



Olawale Gladstone Emmanuel Rotimi, best known as Ola Rotimi (13 April 1938 – 18 August 2000), was one of Nigeria's leading playwrights and theatre directors. He has been called "a complete man of the theatre – an actor, director, choreographer and designer – who created performance spaces, influenced by traditional architectural forms."





Some proverbs i can remember after we acted the play.



It is sickness that man can cure, not death



When the frog in front falls in pit, others behind take caution



By trying often, the monkey learns to jump from tree to tree without falling.



Until the rotten tooth is pulled out, the mouth must chew with caution.



"My people. Children of our fathers. Sickness is like rain. Does the rain fall on one roof alone? No. Does it fall on one body and not on another? No. Whoever the rain sees, on him it rains. Does it not? It is the same with sickness." "The gods are not to blame" very interesting novel in my secondary school days.. This drama will forever be one of my all time favorite and not to talk of its beautiful quotes

You cannot avert your destiny



You will kill your father and marry your mother and it came to pass



The gods are not to blame still remains one of my favourite African novel till date

One of my best novels after "Things Fall Apart".

A rear one!









A well written adaptation. One of its kind.

Ola Rotimi was a colossus of the theater. May he continue to rest in peace.

rip sir... I loved your book

Great man...

Legend..

Respect sir..



Rest on sir

i'm not an afonja but why are u filled with so much hate? visit the nearest lagoon!

Legend. I remember the super story edition.

I read the play back in secondary school.Interesting play.Adapted from an ancient Greek legend



1) Speak .........for the cooking pot for the chameleon is also the cooking pot for the lizard



2) A butterfly thinks himself a bird



3) All lizards lie prostrate: how can a man tell which lizard suffers from bellyache?



4) Is it not ignorance that makes the rat attack the cat





5) The hyena flirts with the hen, the hen is happy, not knowing that her death has come.





6) The lion's liver is vain wish for dogs





7) Because the farm-owner is slow to catch the thief, the thief calls the farm-owner thief.





The mangrove tree dwells in the river, but does that make it a crocodile?





9) Can the cockroach be innocent in a gathering of fowls?





10) The toad likes water, but not when the water is boiling





11) Secrets of the owl must not be known in daylight





12) When the wood-insect gathers sticks on its own head it carries them











R.I.P sir, you really brightened our childhood with that book



It is a play sir,not a novel!





He also wrote OUR HUSBAND HAS GONE MAD AGAIN

D chicken eats corn, drinks water, swallow pebbles yet complains of having no teeth. If she had teeth, won't she eat gold? Let's ask d cow day has teeth yet eat only grass!



Is it not ignorance that makes d rat attack d cat?

Ola Rotimi....men like these made me fall in love with literature..

"It is always best to keep your words soft and sweet, you might never know when you'd have to eat them"

"Kola nut indeed, last longer in the mouth of the one who cherish it".

"Is it not ignorance that makes the rat attack the cat?"

"The toad likes water, but not when the water is boiling"

My people. Children of our fathers. Sickness is like rain. Does the rain fall on one roof alone? No. Does it fall on one body and not on another? No. Whoever the rain sees, on him it rains. Does it not? It is the same with sickness."

"The horn cannot be too big for the cow to carry on it's head"

True African proverbs.

Rest on Sir.

Brianpat:

Ola Rotimi was a colossus of the theater. May he continue to rest in peace.



the book "Gods are not to blame" is a plagiarized version of the Greek mythological story of Oedipus who killed his father and married his father. Originality is always an issue.