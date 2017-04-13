₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,214 members, 3,475,025 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 10:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) (1506 Views)
Girl Crush To Death By Dangote Truck In Okene, Kogi (Graphic Photos) / Dangote Truck Collides With Bus In Kogi, 13 People Burnt - Graphic Pics / Dangote Truck Kills Couple In Lagos Last Night – PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by fingard02k(m): 11:28pm On Apr 12
Unending tears in Ihiala today as Dangote trailer loaded with cement ran into people around Total Filling Station killing 7 persons at a spot and left many with serious injuries.
A dangote truck fully loaded with cement inexplicably veered of the road and plunged inside the gutter facing that first bank.
Not less than 25 persons lost there lives in that ugly incident. the casualties were mostly hawkers ranging from young children hawking gala,pure water, aki n ukwa, chips to old women selling okpa bread and the rest.
It was gathered that the driver was no were to be found as soon as the incident took place. there were wailing all over the place as people were running frantically trying to know if they can identify any of the casualties.An ambulance was also around carrying the dead to a nearby mortuary at our lady of loudres ihiala, Anambra state.
SEE MORE IMAGES FROM THE SCENE >> http://www.enzyhub.com/graphic-image-dangote-truck-ran-into-people-and-killed-7-persons-in-ihiala-anambra/
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by fingard02k(m): 11:29pm On Apr 12
SEE MORE IMAGES FROM THE SCENE >> http://www.enzyhub.com/graphic-image-dangote-truck-ran-into-people-and-killed-7-persons-in-ihiala-anambra/
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by tahoe(m): 11:30pm On Apr 12
Rip
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by josephine123: 11:33pm On Apr 12
Damn
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Epositive(m): 11:43pm On Apr 12
must you add adjective (dangote truck) to your sentence?
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 11:49pm On Apr 12
God forgives. He's so honourable
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:54pm On Apr 12
Nawa oh!
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:55pm On Apr 12
Epositive:NO, He wouldn't have. He would have added Sosoliso or Dana airline
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Epositive(m): 12:11am
BeeBeeOoh:
AMEBO!! emirate would have been better
what i meant was we already know the owner the truck
no need for emphasis, kaji ko?
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Oma307: 12:19am
Rip to the death, that's what we can say because the owner can't be charged
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:09am
Epositive:To tif it phone just dey hungry me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Ichemiya(m): 10:01am
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by 400billionman: 10:02am
Let me be sincere this time..
Every vehicle has its load bearing capacity.
Dangote loads 900 bags of cement on a truck that is meant to carry between 600 to 800 bags.
Overloading is the major cause of accident here.
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by dokiOloye(m): 10:02am
Is Dangote fulani?
Cos he has one thing in common wt fulani herdsmen.
They are both licenced to kill all over d country.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by CheezyCharles: 10:02am
most of this Truck Drivers got no joy! especially Dangote truck drivers! 7 out of 10 truck accidents Dangote truck must be involved .RIP to the dead and may God protect us from untimely death!we never start life.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by skylowlow: 10:02am
So sad.
rip..
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by LionDeLeo: 10:02am
Very unfortunate. RIP to the dead.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 10:03am
Ayele o ibosi oo..Rip
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:03am
Sometimes I wonder if dese guys are actual truck drivers or RITUAL KILLERS
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by paskyboy: 10:03am
I said it
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by mooremoney(m): 10:04am
Blood money
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 10:04am
Disheartening.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:04am
Sad news. RIP to them.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by jasysandra(f): 10:04am
Epositive:
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by supereagle(m): 10:05am
The man should start using trains to move his things, at the nearest station, people can go and collect their items.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by SageTravels: 10:05am
Dangote and Peace enh/
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by brightworld2(m): 10:05am
Epositive:Professor of english.
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by SageTravels: 10:06am
Epositive:
Because its NOT PEACE abi
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 10:06am
not again
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by dacovajnr: 10:06am
FactFile:Dangote trucks kills more people in a day than Boko Haram-Aliko Dangote
|Re: Dangote Truck Kills 7 Persons In Ihiala, Anambra (Graphic Photos) by capatainrambo: 10:06am
Epositive:is it not his truck? Yes or no
My Journey Just The Way I Like It / A Token Will Help me financially. HELP / Advice: Old And Travelling Alone
Viewing this topic: Wiseoldman, Detrickypat(m), drdeola001, uniqueexxty, sanky346, emydot(m), olason(m), edwinmiles, daddyiel(m), alldbest, 1bkaye(f), lecturer11, kajsa08(f), ilyasom, Nuelton(m), vivlyviv(f), nwadiuko1(m), soffyB, ChristyB(f), Pavore9, sammycarz(m), paskyboy, Ruby234(f), Tcpat, todaynewsreview, skylowlow, madridguy(m), JUBILEE2000, Launcher, Hallynice(m), PROPHETmichael, okura, supereagle(m), balominer, emesv26(m), morule20(m), MaayoitHMO, microscope1(m), lindseykibler, dynicks(m), jakesbaba, Lexo22(m), macluvph1(m), oyenco(m), chiketee(m), ferdison(m), youngest85(m), Generalnagjunio(m), kingfriday(m), ozohtony, Wuzyurdaddy(m), felixomor, AskProf, DjAndroid, TheLawTheLegal, osizi06(m), AlphaStyles(m), kadero, Thandiubani(m), iamforChrist, MOKWUNYE(m), obuksjr(m), theimmortals(m), beardlessdude(m), dacovajnr, Acidosis(m), tochyano2, inubala, Naijacoin(m), rhamses, africanusvu, tillaman(m), idu1(m), funmi2013(f), pepetua(m), HsLBroker(m), mizzytan(m), Turktman05(m), itsIYKE(m), dammiecool(m), chi4ik, cc77(m), oyinzdml, E99E(m), aamgroup, itsede, victoregboka, mrford50, pabon(m), Janedera(f), chubbygal(f), Lifezhead, oshe11(m), ifyDean(m), emmahardgun(m), Gazzy88(m), tosynomolara(f), Singapore1(m), Keynadezy, tnerro, komzy589(m), sanandreas(m), amadazs2000(m), TeflonBlixx, dnapstar(m), Vhalentino09(m), Ajoboss(m), Alikote, oyetunder, Abrakhan, izumcdon, 36governors, Toosure70, AKNDBC(m), Chynwe(f), agbado1(m), Samuel1106, chrisley, ajosegabriel(m), pachukwu16, bodivi, 400billionman, Femsyn(m), Ijaya123, ThugCheetah(m), dominique(f), knuckle01, Yankybabyface, alpacino2014(m), Prettythicksmi(f), wi5dom(m), Splashme, Kayesho and 263 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6