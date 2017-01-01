Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed (1795 Views)

Smartphone shipments to the continent grew by only 3.4% year on year—a sharp slump compared to double-digit growth rates recorded in recent years according to data from IDC, a technology research firm.

The slowdown in smartphone shipments was down to economic headwinds in some of the continent’s leading markets. Nigeria, Africa’s largest market, had a “particularly tough year”. Nigeria had its first recession in two decadesand the naira devaluation has weakened purchasing power of locals and hurt imports.

There was a slowdown across the board in smartphone shipments to Africa and the overall mobile phone market share of feature phones increase for the first time in six years, growing from 53% in 2015 to 56% in 2016.

In North Africa, total shipments increased in 2016 but the “pace of growth slowed year on year due to exchange-rate fluctuations in Egypt and security issues in Algeria,” says IDC.

In total, mobile phone shipments to Africa grew by 10.1% last year to reach a notable milestone by passing the 200 million mark for the first time.

While Samsung remains market leader on the continent, Chinese-owned Transsion Holdings which boasts mobile phone brands such as Infinix, Tecno and itel, “outperformed its main competitors” in terms of feature phone shipments in 2016, according to IDC. To hold on to its top spot, Samsung has “reworked” its product portfolio and now offers mobile phone models at competitive prices. That tweak will prove crucial in the coming years as lower-priced Chinese brands look to grow market share, Ramazan Yavuz, an IDC research manager, says.

“Price competitiveness has become a key issue in many African markets,” Yavuz says. “To grow significantly in these markets, vendors have to be able to address the continent’s large low-income population by providing phones that are priced very competitively.”



I love them all... Samsung,Tecno and Infinix .even Gionee too. 2 Likes

Y'all still buying Tecno? Smh

Tecno is a good phone. Use it and you would see..

You will save money if you only use 3310 1 Like

Samsung is back with full force 1 Like

Tecno has sold and shipped in more units than Samsung all acrosss Africa.



This statistics were hypothetically concocted 3 Likes



TPAND:

Tecno has sold more units than Samsung all acrosss Africa.



This statistics were hypothetically concocted You did an independent survey? 1 Like

Mynd44:

Y'all still buying Tecno? Smh What are you saying Oga MOD? What are you saying Oga MOD? 1 Like

Mynd44:

Y'all still buying Tecno? Smh

Yes bro. The best phone to come outta China.



So tecno sold more phones than Huawei. Nigerians are truly blind. Yes bro. The best phone to come outta China.So tecno sold more phones than Huawei. Nigerians are truly blind. 1 Like

gadgetsngs:

You did an independent survey?

This survey is fallacious. Samsung suffered a major set back in 2016 after the galaxy note battery explosion. Nigerians are quick to recycle junks from deluded bloggers This survey is fallacious. Samsung suffered a major set back in 2016 after the galaxy note battery explosion. Nigerians are quick to recycle junks from deluded bloggers 1 Like

spartan50:

Tecno is a good phone. Use it and you would see..



Tecno has improved a lot .Check all upcoming tecno phones here Tecno has improved a lot .Check all upcoming tecno phones here http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/01/tecno-phones-2017.html

spartan50:

Tecno is a good phone. Use it and you would see..



I pray you get money to buy Samsung s6edge+,s7/s7 edge or s8. In your life, you'll never remember all those fuckin Chinco phones in your life again. Also,you can try out iPhone too. I pray you get money to buy Samsung s6edge+,s7/s7 edge or s8. In your life, you'll never remember all those fuckin Chinco phones in your life again. Also,you can try out iPhone too.

how can Samsung lead for this Recession period.. as costly as there produce is.... nawa oo 1 Like

TPAND:

This survey is fallacious. Samsung suffered a major set back in 2016 after the galaxy note battery explosion. Nigerians are quick to recycle junks from deluded bloggers Samsung never suffered any set back.How many of the mobile phones users were aware of the NOTE 7 failure? very few, so that didnt affect sales much

ollah2:





Yes bro. The best phone to come outta China.



So tecno sold more phones than Huawei. Nigerians are truly blind.

To you, tecno is now better than Huawei abi? To you, tecno is now better than Huawei abi? 1 Like

Tallesty1:

What are you saying Oga MOD? I am saying I am surprised that Africans are buying low a quality brand which has the tendency to develop faults and break down easily I am saying I am surprised that Africans are buying low a quality brand which has the tendency to develop faults and break down easily 1 Like

tfqharbiodun:

how can Samsung lead for this Recession period.. as costly as there produce is.... nawa oo Samsung phones are for the high class , and that class hardly respond to recession like the users of Tecno and other low end phones

spartan50:

Tecno is a good phone. Use it and you would see.. Yeah, it is good. Use it and you will swesr never to go near any of their proructs ever again Yeah, it is good. Use it and you will swesr never to go near any of their proructs ever again 1 Like

Mynd44:



I am saying I am surprised that Africans are buying low a quality brand which has the tendency to develop faults and break down easily You shouldnt be cos that is what their budget can carry.How many Samsung phones sells below 50K? very few, do u know how many months it takes some guys to put together 50k? 1 Like

Mynd44:



I am saying I am surprised that Africans are buying low a quality brand which has the tendency to develop faults and break down easily I understand you sir but where's the money to buy that which is good?





When the preferable is not affordable the affordable becomes the preferable. I understand you sir but where's the money to buy that which is good?When the preferable is not affordable the affordable becomes the preferable. 1 Like



would sell more than Huawei ollah2:





Yes bro. The best phone to come outta China.



So tecno sold more phones than Huawei. Nigerians are truly blind. What are u saying? do u even follow d mobile market? Who knows Huawei in Nigeria? am suprised at this ,even itel ,and innjoo combinedwould sell more than Huawei

...



Now I'd rada have it than let a Samsung explode in my trouser pocket and roast my ballz See Tecno o. That year wey d phone first comot, I'd rada listen to NTA news intro than listen to its ringtone. So bloody annoying...Now I'd rada have it than let a Samsung explode in my trouser pocket and roast my ballz

TPAND:

This survey is fallacious. Samsung suffered a major set back in 2016 after the galaxy note battery explosion. Nigerians are quick to recycle junks from deluded bloggers

Quit writing junks. What major set back did Samsung encounter? They are currently the number one OEM surpassing Apple in the most recent survey. You are here writing junks Quit writing junks. What major set back did Samsung encounter? They are currently the number one OEM surpassing Apple in the most recent survey. You are here writing junks

eezeribe:

I love them all... Samsung,Tecno and Infinix .even Gionee too. marry them all marry them all

gadgetsngs:

What are u saying? do u even follow d mobile market? Who knows Huawei in Nigeria? am suprised at this ,even itel ,and innjoo combined

would sell more than Huawei

Do you understand English at all? Do you understand English at all?

Hassan080196:





To you, tecno is now better than Huawei abi?



Comprehension shouldn't be a problem Comprehension shouldn't be a problem

Lemme offer some personal insights.

Features phones are selling more now, there is lower supply of electricity in Nigeria compared to previous years which is forcing smartphone users to start buying feature phones with lasting batteries.

The price of dollars has skyrocketed the average price of smartphones beyond the minimum wage which is of course not increasing. Also, other household goods are now expensive which relegates new smartphones to the category of luxury items and thereby having a dwindling market.

.

.

.

.

Wait, so you mean the same Chinese company owns Infinix, Tecno and Itel. Chai, Nigeria yaff suffered.





Stop criticising Tecno smart phones



Whatever you use is your choice



Some of this Samsung users be misbehaving like iPhone users Give credit to whom its due. Fact: Without Tecno most of us won't have been able to afford an Android phone. Samsung smart phones are expensive and not everyone could afford it.Stop criticising Tecno smart phonesWhatever you use is your choiceSome of this Samsung users be misbehaving like iPhone users