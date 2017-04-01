₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,964 members, 3,474,177 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 07:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) (5293 Views)
Actress Mercy Aigbe-gentry Shared Adorable Pics To Mark Her 39th Birthday / Fathia Balogun & Ibinabo Fiberesima At The Amazons TV Show On AIT / Santa Visits Paul Okoye's House This Morning, Takes Adorable Pics With Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by chie8: 6:42pm
Monalisa Chinda and Ibinabo Fiberesima attended Rivers at 50 celebration where various events such as wrestling and more were used to entertain guests. The duo are members of the Performance & Exhibition Sub-Commitee of the occasion.
Check out their photos at the event below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/photos-of-monalisa-chinda-ibinabo.html?m=1
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by alonzoiv(m): 6:45pm
Has Ibinabo been released from the manslaughter charge against her?
@ 1st picture, why that man hold Rita Dominic hand like that? She wan escape?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by josephine123: 6:45pm
Cool..
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 6:52pm
HMMMM
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 7:00pm
Lol.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:11pm
Abeg which kain fight those men dey fight ...na wrestlemania be dat?
2 Likes
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:11pm
Instead make una separate the fight una de snap them
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:11pm
alonzoiv:Rita Dominic ke? ... Eye dey pain you?
7 Likes
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by tstx(m): 7:12pm
cute
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by tstx(m): 7:12pm
alonzoiv:from all indications, yes...
1 Like
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by philipomoraka: 7:12pm
Beautiful display of their culture
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by ileogbenfidel(m): 7:13pm
Beautiful Rivers people
1 Like
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by anwulica: 7:13pm
alonzoiv:
Rita Dominic ke?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by adekennis(m): 7:13pm
I used to have crush on this Monalisa woman ...That yam on her leg reach to to do pounded yam for my village
2 Likes
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by tstx(m): 7:14pm
The white men copied wrestling from us and then modernized it
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by timilehin95(m): 7:14pm
na person papa dey fight so?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Olachase(m): 7:14pm
Where's the wrestling you mean those men doing frog jump
2 Likes
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 7:14pm
alonzoiv:its not Rita Dominic my brother but Nkiru sylvanus
1 Like
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by TeflonBlixx: 7:14pm
Useless topics making frontpage sef. .
What's our business with two women older than River State itself?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 7:14pm
Culture, nothing as beautiful as that! I love Africa.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by tstx(m): 7:14pm
timilehin95:you Don see am na
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by mr1759: 7:15pm
where is aunty kemi, I need you to say something about this actress
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 7:18pm
Rivers doesn't know how to put up a show. I'm waiting for Lagos at 50.
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by distilledwalex(m): 7:18pm
That yam for Monalisa leg no be here
2 Likes
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by originalKsp(m): 7:22pm
Ok o
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Politicalapathy: 7:23pm
A lot of money will be spent on this stuff
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by divineshare(m): 7:23pm
Who else read
"Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima 50th birthday Celebration"?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by Fuadeiza(m): 7:25pm
alonzoiv:
bro how far nah?
Rita Dominic for where?
1 Like
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by orledaj(m): 7:29pm
ok na
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 7:29pm
during those days na so dem dy take get wife
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by emu22(m): 7:30pm
alonzoiv:
Rita Dominic bros,hope u Neva sip something dis evening?
|Re: Monalisa Chinda & Ibinabo Fiberesima At Rivers @50 Celebration (Photos) by rakabuba001(m): 7:35pm
alonzoiv:
Rita Dominic ke
Spartacus (andy Whitfield) Is Dead / Spartacus’ Star Whitfield Dies Of Lymphoma At 39 / Brand New Laptops @ Factory Prices Of 18k And Above. Cash And Carry !
Viewing this topic: Aphex(m), dani1luv, palamo(m), fils1(m), trueking, harfoelincoln, adeyoung1(m), Zukkybrown(f), Jaynewrite(f), DeltahArmy(m), lovelygurl(f), chie8, princessjakie, amiable9ke(m), Haryoryhemie(f), Godfather898989(m), deriana(f), emmsnice(m), dbaruwa(m), vivlyviv(f), wise7(m), unclezuma, obafemee80(m), Sajumo555, prettyzee11, nairascores, Hybrid01, Chommieblaq(f), Godson201333(m), ToriBlue(f), Nikkygold4life(f), carterfrancis, ppzz1 and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10