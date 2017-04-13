₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,511 members, 3,476,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 06:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC (7235 Views)
Top 5 Universities With Terrible Postgraduate Programmes / Nigerian University With The Highest Number Of Professors? / Nigerian Universities With The Fastest Masters Degree Programmes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by Statsocial: 5:24pm On Apr 12
Released by Peter Okebukola at the Association of Vice Chancellor's conference.
For Public universities only
The first screenshot is the top 10 rank while the other screenshots is the comprehensive list.
The professor list is indicative of researchers who are currently on Post doctoral supervision.
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by kenonze(f): 5:26pm On Apr 12
I stopped reading the moment I saw uniport without any figure
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by DEXTROVERT: 5:32pm On Apr 12
Afonja and books same as igbo and money
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by SoftP: 5:45pm On Apr 12
&with all the money paid to most of those private uni, they cant afford to pay profs'. So pathetic
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by modelsms(m): 5:46pm On Apr 12
And UNN no dey there?
Lions and Lionesses .....
Census:
Click like if you are a lion.
I am hosting lions in Enugu Campus of the den Easter sunday.
Btw check my signature.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by TheVictorious(m): 6:20pm On Apr 12
Good one, UI and OAU leads in this. I will really like if we can also have the professor-student ratio!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by josephine123: 6:52pm On Apr 12
FUTA ? Zero Prof? Remove this before I swear for NUC.. lol
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by Atuetue: 6:53pm On Apr 12
Federal university of technology yola is where I schooled and only school of agriculture had more than 30 professors ...
the list is a lie
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by SubtleFRED(m): 7:15pm On Apr 12
kenonze:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by Statsocial: 7:25pm On Apr 12
SoftP:I intentionally cut out the part of private universities because their size can't be compared to that of pub universities - It would be misleading. Normally when universities are grouped for staff strength there is usually Normalization or Standardization taking into consideration Academic staff number:student ratio e.g a public university with 20,000 students 1,000 academic staff and 100 professors would be rated lesser than a private university of 10,000 students, 700 academic staff and 80 professors... I would create another thread for private unis if and when I get theirs separately arranged.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by legislatively: 7:46pm On Apr 12
This list get as e be sha.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by GrandFinale2017(m): 9:13pm On Apr 12
Biased list complied by an afonjah
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by SirWere(m): 9:23pm On Apr 12
The problem is not having so many professors. The problem is they don't teach us things that are relevant anymore....
Our educational system needs an overhaul anyways.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by kode12: 9:47pm On Apr 12
Wow OAU topping the list
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by ChukwuJuwon: 9:57pm On Apr 12
IF Lagos state university doesn't make that list I will commit suicide
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by olihilistic(m): 10:22pm On Apr 12
So UAM has only 58 professors??
Guy if na play stop am oo
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by LarryBeryl(m): 11:05pm On Apr 12
kode12:
Before you wow your mouth tear ..... Recheck!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by RoyalBoutique(m): 11:47pm On Apr 12
Atuetue:
Futy? Tufiakwa!
Aboki professor no follow.
We are talking about renowned professors and not backyard professors.
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by DoctorGenerator: 11:54pm On Apr 12
Oga do ur research very well,OK. My FUTA get many Prof.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 12:20am
False list.
Wrong figures
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by fratermathy(m): 1:05am
InyinyaAgbaOku:
I concur.!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by Idydarling(f): 5:34am
dat uniuyo own pass dat 90something o
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by idu1(m): 6:31am
Thank God Kogi didn't take last....
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by Handsomecole(m): 7:24am
Proudly Great IFE!!! The Obafemi Awolowo University 313 no be beans.
In BTW where is"confe ant " university?? After all their disturbance on this forum does it mean they don't have any professor??
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by princefunmmy(m): 8:01am
Atuetue:
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by stephenmorris(m): 8:38am
SirWere:statsocial never understands bro,he will still find a way to tell you something about c.u here and make it look better than all the public schools bro,
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by Jaideyone(m): 10:15am
#team unilag
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by maverick001: 10:24am
yea
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by maverick001: 10:35am
There's only one GREAT IFE in the universe........... another GREAT IFE is a counterfeit.......... GREAT! GREAT! GREAT! GREAT! GREAT!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Universities With The Highest Number Of Professors - NUC by vivaca: 11:21am
PHOTOGRAPHY
Our photographs share so much about who we are as individuals, what we find fascinating, funny, beautiful and inspiring . We help clients showcase their personal style, interests, relationships and adventures to mark the passage of time
VIEW MORE
.Light set-up
.Positioning
.Post processing
. Advance depth of field
. Composition
1 Like
Lets See Help Out Our WAEC Physics Candidates With Ideas On Practicals / Huge Snake Killed Near Our Lodge / I Need Info On Oou Cut-off Mark For Pharmacy.
Viewing this topic: defemz(m), mohlanforex, light95, sexyellency(m), Fimbiology(m), happney65, GodswillAJudins(m), sbashir10, princeadams11, cigie(m), kropotkin2, Akanbiogun, Danobal, nairaman66(m), samtopwisdom(m), Daniluv2k4(m), Lakebeyin, mayorrex(m), deewhydoski(m), tuasefemi(m), Hayormeah(f), princetigris(m), lordsniel(m), KnightB(m), ShehuAba(m), EzeChux(m), tunjiy111, Mille, vivaBiafra, osram(m), omobs(m), mickeyenglish(m), EepCrood(f), lattychem, judette(f), lateef4me(m), temmiedee, LibrarianD, gr8tstar, Chommieblaq(f), salbis(m), Blaiseikenna50, fargo(m), Delaw7(m), D1official, ettybaba(m), horlando30, jworg, Nigeriadondie, Buharimustgo, mechanics(m), watchme(f), Adobadaniel, Ekinematics, lampidoo, porozhniy(m), barnabas91, castel428, larush, mrgbenga1, Chiefpriest1(m), Mjbless16(m), Chstel(m), ajilegend(m), bashir1451(m), Deborahj(f), joy4real1(f), 2el(m), bush112(m), Cajetanspeaks(m), thinkdip(m), Freelancer2015(m), Abmalcom(m), bamix95(m), reyscrub(m), Psalmuel92(m), massinola(m), phyllosilicate(m), amliftedhigher, Exempted, Lilvicky2, symbianDON(m), Denizsmart(m), Smarty345, fredola77(m), tyehmi(m), Sam0(m), famopompy(m), Ceepy, DonALdep(m), cryptic21(m), joceey(m), Richdee1(m), obailala(m), Godfirst2014, zanogo(m), Dayoto, taimie(f), gumpangezekiel, muyimic2006, Coolcash1, uncleabbey(m), FX(m), djeezy(m), ikevictor, Amebo1(m), freddaboh(m), Iamforreal(f), davedan88(m), Chipappii(m), momv3, kennygee18(m), obicentlis, joxiri, sammydee27(m), Dongorgon5(m), DeHEIGHTS, engrpheleeks(m), manny4u(m), spafu(m), ptolemy247(m), gabzzy, spothot, Haryanphe(f), Museum, olajyde3, Engrdonfranki, Bawalism(m), limelighttee(m), Makavelli099(m), abouzaid, Tolulopefinest(m), Wcole(m), bilazego(m), iykebest1(m), Scopic01(m), fbtowner(m), Josegun(m), xpizzy(m), Juliearth(f), oasisodeabey(m), Mescopaul(m), Tjayjosh(m), palamo(m), Chibueze90, stred, calberian, akastan(m), RingimKabir(m), TheVictorious(m), stano2(m), drealhandyman(m), BrainnewsNg(f), Adeniyiolusayo, Bonaventura(m), banio, lekanjohn(m), mcseun1(m), femtoj2, obinoral1179(m), OYAY(m), ty2014, Janedera(f), Alchemist1912, Rebeccababy(f), daywatcher, anibi9674, kolafolabi(m), DimFemmy(m), Generalkorex(m), slowride(f), numerouno01(m), jimfarayola(m), emtel4sure, Bigframe and 266 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7