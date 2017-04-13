₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by LordCenturion(m): 8:42pm
The takeover of Milan has officially been completed, with Silvio Berlusconi selling the club after 31 years.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has sold Ac Milan Club after 31 years.A consortium led by Chinese businessman Yonghong Li has been attempting to buy the Ac Milan Club for some time, but the deal was hit by a series of delays.
However, after Sino-Europe Sports became Rossoneri(Ac Milan) Sport Luxembourg and received investment from an American hedge fund, a meeting was held this morning to ratify the sale.
“Fininvest had today finalised the sale to Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux of the entire stake, amounting to 99.93 per cent, in AC Milan”, an official joint-statement confirms.
"Today's finalisation gives full effect to the takeover agreement signed by the managing director of Fininvest, Danilo Pellegrino, and David Han Li, the representative of Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux on August 15, 2016 and renewed on March 24 of this year.
"The details of the agreement are those announced and provide an overall valuation of AC Milan at €740m, consisting of a debt burden evauated on June 30, 2016, as per the agreements between the parties, of around €220m.
"That amound has been collected by Fininvest, along with €90m as reimbursment of capital contributions made by Fininvest in favour of Milan from July 1, 2016 to today.
"The buyers have confirmed their commitment to make important recapitalisation investments to the balance sheet and the financial strengthening of AC Milan.
"Tomorrow, Friday April 14, the general shareholders' meeting of AC Milan shareholders will, among other things, vote on the appointment of the new corporate bodies of the company.
However, Berlusconi said “I do so with pain and emotion, but with the knowledge that in the modern game, to compete at the highest European and world levels takes investment and resources a single family can no longer support.
Source : http://app.football-italia.net/index.htm#article/footballitalia-101063&menu=news-all
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by BasketballGURU(m): 8:46pm
Now the funds will be released to sign world class players
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by tokzyfeller: 10:02pm
Forza milan
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by xtanlee(m): 10:02pm
China and big investments
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by kings09(m): 10:02pm
China just de buy shaaaa
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Kelliebright: 10:02pm
.hmmmm why Abram money no cum buy, so him go historically own 2 clubs....
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by adelakay(m): 10:02pm
long over due... the club don cast
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Goahead(m): 10:03pm
Lemme get this straight, Ac Milan is now a Chinese own club? China oti take over o
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by hucienda: 10:03pm
Berlusconi has finally sold ACM to the Chinese.
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by GeleFanzgore: 10:04pm
correct
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by unclezuma: 10:04pm
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by mrbyron(m): 10:04pm
China is desperate to improve their football. I like them for their focus and determination. They did the same thing with the Olympics.
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Mopolchi: 10:04pm
Eh ya my great ac Milan forza Milan!
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by maxiuc(m): 10:04pm
The great AC milian
YNWA representing
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by salbis(m): 10:05pm
Where is Dangote?
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by ollah2: 10:05pm
I'm happy to see this deal eventually go through. Now, Milan can be Milan again.
Forza Milan
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Cyriloha(m): 10:05pm
money is talking here
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Tazdroid(m): 10:05pm
AC Milaaaaann, my favourite club during the beautiful days of Ricardo Izecson dis Santos Leite aka Kaka, the club ain't what it used to be...a force to be reckoned with..
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by paskyboy: 10:05pm
Good
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by 6toolz: 10:05pm
China and investment this days
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Afam4eva(m): 10:06pm
BasketballGURU:My thoughts exactly. I can't wait to see AC Miland return to the top.
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by shibanbo(m): 10:06pm
Juve here we come
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by maxiuc(m): 10:08pm
See as small girl puna made dis man irrelevant
Women fear them both old and young
If you want to rise they are there for you. If you want to fall they never dissapoints they will aid destory urlife
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by jasontrigga(m): 10:09pm
AC Milan used to be my best football club...I'm still a fan anyway. #truefan
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by austelright1: 10:10pm
Watch out for AC Milan coming season.
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by exlinkleads(f): 10:10pm
wooow
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by milanseedorf(m): 10:11pm
A dawn of a new era in milan. I pray the chinese gives us more glory as we push to take over europe again. Thank you silvio berlusconi for a glorious 31years. Forza milan.
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Stanchez: 10:11pm
na you be the club killer abi
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by alexistaiwo: 10:11pm
Milan fans right now be like.....
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Alasi20(m): 10:14pm
Owkay
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by Leez(m): 10:15pm
BasketballGURU:erm we ie milan neva lacked money
berlusconi was one of the protagonists of ffp alongside abramovich
dis was done to stop clubs like man city frm gatecrashing into the top euro club table gerrit
but it backfired badly and he kept to ffp rules hence d milan u see tday
heck even d china boiz gonna invest 150 mil euros max for transfers
forza milan
|Re: Silvio Berlusconi Sells Ac Milan by pahen1991: 10:16pm
maxiuc:tell me more bro will love to knw
