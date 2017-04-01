Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary (6086 Views)

Bisola while in the house spoke like Jenifa (Funke Akindele Character in Jenifa's Diary) while in the house.



It will be very big for both parties, as the show will gain more fans and bisola gets show her acting skills on the big stage.



Way to Go.





SHE EVEN RESEMBLE FUNKE SEF! AM NOT SURPRISED. 15 Likes 1 Share

Nah the work wey she dey do 12 Likes 1 Share

Going to take up dick sucking role? 6 Likes

Yeah! I said it; bisola is gonna go far in acting role 2 Likes

Going to take up dick sucking role?

where were you when God was sharing sense where were you when God was sharing sense 17 Likes 1 Share





I hope she'll give an anti-virginity advice to balance everything out. 2 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeew

Ehhhhnnnn.... Bisola will start " Mindeding" her bixness. In Jenifer's voice.

good for her

Op she won't give all guys Mouth Action? 5 Likes 1 Share

Interesting 5 Likes 1 Share

Op, Where's the proof?

Soma and now bisola, i look forward to seeing both in the series

I knew it, go on girl! You'll play a long lost twin sister of Jenifa well.

I can write the script self.

sincerely speaking,... I kinda saw this coming

if she thinks this is good news then she lacks ambition. 1 Like

Going to take up dick sucking role? Grow some sense bro Grow some sense bro

Damn, it would be interesting!



She really looks and act like Funke Akindele.

SHE EVEN RESEMBLE FUNKE SEF! AM NpOT SURPRISED.

Resemble, is it with her big mouth, she is too local for Jenifer diary Resemble, is it with her big mouth, she is too local for Jenifer diary 1 Like 1 Share

Why are you keeping space Why are you keeping space

He is a fraud. Mods take note He is a fraud. Mods take note 8 Likes

FRAUD! FRAUD!! FRAUD!!! Nigerians BEWARE FRAUD! FRAUD!! FRAUD!!! Nigerians BEWARE 5 Likes

Good for her, I've always had a feeling the BBN will do her more good than Efe, tis a personal opinion though. 1 Like

Why are you keeping space Are you stalking me?? Waiting for you cos i know you'll be here Are you stalking me?? Waiting for you cos i know you'll be here

bisola is a proven actress before now, she isn't just showcasing her talents. who else watched skinny girl in transit?

she's the in Didi in the series 1 Like

I saw this coming... I'm happy for her. I hope she goes far in her career 1 Like

I tot about it some few minutes ago before this thread. It's gonna be nice