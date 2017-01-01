₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by kingvectorv(m): 6:11am
After a decade of strong growth, the expected crossover of smartphones finally overtaking feature phone usage in Africa did not happen this year. In fact, feature phones had a bit of a surge.
Smartphone shipments to the continent grew by only 3.4% year on year—a sharp slump compared to double-digit growth rates recorded in recent years according to data from IDC, a technology research firm.
The slowdown in smartphone shipments was down to economic headwinds in some of the continent’s leading markets. Nigeria, Africa’s largest market, had a “particularly tough year”. Nigeria had its first recession in two decadesand the naira devaluation has weakened purchasing power of locals and hurt imports.
There was a slowdown across the board in smartphone shipments to Africa and the overall mobile phone market share of feature phones increase for the first time in six years, growing from 53% in 2015 to 56% in 2016.
In North Africa, total shipments increased in 2016 but the “pace of growth slowed year on year due to exchange-rate fluctuations in Egypt and security issues in Algeria,” says IDC.
In total, mobile phone shipments to Africa grew by 10.1% last year to reach a notable milestone by passing the 200 million mark for the first time.
While Samsung remains market leader on the continent, Chinese-owned Transsion Holdings which boasts mobile phone brands such as Infinix, Tecno and itel, “outperformed its main competitors” in terms of feature phone shipments in 2016, according to IDC. To hold on to its top spot, Samsung has “reworked” its product portfolio and now offers mobile phone models at competitive prices. That tweak will prove crucial in the coming years as lower-priced Chinese brands look to grow market share, Ramazan Yavuz, an IDC research manager, says.
“Price competitiveness has become a key issue in many African markets,” Yavuz says. “To grow significantly in these markets, vendors have to be able to address the continent’s large low-income population by providing phones that are priced very competitively.”
http://www.yukhub.com/253/samsung-tecno-huawai-led-in-africa-and-039s-smartphone-sales-as-growth-slowed
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by eezeribe(m): 6:16am
I love them all... Samsung,Tecno and Infinix .even Gionee too.
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by directonpc(m): 6:22am
Tecno is gaining more loyal users in the affordable smart phone market everyday. They understand the African market better than Samsung and apple
Let's see is the [b]new tecno CX will sell very well even with the recession
See latest price of Tecno CX and where to buy
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Mynd44: 7:21am
Y'all still buying Tecno? Smh
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by spartan50(m): 7:23am
Tecno is a good phone. Use it and you would see..
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by lilfreezy: 7:24am
You will save money if you only use 3310
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Fonereporters: 7:24am
Samsung is back with full force
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by TPAND: 7:24am
Tecno has sold and shipped in more units than Samsung all acrosss Africa.
This statistics were hypothetically concocted
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by gadgetsngs: 7:25am
You did an independent survey?
TPAND:
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Tallesty1(m): 7:26am
Mynd44:What are you saying Oga MOD?
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by ollah2: 7:27am
Mynd44:
Yes bro. The best phone to come outta China.
So tecno sold more phones than Huawei. Nigerians are truly blind.
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by TPAND: 7:28am
gadgetsngs:This survey is fallacious. Samsung suffered a major set back in 2016 after the galaxy note battery explosion. Nigerians are quick to recycle junks from deluded bloggers
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by gadgetsngs: 7:28am
spartan50:
Tecno has improved a lot .Check all upcoming tecno phones here http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/01/tecno-phones-2017.html
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Hassan080196(m): 7:28am
spartan50:
I pray you get money to buy Samsung s6edge+,s7/s7 edge or s8. In your life, you'll never remember all those fuckin Chinco phones in your life again. Also,you can try out iPhone too.
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by tfqharbiodun(m): 7:29am
how can Samsung lead for this Recession period.. as costly as there produce is.... nawa oo
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by gadgetsngs: 7:29am
Samsung never suffered any set back.How many of the mobile phones users were aware of the NOTE 7 failure? very few, so that didnt affect sales much
TPAND:
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Hassan080196(m): 7:30am
ollah2:
To you, tecno is now better than Huawei abi?
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Mynd44: 7:32am
Tallesty1:I am saying I am surprised that Africans are buying low a quality brand which has the tendency to develop faults and break down easily
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by gadgetsngs: 7:32am
Samsung phones are for the high class , and that class hardly respond to recession like the users of Tecno and other low end phones
tfqharbiodun:
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Mynd44: 7:33am
spartan50:Yeah, it is good. Use it and you will swesr never to go near any of their proructs ever again
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by gadgetsngs: 7:33am
You shouldnt be cos that is what their budget can carry.How many Samsung phones sells below 50K? very few, do u know how many months it takes some guys to put together 50k?
Mynd44:
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Tallesty1(m): 7:34am
Mynd44:I understand you sir but where's the money to buy that which is good?
When the preferable is not affordable the affordable becomes the preferable.
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by gadgetsngs: 7:35am
What are u saying? do u even follow d mobile market? Who knows Huawei in Nigeria? am suprised at this ,even itel ,and innjoo combined
would sell more than Huawei
ollah2:
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Tazdroid(m): 7:38am
See Tecno o. That year wey d phone first comot, I'd rada listen to NTA news intro than listen to its ringtone. So bloody annoying ...
Now I'd rada have it than let a Samsung explode in my trouser pocket and roast my ballz
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by ollah2: 7:39am
TPAND:
Quit writing junks. What major set back did Samsung encounter? They are currently the number one OEM surpassing Apple in the most recent survey. You are here writing junks
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by Tazdroid(m): 7:39am
eezeribe:marry them all
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by ollah2: 7:39am
gadgetsngs:
Do you understand English at all?
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by ollah2: 7:40am
Hassan080196:
Comprehension shouldn't be a problem
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by SHOPPERS(m): 7:40am
Lemme offer some personal insights.
Features phones are selling more now, there is lower supply of electricity in Nigeria compared to previous years which is forcing smartphone users to start buying feature phones with lasting batteries.
The price of dollars has skyrocketed the average price of smartphones beyond the minimum wage which is of course not increasing. Also, other household goods are now expensive which relegates new smartphones to the category of luxury items and thereby having a dwindling market.
.
.
.
.
Wait, so you mean the same Chinese company owns Infinix, Tecno and Itel. Chai, Nigeria yaff suffered.
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by smartty68(m): 7:41am
Give credit to whom its due. Fact: Without Tecno most of us won't have been able to afford an Android phone. Samsung smart phones are expensive and not everyone could afford it.
Stop criticising Tecno smart phones
Whatever you use is your choice
Some of this Samsung users be misbehaving like iPhone users
|Re: Samsung, Tecno, Huawai Led In Africa's Smartphone Sales As Growth Slowed by diablos: 7:43am
Mynd44:
The hustle is real bro
