3 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by ONESON1(m): 4:28pm
Unbelievable ...



Operation Ghana Must Go Kick Off ASAP ...

1 Like

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by AlexCk: 4:28pm
Burkina Faso kwanu,

Tor.





Meanwhile. ........

1 Like

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by onyii255(m): 4:28pm
Even Chad sef wee soon join nd be deporting Nigerians...

Nonsense..

1 Like

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Kidaakudz: 4:29pm
shocked
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by baeleto: 4:30pm
mcmurphy132:
Nigerians all over the world. is it the only country
grin
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by princechurchill(m): 4:30pm
Mali and Burkina Faso noooo i can't take it anymore

1 Like

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by berrystunn(m): 4:30pm
See oh

Buhari please step down.
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by MizTyna(f): 4:30pm
This is depressing and funny at the same time. Burkina Faso fa
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by temmypotter(m): 4:30pm
Burkina what?

The whole country worth reach One plaza for Onitsha?

We have suffered.

2 Likes

Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by fados4sure(m): 4:30pm
ZombiePUNISHER:
Waiting for Rwanda .. Botswana and Somalia to start deporting Nigerians
Nigeria has reached the bottomless pit

God punish Buhari and his co travelers
Did you say Botswana? Are you aware Botswana is visa free to Canada?
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by ajanma2(m): 4:31pm
it will not be well with buhari..
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by Freciprocal: 4:31pm
AlexCk:
Burkina Faso kwanu,

Tor.





Meanwhile. ........

Mehn... So someone can be this close to stupidity?

Clearly Photoshoped!!!
Re: 68 Nigerians Deported From Ghana, Mali And Burkina Faso by kaycyor: 4:31pm
wetin Nigerians no go see.. Ghana, mali, Burkina faso deporting Nigerian.. one day we go wake up hear say Niger republic dey deport Nigerians

(0) (1) (Reply)

Free E-book On How To Apply For Scholarships, Loan/sponsorship To Study Abroad. / Access Bank Plc Denied Me, My Spouse & My Children 4yrs Schorlarship To Canada / Travel,live Work Abroad With Invitation Letters.

Viewing this topic: domaindivine(m), kayDooo(m), jud82(m), ngcars(m), Imstrong(m), Haslil878(m), bellab2011, DonSolo3013, greenpasture(m), temitope277(m), RaptorX, delikay4luv, ajanma2(m), NizyO01(f), mendel04(m), crystalsoul, Highzeek(m), Chipappii(m), miccollo47, 740megawatts, mikeapollo, horciglowri(f), humblemikel(f), ramdris(m), kbanty22(m), blasterman(m), AirFireEarthH20(m), kuppyot, spicesgoke(m), Rx350(m), Cool19boy(m), SheWrites(f), hardebounty(m), yeahh(m), ariro, championer, kam045, salemdv(m), junido501(m), basisop(m), gwama, BrutalJab, sulips(f), shegxxymyth11(m), peeps4u, larion, Kvdag(m), luvinhubby(m), jaywise(m), Queenbalikees(f), sirusX(m), saeedowolab, imarrpopson, Dmes(m), tonio2wo, darlingtonNYIG(m), obuneme, trila01(m), oyienootieno, Roland17(m), Sultanchidi(m) and 98 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.