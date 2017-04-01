₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by TunezBlog: 3:21pm
Nigerian striker, Victor Anichebe has started reading Psalms in the Bible and has also taken to prayers to help his team who sits comfortably at the bottom of the premiere league table, ten points away from safe zone with only 7 games to go.
Sunderland FC lost 3 nil to Manchester United over the weekend, a defeat that most certainly sealed their fate of joining the championship side next season.
Their top marksman, Victor Anichebe tho is still in high hopes as he believes a miracle can still push them out of the bottom three.
He shared a passage from the Psalms alongside a footage of him scoring earlier this season. Victor has suffered a poor scoring spell this season plagued by injury managing only 3 goals in 16 appearances.
Here is wishing him all the best in their forthcoming match against West Ham on Saturday.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by twistedBalls(m): 3:45pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by jazinogold(m): 4:16pm
Prayer is the key...prayer is the key, prayer is the master key, Jesus Started with prayer's and ended with prayer's, prayers is the master key!
How I pray @pic
And before I 4get...
Don't let anyone kiss, you this week, it's Judas kiss. You will be betrayed
Don't say I didn't warn you
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by AndyBlazeYansh(f): 4:16pm
WHO WANTS
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by BreezyCB(m): 4:17pm
Ye ye
Relegation sure for Sunderland
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Teekrayne(m): 4:17pm
Tom
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Tazdroid(m): 4:17pm
Hmm, if you didn't trained hard, prepared yourself for match, you shouldn't expect the impossible to happen
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Diplomaticbeing(m): 4:17pm
Little man's mentality.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Mayour11(m): 4:18pm
I believe in miracles, Baptist night of wonders come to mind...
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by BABANGBALI: 4:18pm
My club beated them some weeks ago
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by ademilan: 4:18pm
Ode ni bobo yii sha. Ur opponent no get God abi??
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by TurboWorld(m): 4:18pm
4th to comment
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Nonybb: 4:18pm
But he's still f***king DJ CUPPY
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:18pm
if u like read from genesis to revelation. as long as moyes is your coach your prayers are in vain
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by rheether(f): 4:19pm
Lol! Victor will be playing in the championship next season.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by chris4gold(m): 4:19pm
nice1
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Tazdroid(m): 4:20pm
Nonybb:you dey there during the fvcking session? ..... If no, then
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by ShakurMY(m): 4:20pm
Praying not to be relegated from premier League or championship? Cos right now I don't see the usefulness of your prayers.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Fisayo1212: 4:20pm
Thank God for tat
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by 9jaBloke: 4:21pm
With God, everything is possible.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:22pm
Una relegation sure die
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Tazdroid(m): 4:22pm
jazinogold:
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by realestniggah: 4:24pm
lol..as far as it Sunderland.. relegation must dey
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by jeeqaa7(m): 4:24pm
okay
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by SmartyPants: 4:25pm
BABANGBALI:
your cub beated them? really? wow...must have been amazing to see a football clube beated uno...
amazing
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by LesbianBoy(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by chiedu7: 4:25pm
Luk 1:37 For with God nothing shall be impossible.
Our God who raises the dead can help.
Mat 10:8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.
Notice that the Christian God raises the dead.
Unlike the religion of peace that cannot, instead kill's for their god
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by ontruth(m): 4:28pm
Sunderland is as good as gone,31 games played, 20 points, 7 matches remaining.not every season they will be escaping relegation.
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 4:28pm
When he was at Everton we never ever saw this feat, now the sails are rough he remembered Jah. F^ck out of my face with all that hypocrisy Anichebe and co
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by doverulez(m): 4:28pm
Hmmm! Its so absurd when people think that the bible or any other supernaturals will help in a dwindling and already ending difficult situations. I wish you the best victor but the truth is you and your teams have to work hard and if you'll have been working hard enough, you have to start working smart and stop relying on miracles from the bible when you're on the pitch. #word
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Brizzy13(m): 4:29pm
Lolz [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team by Bashnigga(m): 4:30pm
Anichebe no need to pray
God dn sign am already....relegation sure for Sunderland
