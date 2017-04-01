₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,545 members, 3,469,415 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 01:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show (10021 Views)
Soma & Miyonse Pictured With Ebuka Obi After Eviction From Big Brother Naija / Romangoddess Pictured With Cossy Orjiakor At Her Birthday / Ebuka Obi-uchendu's Wife Goes Semi-nude On Wedding Day (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by badassProdigy(m): 12:03pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSs0Iq4F7TN/
The show host, Ebuka Uchendu shared the photo on his social media page with the caption below;
"Congratulations @efemoney
Such an apt name
#BBNaija"
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-pictured-with-ebuka-after.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by badassProdigy(m): 12:03pm
young mulla
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by GreenMavro: 12:12pm
OMG!!! This world is really a small world, just found out yesterday that EFE is my cousin
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by noetic5: 12:15pm
the past few weeks, 11 million ppl voted, right. checkout how many million voted, just last week see the votes here
real record breaking!!!
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by Jessidaisy4(f): 1:11pm
In Efe's voice "Na so!"
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by XketchDesigns(m): 1:12pm
what i realized from this is.
if God finally pick your call, no human or group of people no matter their number can do anything about it.
may God pick our call, all of us.
---------------------------------------------
Gibt es jemand hier wer deutsch sprechen?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by ekems2017(f): 1:13pm
Abeg no too squeez am make him no suffocate. We no wan hear stories. Efe must chop that money.
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by geopreneur(m): 1:13pm
Efe's stories will never end on nairaland
*When he arrives murtala muhamed airport - front-page
*When he signs endorsement deals - front-page
*When he arrives warri - front-page
*When he meets ex housemates - front-page
*When he visits jokers - front-page
A minute silence to those who are waiting for BBN and Efe's stories to stop flooding nairaland.
7 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by alexy147(m): 1:13pm
Definition of Grace..
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by ngwababe: 1:13pm
Efenacious efemulla
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by GdexFolami(m): 1:13pm
That person for them back wan resemble bisola ....
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by amiibaby(f): 1:13pm
Hmmmm
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by ademasta(m): 1:13pm
Efetobore
Based on #25million logistics
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by verygudbadguy(m): 1:13pm
Ride on boi...
Dull not, the platform you are riding on is so big that you can become a superstar with just one hit track. You already made the money and the name.
Based on logistic ft. Olamide Baddo, Phyno fino
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by veekid(m): 1:13pm
Humbleness pays
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by tojie6256: 1:13pm
Based on logistics, that guy dn blow
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by arthur1000(m): 1:14pm
Make we fry mess na
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by Justbeingreal(m): 1:14pm
Warri
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by awa(m): 1:14pm
Warri na Warri ohhhhhh. See as him still carry 50 naira bottle water....
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by awesomesossy(f): 1:14pm
Issorrai.... based on logistics
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by vboss(m): 1:14pm
My village guy.....Efemoney
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by kelvinjo94(m): 1:14pm
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by Ursino(f): 1:14pm
Their father!
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by tojie6256: 1:15pm
He who God has blessed...
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by gaji93: 1:15pm
God bless you bro!! spend it wisely!!!!! *gbayi*
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by Loadedzunne(m): 1:15pm
Efe my man #teamefe# i once hate you when i start watching BBN but later like the way u act, based on logistics men!!
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by auntysimbiat(f): 1:16pm
cool
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by noetic5: 1:16pm
ok
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by dunkem21(m): 1:16pm
Lalasticlala, pls help my campaign to censor "naija" on NL .. and hencefort, ban the commentator
cc: seun
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by Nellybank(m): 1:16pm
If to say Efe no win based on logistics, I for commit suicide then run away
|Re: #BBNaija: Efe Pictured With Ebuka After Yesterday's Show by Angeleena(f): 1:17pm
shine on
Update You Phone Firmware To The Latest Firewall Including Lateset Featur / Drive 1 Million Guaranteed Real Visitors To Your Site Every Month Totally Free / Hybikay Ft Ab1- Blackberry Pin: Check It Out, Download And Share.its Hot
Viewing this topic: rafhell(m), Jaybee247, uniqueexxty, chloedogie, richtech, Esther001, marklele(m), bobbyluis(m), chukyrooy(m), Gaxx01(m), Postrendy(f), yomadepraze(m), obitee69(m), Jogs1900, Tumm(m), mitosuccess, phrancky(m), 300connects, vedaxcool(m), kastroveli, WomanOfRace(f), Adagba1, mrPero(m), olasheni(m), mrjagz02(m), micklplus(m), kehinde1588(m), ekwelive, wilbase, Oghoro(f), nicefaze, charleson022, Sankabson(m), titted(f), GreenMavro, shadows1, sanpipita(m), biodunajayi, ishua, purkeyklef(m), attehwole, yanmata(m), qeemus, bigomoh, Donvalentino55(m), OCHULORC(f), bukolantn1, edwindd, bond77, Mandycj, Zane2point4(m), VUVUZELA10, Chucks234, Alexk2(m), doublecheif, miccoy(m), anpre, shellcom, zicoraads(m), BadBullet(m), Abiagirl777(f), peteruapata, brigadier747, luchee(f), ayleclanche, modath(f), nerovito(m), tballeyy, Horlawoomey(m), butta(m), MuskElon, nickyvick(f), tosi3454, mideoyd(m), LeProdigy, ippis, XketchDesigns(m), spireboi, perfectcrown(f), emmawire, dre44k(m), shaiba(f), zicocards(m), mjay05, Ayospanish(m), effizyd(m), KINGwax007(m), skillip(m), omodada1111(m), nophysat, davisco2016, Sofz(f), opex2000, Certitude(m), tex25, Merryglad(f), drealnamdy(m) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12