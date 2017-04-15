₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Codedboy95(m): 9:32am On Apr 14
Getting a new phone, what are the first apps that comes to your mind to install?..
For me, i will install this apps first
1) Nova launcher (if the default launcher is very bad)
2) SwiftKey: i can't use any other keyboard, i am already used to this
3)Opera Mini: How do i access my website and nairaland if i don't have this?
4) Whatsapp Plus.. Yea this comes next
5) instagram
Let's see yours..
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by ToriBlue(f): 10:31am On Apr 14
What'sapp
Period Calender
operamini
Ucbrowser
Facebook lite
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by danthommies(m): 1:08pm On Apr 14
ToriBlue:hey Tori, the facebook i'd you gave me is not recognized "something Tiger".
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by ToriBlue(f): 1:15pm On Apr 14
danthommies:Hey that's not a Facebook name lolzzzz .
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by borednhorny: 2:08pm On Apr 14
ToriBlue:Dafuq is a period calendar?
Whatsapp Facebook Twitter Livescore facebook messenger
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Xhaka(m): 2:58pm On Apr 14
When i get the new Phonepad 3, imma install IG, Twitter, Whatsapp, Music Match and Mobdro
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by danthommies(m): 3:10pm On Apr 14
ToriBlue:gimme the facebook name nah. I'd love to be friends with yhu.
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Whizpeter(m): 3:24pm On Apr 14
Kingroot
Ifont
Xposed and it's modules
Etc
In that order!
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by hyuga(m): 5:13pm On Apr 14
es file explorer Whatsapp Uc browser Nova launcher prime Ifont
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by donbenie(m): 5:20pm On Apr 14
Opera Mini
UC Browser
Facebook Lite
TubeMate
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Efostick(m): 5:26pm On Apr 14
Nova launcher...
Google Keyboard (Gboard)
Uc browser
Chrome
Google hangouts + messenger
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by physise(m): 5:30pm On Apr 14
Chrome
Xda labs
SwiftKey
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Marvel1206: 5:59pm On Apr 14
Nova Launcher
Kingroot
Xposed
Ifont
Ucbrowser
(Whatsapp and Facebook should be pre-installed)
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by UncleRemus: 6:39pm On Apr 14
- Nova Launcher
- KLWP(Kustom Live Wallpaper)
- Textra
- Lithium(ebook reader)
- Quickpic
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by falcon01: 7:18pm On Apr 14
Rooting app. Like framaroot towel root e.t.c
*Install rashr
*Install twrp img
*Creata a backup
*port plenty amd plenty of custom roms
*restore stock rom
*install gta4 , gangstar vegas, modern combat,assassins creed ,injustice, fifa,asphalt
*install xposed installer
*install lucky patcher
*patch every single app in the phone including playstore (but the latest version of playstore doesnt patch now )
Then i do anything i feel like doing. I mean everything i feel like doing
4months later i buy another phone
And the chain continues.
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Abudu2000(m): 7:58pm On Apr 14
Snapchat
Google chrome
Uc browser
Youtube
Kik
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by djlawex02(m): 8:00pm On Apr 14
Meetme-
Nextplus-
Hangout
-
Google Translator-
Xvideos
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Zerotraffic(m): 8:07pm On Apr 14
Tatinum back up pro
What's app
FirstBank Mobil app
Kingroot(if it can root the device )
Device manager
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by adeniyilamlek(m): 8:30pm On Apr 14
titanium backup,tweakware,starkvpn,phisphon,es xplorer
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by proffnico(m): 9:58pm On Apr 14
My first 5 apps = *Nova launcher *Opera mini *Plus messenger *ADM pro *Es file explorer pro...
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Ay04z(m): 10:39pm On Apr 14
I no dey loose my apps...cos of back up.
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by lekjons(m): 12:59am
In this order...
1. My hacked ES file explorer(without ads or background running)
2. UC browser
3. MX player
4. Swiftkey keyboard
5. Apus launcher
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by john4aguero: 1:26am
lekjons:
How d'you get ES File Explorer without Ads and background stuff?
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Youngpo413: 6:27am
Greenify.
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by crotonite(m): 6:37am
adobe pdf reader file xplorer uc browser hackers and swiftkey keyboard opera dictionary offline wikipedia
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by blizzcelebTv: 7:25am
snapchat,
flcommando
Gta San andreas
nairaland
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Mykel4God(m): 7:26am
In this order :
Opera mini
Uc Browser HD
Swiftkey
Fb lite
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Tazdroid(m): 7:26am
UC Browser
Avast
Torchlight
Dictionary
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by modelsms(m): 7:26am
operamini
accessmobile
Companies and allied matters Act
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by melejo: 7:27am
No 1: Whistle blowing app. Op when you make am come and buy me non-alcoholic alomo because I don't take alcohol
|Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by fuckboys: 7:27am
Root the phone and install Adaway first. Gush i hate ads
