|Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by lalasticlala(m): 7:49am
Olawale Gladstone Emmanuel Rotimi, best known as Ola Rotimi (13 April 1938 – 18 August 2000), was one of Nigeria's leading playwrights and theatre directors. He has been called "a complete man of the theatre – an actor, director, choreographer and designer – who created performance spaces, influenced by traditional architectural forms."
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ola_Rotimi
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by justi4jesu(f): 7:50am
"The gods are not to blame" very interesting novel in my secondary school days.. This drama will forever be one of my all time favorite and not to talk of its beautiful quotes
Some proverbs i can remember after we acted the play.
It is sickness that man can cure, not death
When the frog in front falls in pit, others behind take caution
By trying often, the monkey learns to jump from tree to tree without falling.
Until the rotten tooth is pulled out, the mouth must chew with caution.
"My people. Children of our fathers. Sickness is like rain. Does the rain fall on one roof alone? No. Does it fall on one body and not on another? No. Whoever the rain sees, on him it rains. Does it not? It is the same with sickness."
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Adieza(m): 7:51am
hbd to him
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by pyyxxaro: 8:21am
The Gods are not to blame
Now
The Gods are to Blame
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Azeequeen(f): 9:11am
You cannot avert your destiny
You will kill your father and marry your mother and it came to pass
The gods are not to blame still remains one of my favourite African novel till date
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Godprotectigbo5(f): 9:32am
nice novel
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by kimbra(f): 9:33am
One of my best novels after "Things Fall Apart".
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by paschal47(m): 9:34am
A rear one!
Today is my day, please show some love.
Happy birthday to me
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Lyzbet: 9:34am
A well written adaptation. One of its kind.
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by hotspec(m): 9:34am
Dt novel rocks
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Brianpat(m): 9:35am
Ola Rotimi was a colossus of the theater. May he continue to rest in peace.
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Doro55: 9:35am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by adelakay(m): 9:35am
Alabi is not to be blamed
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by hotspec(m): 9:36am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Julietcutie(f): 9:36am
rip sir... I loved your book
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Mcowubaba: 9:36am
Great man...
Legend..
Respect sir..
Rest on sir
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by lammsohiman(m): 9:37am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by CheezyCharles: 9:37am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Koval12: 9:37am
Legend. I remember the super story edition.
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by madridguy(m): 9:37am
Long live Sir.
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by 9jakohai(m): 9:38am
I read the play back in secondary school.Interesting play.Adapted from an ancient Greek legend
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Splashme: 9:39am
1) Speak .........for the cooking pot for the chameleon is also the cooking pot for the lizard
2) A butterfly thinks himself a bird
3) All lizards lie prostrate: how can a man tell which lizard suffers from bellyache?
4) Is it not ignorance that makes the rat attack the cat
5) The hyena flirts with the hen, the hen is happy, not knowing that her death has come.
6) The lion's liver is vain wish for dogs
7) Because the farm-owner is slow to catch the thief, the thief calls the farm-owner thief.
The mangrove tree dwells in the river, but does that make it a crocodile?
9) Can the cockroach be innocent in a gathering of fowls?
10) The toad likes water, but not when the water is boiling
11) Secrets of the owl must not be known in daylight
12) When the wood-insect gathers sticks on its own head it carries them
R.I.P sir, you really brightened our childhood with that book
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by kunyeo(m): 9:39am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:39am
He also wrote OUR HUSBAND HAS GONE MAD AGAIN
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by advocatebaba(m): 9:39am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by iphiechuks: 9:41am
D chicken eats corn, drinks water, swallow pebbles yet complains of having no teeth. If she had teeth, won't she eat gold? Let's ask d cow day has teeth yet eat only grass!
Is it not ignorance that makes d rat attack d cat?
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Doro55: 9:42am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by Hernyolar(f): 9:42am
Ola Rotimi....men like these made me fall in love with literature..
"It is always best to keep your words soft and sweet, you might never know when you'd have to eat them"
"Kola nut indeed, last longer in the mouth of the one who cherish it".
"Is it not ignorance that makes the rat attack the cat?"
"The toad likes water, but not when the water is boiling"
My people. Children of our fathers. Sickness is like rain. Does the rain fall on one roof alone? No. Does it fall on one body and not on another? No. Whoever the rain sees, on him it rains. Does it not? It is the same with sickness."
"The horn cannot be too big for the cow to carry on it's head"
True African proverbs.
Rest on Sir.
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by thirty1(m): 9:44am
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by CzarChris(m): 9:45am
the book "Gods are not to blame" is a plagiarized version of the Greek mythological story of Oedipus who killed his father and married his father. Originality is always an issue.
|Re: Ola Rotimi's 79th Posthumous Birthday Is Today by chuksjuve(m): 9:45am
