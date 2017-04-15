₦airaland Forum

What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone?

What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone?

What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Codedboy95(m): 9:32am On Apr 14
Getting a new phone, what are the first apps that comes to your mind to install?..

For me, i will install this apps first
1) Nova launcher (if the default launcher is very bad)

2) SwiftKey: i can't use any other keyboard, i am already used to this

3)Opera Mini: How do i access my website and nairaland if i don't have this?


4) Whatsapp Plus.. Yea this comes next

5) instagram


Let's see yours..

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by ToriBlue(f): 10:31am On Apr 14
What'sapp
Period Calender
operamini
Ucbrowser
Facebook lite

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by danthommies(m): 1:08pm On Apr 14
ToriBlue:
What'sapp

Period Calender

operamini

Ucbrowser

Facebook lite


hey Tori, the facebook i'd you gave me is not recognized "something Tiger".
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by ToriBlue(f): 1:15pm On Apr 14
danthommies:
hey Tori, the facebook i'd you gave me is not recognized "something Tiger".
Hey that's not a Facebook name lolzzzz grin.
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by borednhorny: 2:08pm On Apr 14
ToriBlue:
What'sapp
Period Calender
operamini
Ucbrowser
Facebook lite

Dafuq is a period calendar?
Whatsapp Facebook Twitter Livescore facebook messenger

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Xhaka(m): 2:58pm On Apr 14
When i get the new Phonepad 3, imma install IG, Twitter, Whatsapp, Music Match and Mobdro

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by danthommies(m): 3:10pm On Apr 14
ToriBlue:
Hey that's not a Facebook name lolzzzz grin.
gimme the facebook name nah. I'd love to be friends with yhu.
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Whizpeter(m): 3:24pm On Apr 14
Kingroot


Ifont


Xposed and it's modules


Whatsapp


Facebook


Etc

In that order!

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by hyuga(m): 5:13pm On Apr 14
es file explorer Whatsapp Uc browser Nova launcher prime Ifont

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by donbenie(m): 5:20pm On Apr 14
WhatsApp
Opera Mini
UC Browser
Facebook Lite
TubeMate

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Efostick(m): 5:26pm On Apr 14
Nova launcher...
Google Keyboard (Gboard)
Uc browser
Chrome
Google hangouts + messenger cool

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by physise(m): 5:30pm On Apr 14
Whatsapp
Facebook
Chrome
Xda labs
SwiftKey
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Marvel1206: 5:59pm On Apr 14
Nova Launcher


Kingroot

Xposed

Ifont

Ucbrowser

(Whatsapp and Facebook should be pre-installed)

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by UncleRemus: 6:39pm On Apr 14
- Nova Launcher

- KLWP(Kustom Live Wallpaper)

- Textra

- Lithium(ebook reader)

- Quickpic

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by falcon01: 7:18pm On Apr 14
Rooting app. Like framaroot towel root e.t.c
*Install rashr

*Install twrp img

*Creata a backup

*port plenty amd plenty of custom roms

*restore stock rom

*install gta4 , gangstar vegas, modern combat,assassins creed ,injustice, fifa,asphalt

*install xposed installer

*install lucky patcher

*patch every single app in the phone including playstore (but the latest version of playstore doesnt patch now embarassed)



Then i do anything i feel like doing. I mean everything i feel like doing

4months later i buy another phone

And the chain continues.

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Abudu2000(m): 7:58pm On Apr 14
Snapchat
Google chrome
Uc browser
Youtube
Kik

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by djlawex02(m): 8:00pm On Apr 14
Meetme-
Nextplus-
Hangout
-
Google Translator-
Xvideos

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Zerotraffic(m): 8:07pm On Apr 14
Tatinum back up pro
What's app
FirstBank Mobil app
Kingroot(if it can root the device )
Device manager
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by adeniyilamlek(m): 8:30pm On Apr 14
titanium backup,tweakware,starkvpn,phisphon,es xplorer
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by proffnico(m): 9:58pm On Apr 14
My first 5 apps = *Nova launcher *Opera mini *Plus messenger *ADM pro *Es file explorer pro...
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Ay04z(m): 10:39pm On Apr 14
I no dey loose my apps...cos of back up.
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by lekjons(m): 12:59am
In this order...

1. My hacked ES file explorer(without ads or background running)

2. UC browser

3. MX player

4. Swiftkey keyboard

5. Apus launcher

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by john4aguero: 1:26am
lekjons:
In this order...

1. My hacked ES file explorer(without ads or background running)

2. UC browser

3. MX player

4. Swiftkey keyboard

5. Apus launcher

How d'you get ES File Explorer without Ads and background stuff?

Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Youngpo413: 6:27am
Greenify.
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by crotonite(m): 6:37am
adobe pdf reader file xplorer uc browser hackers and swiftkey keyboard opera dictionary offline wikipedia
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by blizzcelebTv: 7:25am
snapchat,
flcommando
Gta San andreas
instagram
nairaland
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Mykel4God(m): 7:26am
In this order :

Opera mini

Uc Browser HD

Whatsapp

Swiftkey

Fb lite
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by Tazdroid(m): 7:26am
Whatsapp

UC Browser

Avast

Torchlight

Dictionary
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by modelsms(m): 7:26am
whatsapp
operamini
facebook
accessmobile
Companies and allied matters Act


Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by melejo: 7:27am
No 1: Whistle blowing app. Op when you make am come and buy me non-alcoholic alomo because I don't take alcohol
Re: What Are The First 5 Apps You Will Install When You Get A New Phone? by fuckboys: 7:27am
Root the phone and install Adaway first. Gush i hate ads angry

