A dangote truck fully loaded with cement inexplicably veered of the road and plunged inside the gutter facing that first bank.



Not less than 25 persons lost there lives in that ugly incident. the casualties were mostly hawkers ranging from young children hawking gala,pure water, aki n ukwa, chips to old women selling okpa bread and the rest.



It was gathered that the driver was no were to be found as soon as the incident took place. there were wailing all over the place as people were running frantically trying to know if they can identify any of the casualties.An ambulance was also around carrying the dead to a nearby mortuary at our lady of loudres ihiala, Anambra state.



Unending tears in Ihiala today as Dangote trailer loaded with cement ran into people around Total Filling Station killing 7 persons at a spot and left many with serious injuries.

Rip

Damn

must you add adjective (dangote truck) to your sentence? 1 Like

God forgives. He's so honourable

Nawa oh!

NO, He wouldn't have. He would have added Sosoliso or Dana airline

NO, He wouldn't have. He would have added Sosoliso or Dana airline

AMEBO!! emirate would have been better



what i meant was we already know the owner the truck



AMEBO!! emirate would have been better

what i meant was we already know the owner the truck

no need for emphasis, kaji ko?

Rip to the death, that's what we can say because the owner can't be charged

AMEBO!! emirate would have been better



what i meant was we already know the owner the truck



To tif it phone just dey hungry me

Let me be sincere this time..



Every vehicle has its load bearing capacity.



Dangote loads 900 bags of cement on a truck that is meant to carry between 600 to 800 bags.



Overloading is the major cause of accident here. 2 Likes

Is Dangote fulani?

Cos he has one thing in common wt fulani herdsmen.

They are both licenced to kill all over d country. 1 Like

most of this Truck Drivers got no joy! especially Dangote truck drivers! 7 out of 10 truck accidents Dangote truck must be involved .RIP to the dead and may God protect us from untimely death!we never start life.



rip.. So sad.rip..

Very unfortunate. RIP to the dead.

Ayele o ibosi oo..Rip

Sometimes I wonder if dese guys are actual truck drivers or RITUAL KILLERS

I said it

Blood money

Disheartening.

Sad news. RIP to them.

must you add adjective (dangote truck) to your sentence?

The man should start using trains to move his things, at the nearest station, people can go and collect their items.

Dangote and Peace enh/

AMEBO!! emirate would have been better

what i meant was we already know the owner the truck

Professor of english.

must you add adjective (dangote truck) to your sentence?

Because its NOT PEACE abi

not again

FactFile:Dangote trucks kills more people in a day than Boko Haram-Aliko Dangote