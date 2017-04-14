₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,738 members, 3,476,727 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out (1430 Views)
Her Waec Result Was Withdrawn.(pictures ). / Result Not Available For This Candidate For The Specified Year. Waec 2016. / Meet A Guy Who Started Writing Waec Examination The Year Waec Started (1) (2) (3) (4)
|When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by Trust2001(m): 7:16pm On Apr 13
Does anyone have an idea?
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by SEEDORF441(m): 11:31pm On Apr 13
b4 July 15
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by maverickdude(m): 7:19am
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by mifavour(f): 7:19am
the exam eyaff not even finish
it usually comes out August
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by habex005(m): 7:19am
Not here
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by VickyRotex(f): 7:20am
Have they written the exam ni
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by mhisbliss(f): 7:20am
wait they've started waec? , what about external
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by zicoraads(m): 7:22am
mhisbliss:
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by lilfreezy: 7:22am
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by olafunny(m): 7:22am
Surely before December.
The way Nigeria government postpone things now makes me wonder. Hope the haven't postponed easter
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by zicoraads(m): 7:24am
It should be around August. They should finish writing around June/July. Coordination and marking usually take about 2 weeks. Result will be out by August.
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by Alasi20(m): 7:25am
Think you used awaiting result @ OP
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by bignwa(m): 7:27am
Y the hurry
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by kushfc(m): 7:36am
August i think
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by ajalawole(m): 7:38am
Grace of 3months after ur exam
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by ajalawole(m): 7:40am
mhisbliss:Nov/Dec
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by mhisbliss(f): 7:42am
ajalawole:wao this guys don't joke anymore, back in the days it use to be june
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by EdCure: 7:43am
zicoraads:They'll be through writing by May 3 or 4th. Marking is slated for late may to early June.
Results would be out by late or mid July.
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by Ireboya(m): 7:44am
Is Waec still relevant in this country ?
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by Tazdroid(m): 7:46am
olafunny:dis one neva chop
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by Tazdroid(m): 7:47am
mhisbliss:
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by popsyleo1: 7:50am
Chinese Language Studies Summer Program.
PLCHC classroom
As with the Academic Year Program, students are only admitted on a full-time basis, and classes run from mid-July to early August. Class structure and size for the summer program are generally the same as for the Academic Year Program.
Rolling Admissions Policy for Summer Applicants!
POPSYLEO CONNECTIONS HONG KONG LTD will review complete summer applications soon after they arrive at the Hong Kong office, rather than hold admissions after the summer program deadline. This is known as "rolling admissions," and the Institution will admit summer applicants on a "first qualified applicant come, first qualified applicant served" basis until the summer program is full. While there is an official summer deadline, we often review summer applications after this deadline, and we encourage late summer applicants to e-mail the administrative office to see if we're still accepting late summer applications. Admission is competitive, and it is recommended that you send in all of your summer application materials at least a couple of weeks before the official summer deadline due to limited space at PLCHL language center. Rolling admissions is not the policy for PLCHL academic year/semester program admissions, however.
Audience
The Summer School is open to all who are interested to study Chinese Language, Learn Chinese Culture and Applicants who intend to further their Education in China and Hong Kong.
The Summer School will also appeal to those who work in public and private, international and national institutions, that have relationships with Chinese Institutions and all those who have an interest in deepening their knowledge of the Chinese Language and Culture.
Structure
maximum number of participants: 80
minimum number of participants: 50
Period
Classes will be held from 10th July, 2017. The course is scheduled to finish on 19th August, 2017.
Registrations
Deadline: 5th of June , 2017
Applications for registration will be accepted until the maximum number of participants is reached, as above specified.
There are no specific entry requirements (admission will be based only on application date).
The request may be sent to the certified email address, popsy78203@yahoo.com, ilogeomine51@yahoo.com
Office : Room 5, 27/F Richmond Commercial Bldg.,
109 Argyle Street, Mongkok,
Kowloon, Hong Kong.
Email popsy78203@yahoo.com, ilogeomine51@yahoo.com
Contact person : Dr. Wang Li
Registration fee and payment methods
Course fee: $580.00
The registration fee includes: cost of the course; teaching materials,China visa documents and Hong Kong visa Sponsorship letter . The payment shall be made on the first day of the Program.
The registration fee does not include: travel expenses; accommodation; meals; costs for recreational activities; transport costs
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by Mediapace: 7:52am
mhisbliss:
Madam is awake
|Re: When Will This Year's Waec Result Be Out by Kunleskey(m): 8:13am
Hmmm nawa o! But they are still doing d exam
(0) (Reply)
Please Need Help Kindly Let Me Know If P-degree Form Is Available In Any School / Imsu Admission. / Siwes For Electrical Engineering Students
Viewing this topic: Mrphilia, ambient, Godsage, hexprince, AkachukwuD(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10