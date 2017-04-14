Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident On 3rd Mainland Bridge This Afternoon (Graphic Photos) (15376 Views)

This happened on 3rd mainland bridge around 12:05pm.

According to the bus driver his car was not firing well so he parked brought out his spare tyre and engine cover as caution sign for in coming vehicles.



He checked his engine returned to start the bus all he had was a heavy bang behind his bus.



The okada rider and his passenger hit the caution placed, flew with their bike to the open boot of the bus.



One now with heavy cut on head and the other heavy cut on face.



Both are still alive but have lost too much blood.



The ambulance came about 20 minutes after the incident.

They are still alive but lots of blood lost



12: 12pm now

Amblunce now here 1 Like 1 Share

God,even 2d?

Rush dem to the hospital and stop taking selfies,abeg 9 Likes

See as everybody just stand dey look.



Just like in a zoo. 9 Likes 1 Share

Thank God they Are Alive.



May God Deliver Us From APC And premature Death. 6 Likes

God save them oo 1 Share

I thought Fashola ban bike rider in Lagos...





Lucky for them they are not dead. 7 Likes

no helmet and they shouldn't be on d highway. some pple self 6 Likes

The govt has banned bikes on that bridge but people will not adhere .. 5 Likes

1 Like





Hope they survive Okada should not be there even no lastma guys or rrs even stops themHope they survive 1 Like

Hospital straight away 1 Like

I can never allow a bike take me though that bridge. Never! 4 Likes

You mean expired drug?



May God save their lives



Na wa o! Today good friday!

So you need APC to tell you that riding a motorcycle on third mainland bridge is a suicide mission. Most accidents​ are preventable if we follow basic safety rules and regulations So you need APC to tell you that riding a motorcycle on third mainland bridge is a suicide mission. Most accidents​ are preventable if we follow basic safety rules and regulations 23 Likes





ok 1 Like

May God Deliver Us From APC You're just a nincompoop!! You're just a nincompoop!! 10 Likes

OMG, this terrible.. Speedy recovery

Always be Grateful to God....

Bleep!!!

AND YOU WILL SEE THE PEDESTRIANS TAKING SELFIES THERE LIKE GOATS WITHOUT TRYING TO HELP THE VICTIMS. 2 Likes

An ambulance actually showed up ... Easter must be here already! 1 Like

HABA!! 2 Likes





Mehn, was the okada rider drunk or something They hit the obstacles placed as caution and flew straight against the bus...Mehn, was the okada rider drunk or something 2 Likes

Oh God!

i pray they survive

I don't understand what ypu wrote

bikes should not be allowed on that bridge it just too da ngerous

