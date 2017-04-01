The show host, Ebuka Uchendu shared the photo on his social media page with the caption below;"Congratulations @efemoneySuch an apt name#BBNaija"

what i realized from this is. if God finally pick your call, no human or group of people no matter their number can do anything about it. may God pick our call, all of us. --------------------------------------------- Gibt es jemand hier wer deutsch sprechen?

what i realized from this is. if God finally pick your call, no human or group of people no matter their number can do anything about it. may God pick our call, all of us. --------------------------------------------- Gibt es jemand hier wer deutsch sprechen?

Abeg no too squeez am make him no suffocate. We no wan hear stories. Efe must chop that money.

Efe's stories will never end on nairaland *When he arrives murtala muhamed airport - front-page *When he signs endorsement deals - front-page *When he arrives warri - front-page *When he meets ex housemates - front-page *When he visits jokers - front-page A minute silence to those who are waiting for BBN and Efe's stories to stop flooding nairaland.