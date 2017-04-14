Chinese Language Studies Summer Program.



PLCHC classroom

As with the Academic Year Program, students are only admitted on a full-time basis, and classes run from mid-July to early August. Class structure and size for the summer program are generally the same as for the Academic Year Program.





Rolling Admissions Policy for Summer Applicants!



POPSYLEO CONNECTIONS HONG KONG LTD will review complete summer applications soon after they arrive at the Hong Kong office, rather than hold admissions after the summer program deadline. This is known as "rolling admissions," and the Institution will admit summer applicants on a "first qualified applicant come, first qualified applicant served" basis until the summer program is full. While there is an official summer deadline, we often review summer applications after this deadline, and we encourage late summer applicants to e-mail the administrative office to see if we're still accepting late summer applications. Admission is competitive, and it is recommended that you send in all of your summer application materials at least a couple of weeks before the official summer deadline due to limited space at PLCHL language center. Rolling admissions is not the policy for PLCHL academic year/semester program admissions, however.



Audience

The Summer School is open to all who are interested to study Chinese Language, Learn Chinese Culture and Applicants who intend to further their Education in China and Hong Kong.

The Summer School will also appeal to those who work in public and private, international and national institutions, that have relationships with Chinese Institutions and all those who have an interest in deepening their knowledge of the Chinese Language and Culture.



Structure

maximum number of participants: 80

minimum number of participants: 50





Period

Classes will be held from 10th July, 2017. The course is scheduled to finish on 19th August, 2017.

Registrations

Deadline: 5th of June , 2017

Applications for registration will be accepted until the maximum number of participants is reached, as above specified.

There are no specific entry requirements (admission will be based only on application date).



The request may be sent to the certified email address, popsy78203@yahoo.com, ilogeomine51@yahoo.com



Office : Room 5, 27/F Richmond Commercial Bldg.,

109 Argyle Street, Mongkok,

Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Email popsy78203@yahoo.com, ilogeomine51@yahoo.com

Contact person : Dr. Wang Li





Registration fee and payment methods

Course fee: $580.00



The registration fee includes: cost of the course; teaching materials,China visa documents and Hong Kong visa Sponsorship letter . The payment shall be made on the first day of the Program.



The registration fee does not include: travel expenses; accommodation; meals; costs for recreational activities; transport costs