https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsGMcWFiphI Mother of BBNaija Winner Efe, celebrated her Son's Victory Dancing with market women & traders in Pessu market in warri... 3 Likes

Oshey

Congratulations ma 3 Likes

blessed family

Mille shocking First Mk area men nor cramp u collect their share onto kidna*****g things na advice o

And some jealous market women would dance with her, wearing fake smiles, only to go back to their shop and be like 'wetin she the feel like sef' God save us from haters and jealous people... Amen!!! 50 Likes 3 Shares

Congratulations

I piss on this moderator

He should take care of her o and not spend the money on slay queens Mother's ShaHe should take care of her o and not spend the money on slay queens 9 Likes

They should all be careful tho.

She has to b very carefully after now.... Her price don go up for kidnappers hand... 13 Likes 2 Shares

You born am with correct kidney

make she take am easy before dem kidnap for the 25m 4 Likes

team efe nation #base on logistics#

Her joy knows no bound 2 Likes

Mama efeee in Bisola's voice 1 Like

Are Nigerians this happy? Nice one

PERSON CAN'T HEAR WORD AGAIN OVER THIS 25M, NEXT NOW YOU GO HEAR SAY EFE'S MAMA IS KIDNAPPED, ENOUGH OF THIS PUBLICITY, GEEZ!

Efe maleh dey burst her kidney

Aww. I love you efe

emmyid:

Efe's mother deserves the money not efe

Success is a celebrity, failure is a bastard

If everybody likes u... 2 Likes

They should be careful and give extra security for his Mum or relocate to a more secured base so that kidnappers dont take advantage and ask for 25 million ransom. 2 Likes

Fear Market women o. Dem can jazz anybody

Logistical mama

Quinn22:

Shey you will go and collect it from efe and give her Shey you will go and collect it from efe and give her 3 Likes