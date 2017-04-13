₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by NewsPoacher: 8:15pm
http://gnnliberia.com/2017/04/13/nigerian-liberian-ghanaian-arrested-kotoka-airport-cocaine-wee/
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by KungLaoooo: 8:18pm
Why are they always arresting my people for development? What have we done to deserve this? Why the marginalization? They better not incure the wrath of Abiama
Anyway, no matter how much they try, they can't stop us from developing the whole planet. Who Abiama has blessed, no man can curse.
An Iborikiti adage says, "An Iborikiti that can't develop the planet, is that one Iborikiti?"
All I know is that their economy will just crash like elloplane if they continue to arrest us
They should go ask Mr Widodo of Indonesia how we transformed Indonesia from a third world country to what it is today
Do they know that the Russian army come to Nkpor to buy Humvees?
Do they know that countries like Malaysia and Thailand issue us developers permit?
As for you Yorubas saying rubbish, you people are jealous. Ordinary Lagos, you can't develop
When we finally get our independence, we will name our country Developers republic of Biafufu because we're whiter than white, whiter than pap
May Abiama make everything easy for us ooh. Isee
Ipunk youth
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by Bibors(m): 8:25pm
Stop spoiling the Image of a spoilt country
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by admax(m): 9:55pm
This one na international collabo!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by Alexander001(m): 9:55pm
The second leg of barca vs juventus will be monitored by ARMY,FRSC,KAI,L ASTMA,LAWMA,POLICE,NAVY,SSS,FB I,,EFCC,,CUSTOMS and VIGILANTEE to avoid wot happened against PSG to happen again....
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by ileogbenfidel(m): 9:56pm
Naija gradually leading in the coke biz
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by kings09(m): 9:56pm
Olaolulazio Fud don land
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by teelaw4life(m): 9:56pm
Daniel Njoku Egbuta.
consecutive FP for our brothers in one day. Na that one dem dey call brace.
I didn't check name oo, but who can use the following words in a sentence :
Flati.no, Developer, and yeast.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by seunny4lif(m): 9:56pm
Please what's the name again oooooh
Someone explain please
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by Rilwayne001: 9:57pm
Jewish yeebough
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by yemmy66: 9:58pm
Good for them
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by tyson98: 9:58pm
AYAM NOT UNDERSTANDING
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by heedrhez(m): 9:58pm
And again its our yeebo brodas
NCAN SURULERE BRANCH
REPORTING LIVE
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by Tazdroid(m): 9:59pm
Collabo disaster
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by burkingx(f): 9:59pm
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by obembet(m): 9:59pm
An Igbo man had no wife, no child, no money, no house and a blind Mother. He prayed fervently to God and God was moved by his prayers and told him to make ONLY ONE request which will be granted to him.
Then the Igbo man prayed and said, "God, I want my Mother to see my wife putting diamond bangles on my daughter's hand inside my car parked in front of my mansion."
When God heard this prayer, God said to Himself, "I still have a lot to learn from these Igbo people."
Chai!!! Seee brain,5 prayer point in one sentence.....
#Igbokwenu!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by burkingx(f): 9:59pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by OLAFIMIX: 10:00pm
Ayam not understanding, na only yebo dey do this business ni or na them dem they catch
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by Flywillz93(m): 10:00pm
afonja food don land
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by optional1(f): 10:00pm
ah ah ah
na my brother oh... Flatino..
My brother too they disgrace me..
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by Donmoris212: 10:00pm
brodas from d yeast always repping us in dat aspect
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by adesammy1(m): 10:00pm
This same people again o...the developers of Lagos una well-done o
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by teelaw4life(m): 10:01pm
seunny4lif:
Na dem dem.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by imitateMe(m): 10:02pm
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by Cyriloha(m): 10:03pm
Bibors:
which country bro
where the country kwanu
country we your political thieves has spoilt finish
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by burkingx(f): 10:03pm
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by AshiwajuFoward: 10:03pm
Njoku wwhhyyyyy. Why you swallow cocaine pellets wwhhyyyyy.
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by optional1(f): 10:03pm
OLAFIMIX:
they never fit catch others cos na local dey dey do their own..
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by laurel03: 10:04pm
yeebo are disgrace to ds country....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by UncleJJ(m): 10:04pm
teelaw4life:
And they say, they want BIAFRA... fuk|erz don't we saving them from themselves.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by seunny4lif(m): 10:04pm
teelaw4life:
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian, Liberian & Ghanaian Arrested At Kotoka Airport With Cocaine & ‘wee’ by imitateMe(m): 10:04pm
Our adventurous brothers at it again...always looking for cheap money.
