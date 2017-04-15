Getting a new phone, what are the first apps that comes to your mind to install?..



For me, i will install this apps first

1) Nova launcher (if the default launcher is very bad)



2) SwiftKey: i can't use any other keyboard, i am already used to this



3)Opera Mini: How do i access my website and nairaland if i don't have this?





4) Whatsapp Plus.. Yea this comes next



5) instagram





Let's see yours..



