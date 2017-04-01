Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Victor Anichebe Takes To Prayers And Bible To Help His Relegation Bound Team (9642 Views)

Sunderland FC lost 3 nil to Manchester United over the weekend, a defeat that most certainly sealed their fate of joining the championship side next season.



Their top marksman, Victor Anichebe tho is still in high hopes as he believes a miracle can still push them out of the bottom three.



He shared a passage from the Psalms alongside a footage of him scoring earlier this season. Victor has suffered a poor scoring spell this season plagued by injury managing only 3 goals in 16 appearances.



Here is wishing him all the best in their forthcoming match against West Ham on Saturday.





Prayer is the key...prayer is the key, prayer is the master key, Jesus Started with prayer's and ended with prayer's, prayers is the master key!





How I pray @pic





And before I 4get...







Don't let anyone kiss, you this week, it's Judas kiss. You will be betrayed



WHO WANTS WHO WANTS

Relegation sure for Sunderland 3 Likes

Hmm, if you didn't trained hard, prepared yourself for match, you shouldn't expect the impossible to happen 2 Likes

Little man's mentality. 2 Likes

I believe in miracles, Baptist night of wonders come to mind... 1 Like

My club beated them some weeks ago

Ode ni bobo yii sha. Ur opponent no get God abi?? 6 Likes

But he's still f***king DJ CUPPY 3 Likes

if u like read from genesis to revelation. as long as moyes is your coach your prayers are in vain 2 Likes

Lol! Victor will be playing in the championship next season.

Nonybb:

But he's still f***king DJ CUPPY you dey there during the fvcking session? ..... If no, then you dey there during the fvcking session?..... If no, then 3 Likes

Praying not to be relegated from premier League or championship? Cos right now I don't see the usefulness of your prayers.

With God, everything is possible.

Una relegation sure die

jazinogold:

Prayer is the key...prayer is the key, prayer is the master key, Jesus Started with prayer's and ended with prayer's, prayers is the master key!





How I pray @pic

lol..as far as it Sunderland.. relegation must dey 3 Likes

BABANGBALI:

My club beated them some weeks ago

your cub beated them? really? wow...must have been amazing to see a football clube beated uno...



amazing your cub beated them? really? wow...must have been amazing to see a football clube beated uno...amazing 6 Likes

Luk 1:37 For with God nothing shall be impossible.



Our God who raises the dead can help.





Mat 10:8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.



Notice that the Christian God raises the dead.



Unlike the religion of peace that cannot, instead kill's for their god Our God who raises the dead can help.Mat 10:8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers,, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.Unlike the religion of peace that cannot, instead kill's for their god

Sunderland is as good as gone,31 games played, 20 points, 7 matches remaining.not every season they will be escaping relegation.

When he was at Everton we never ever saw this feat, now the sails are rough he remembered Jah. F^ck out of my face with all that hypocrisy Anichebe and co

Hmmm! Its so absurd when people think that the bible or any other supernaturals will help in a dwindling and already ending difficult situations. I wish you the best victor but the truth is you and your teams have to work hard and if you'll have been working hard enough, you have to start working smart and stop relying on miracles from the bible when you're on the pitch. #word 1 Like 1 Share

