|Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by cogbuagu: 12:11pm
This happened on 3rd mainland bridge around 12:05pm.
.
According to the bus driver his car was not firing well so he parked brought out his spare tyre and engine cover as caution sign for in coming vehicles.
He checked his engine returned to start the bus all he had was a heavy bang behind his bus.
The okada rider and his passenger hit the caution placed, flew with their bike to the open boot of the bus.
One now with heavy cut on head and the other heavy cut on face.
Both are still alive but have lost too much blood.
The ambulance came about 20 minutes after the incident.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by cogbuagu: 12:12pm
They are still alive but lots of blood lost
12: 12pm now
Amblunce now here
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by fergie001(m): 12:14pm
God,even 2d?
Rush dem to the hospital and stop taking selfies,abeg
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by oluwalfa: 12:15pm
See as everybody just stand dey look.
Just like in a zoo.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by Sarkki: 12:15pm
Thank God they Are Alive.
May God Deliver Us From APC And premature Death.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by cogbuagu: 12:16pm
God save them oo
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by Politicalapathy: 12:18pm
I thought Fashola ban bike rider in Lagos...
Lucky for them they are not dead.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by ednut1(m): 12:19pm
no helmet and they shouldn't be on d highway. some pple self
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:19pm
The govt has banned bikes on that bridge but people will not adhere ..
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by cogbuagu: 12:20pm
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by pat1612(m): 12:21pm
Okada should not be there even no lastma guys or rrs even stops them
Hope they survive
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by sweerychick(f): 12:22pm
Hospital straight away
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by PapiSmith: 12:22pm
I can never allow a bike take me though that bridge. Never!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by modik(m): 12:22pm
Sarkki:
You mean expired drug?
May God save their lives
Lalasticlala
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by austinosita(m): 12:24pm
Na wa o! Today good friday!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by bjt(m): 1:03pm
Sarkki:
So you need APC to tell you that riding a motorcycle on third mainland bridge is a suicide mission. Most accidents are preventable if we follow basic safety rules and regulations
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by Damilolababy(f): 1:43pm
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by Damilolababy(f): 1:44pm
ok
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by nnamdi1998(m): 1:44pm
Sarkki:You're just a nincompoop!!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by space007(m): 1:45pm
OMG, this terrible.. Speedy recovery
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by HIRAETH(f): 1:45pm
Always be Grateful to God....
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by fuckerstard: 1:45pm
Bleep!!!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:45pm
AND YOU WILL SEE THE PEDESTRIANS TAKING SELFIES THERE LIKE GOATS WITHOUT TRYING TO HELP THE VICTIMS.
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by iluvpomo: 1:45pm
An ambulance actually showed up ... Easter must be here already!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by DayDreamPictures(m): 1:45pm
HABA!!
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by LordOfNaira: 1:47pm
They hit the obstacles placed as caution and flew straight against the bus...
Mehn, was the okada rider drunk or something
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by Loyalblak007(f): 1:48pm
Oh God!
i pray they survive
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by donmalcolm21(m): 1:48pm
I don't understand what ypu wrote
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by stunnert(m): 1:49pm
bikes should not be allowed on that bridge it just too da ngerous
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by oshe11(m): 1:49pm
|Re: Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) by DayDreamPictures(m): 1:50pm
IS THAT AN AMBULANCE BUS...WTF IS THAT AN AMBULANCE BUS...WTF
