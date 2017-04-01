₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by JamieHotSource: 11:39am
Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe took time to chill with his friend and 1st runner up of the show, Bisola's Daughter.
He shared the picture on instagram of himself and Leyla (Bisola's daughter) taking time to chill;
He wrote: Guess who? One of d absent housemates.... Leyla (@iambisola beautiful daughter)
https://www.instagram.com/p/BS3DgjNAtqh/?taken-by=efemoney
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/efe-chills-with-bisolas-daughter-leyla.html[/b]
2 Likes
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by kabayomi(m): 11:56am
:this one nah BBN 2030 contestant
15 Likes
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by avicky(f): 12:01pm
Very pretty and chubby. Efe and bisola - friendship goals
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by josephine123: 12:36pm
WATCH : EFE & Bisola gisting as Minimie Hosts The Last 5 #bbnaija Housemates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnZqs3roW8g
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by onpointme: 1:29pm
Beautiful
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Omagago(m): 1:30pm
Hmmmmm, Some Mods sef
Diaris God o
1 Like
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Mopolchi: 1:30pm
Efe be careful. Bisola want make you give am small money.
15 Likes
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Dshocker(m): 1:30pm
Nonsense & zero impact
1 Like
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by PapiSmith: 1:30pm
who know when the next audition for big brother Nigeria/Africa is go'n be? I need to be in that house
6 Likes
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by fuckerstard: 1:30pm
Not bad, the way BBN post dey sky rocket enter FP. It's not normal again
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Adaowerri111: 1:31pm
Lazy mods
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by eleojo23: 1:31pm
Mopolchi:There is nothing wrong with it if he decides to do that.
If I were efe, I would give my fellow housemates some of the money.
25million no be small money o and giving out a few thousand wouldn't hurt me.
7 Likes
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by leksmedia: 1:31pm
Aaaaaw she cute
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by tosynomolara(f): 1:31pm
okay
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by DayDreamPictures(m): 1:32pm
hmmmm...this Efe and Bisola connection sef.
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by SageTravels: 1:32pm
Cool Pix
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by odinga1of: 1:32pm
Mopolchi:
Bro If Efe nor sorry give Bisola.....That means Efe nor be better Waffi guy.
Bisola save Efe and put up Bally for Eviction.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by theimmortals(m): 1:32pm
...ok continue
We are waiting here for to come and give us our own share of the 25m based on logistic because the whole worri nation made show that Tboss nation was EFEcted during the voting
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by ujosa75(m): 1:32pm
Efe and Bisola friendship don enter level 2 o
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by adorablepepple(f): 1:33pm
which kain tongue out be that one now . Bisola's daughter is very beautiful
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by LesbianBoy(m): 1:33pm
Cool
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by sauerr: 1:33pm
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by lifestyle1(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by ashewoboy(m): 1:34pm
bisola is loquacious.
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Politicalapathy: 1:35pm
Shey this Efe no get sense see how he bring tongue out like dog...
Naughty Warri boy thou.
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Defaramade(m): 1:35pm
No comment
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Damilolababy(f): 1:36pm
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by rawpadgin(m): 1:36pm
seyi law's daughter comes to mind
1 Like
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by Damilolababy(f): 1:36pm
ok
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by sircrabo: 1:37pm
I hope her daughter didn't watch her suck a strangers dick ? The little girl might just start sucking dicks of every Tom, Dick & Harry thinking its part of her culture. Lol
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Efe Chills With Bisola's Daughter, Leyla by LordOfNaira: 1:37pm
eleojo23:
25 million naira is small money o.
11 Likes
