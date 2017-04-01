₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by TriumphJohnson: 1:43pm
Fans Favorite and Runner Up of Big Brother Naija Show, Bisola is set to join the famous Jenifa Diary Cast.
Bisola while in the house spoke like Jenifa (Funke Akindele Character in Jenifa's Diary) while in the house.
It will be very big for both parties, as the show will gain more fans and bisola gets show her acting skills on the big stage.
Way to Go.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/big-brother-naija-runner-up-bisola-to.html
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by GloriaNinja(f): 2:01pm
SHE EVEN RESEMBLE FUNKE SEF! AM NOT SURPRISED.
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by BreezyCB(m): 2:14pm
Nah the work wey she dey do
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by brostheo(m): 2:16pm
Going to take up dick sucking role?
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by veekid(m): 2:35pm
Yeah! I said it; bisola is gonna go far in acting role
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by realestniggah: 2:35pm
brostheo:
where were you when God was sharing sense
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by unclezuma: 2:35pm
I hope she'll give an anti-virginity advice to balance everything out.
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by BABANGBALI: 2:36pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Masquerade7: 2:36pm
Ehhhhnnnn.... Bisola will start " Mindeding" her bixness. In Jenifer's voice.
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by branham890: 2:36pm
good for her
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by policy12: 2:37pm
Op she won't give all guys Mouth Action?
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by oluwaVaz(m): 2:37pm
Interesting
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Suntemi(m): 2:37pm
Op, Where's the proof?
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by oviejnr(m): 2:37pm
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Giel: 2:37pm
Soma and now bisola, i look forward to seeing both in the series
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by ephemm(m): 2:37pm
I knew it, go on girl! You'll play a long lost twin sister of Jenifa well.
I can write the script self.
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by ujosa75(m): 2:37pm
sincerely speaking,... I kinda saw this coming
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Publ1cEnemy(m): 2:37pm
if she thinks this is good news then she lacks ambition.
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Biggty(m): 2:37pm
brostheo:Grow some sense bro
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Ne0w1zarD: 2:38pm
Damn, it would be interesting!
She really looks and act like Funke Akindele.
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by gbeseun(m): 2:38pm
GloriaNinja:
Resemble, is it with her big mouth, she is too local for Jenifer diary
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Giel: 2:38pm
oviejnr:
Why are you keeping space
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by SweetJoystick(m): 2:39pm
Adaobim645342:He is a fraud. Mods take note
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by yale001(f): 2:39pm
Adaobim645342:FRAUD! FRAUD!! FRAUD!!! Nigerians BEWARE
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Dharniel(m): 2:39pm
Good for her, I've always had a feeling the BBN will do her more good than Efe, tis a personal opinion though.
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by oviejnr(m): 2:39pm
Giel:Are you stalking me?? Waiting for you cos i know you'll be here
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Saheed9: 2:39pm
bisola is a proven actress before now, she isn't just showcasing her talents. who else watched skinny girl in transit?
she's the in Didi in the series
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by lovethchioma(f): 2:39pm
I saw this coming... I'm happy for her. I hope she goes far in her career
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by Tamakay(m): 2:39pm
I tot about it some few minutes ago before this thread. It's gonna be nice
|Re: Bisola To join cast of Jenifa Diary by josephine123: 2:39pm
Watch Her first interview after bbnaija show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lVdgR15pW0
