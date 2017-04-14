₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Explorers(m): 3:30pm
A baby girl weighs 2st 10lbs due to her constant cravings for food but is piling on even more pounds as the days go by.
Chahat Kumar, eight months, from Punjab, India, weighs a similar amount to that of a four-year-old.
Her parents blame it on 'God' and her quadruple-sized portions of food, but they deny any responsibility over her diet.
Doctors are confused as to what is causing her insatiable appetite, and are growing increasingly worried about her health.
She now struggles to breathe and even sleep as a result of her excessive weight caused by eating like a '10-year-old', local reports suggest.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4407936/Baby-girl-weighs-2st-10lbs-alarms-doctors.html
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by greatdeal1408(m): 3:32pm
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Explorers(m): 3:34pm
Chahat also suffers from abnormally hard skin that makes taking her blood samples to analyse her condition more difficult.
But the family lack the crucial funds needed to travel further a field to get advanced medical treatment.
She started to put on an excessive amount of weight when she turned four months old, despite being born normal-sized.
Her father, Suraj Kumar, 23, said:
'When Chahat was born, she was completely normal.
Then, slowly we saw that her weight was shooting up.
'Her weight is increasing day by day.
'It's not our fault.
God gave this condition to her.
It's not in our hands.
I feel bad when some people laugh at her for being fat.'
'She doesn't eat like a normal kid.
She keeps eating all the time.
If we don't give her anything to eat, she starts crying.
'She cries to go out but her weight is too much and we are not able to pick her up.
So we only take her to nearby places.
The family doctor, Vasudev Sharma, confirmed that the difficulty with taking blood samples has made a medical diagnosis very difficult.
He said: 'This is the first case I've seen in my life where a child's weight has been shooting up so much four to five months after birth.
'But the blood test couldn't be carried out because the fat on the baby's body was too much, and because of that, the blood test wasn't done properly.
'We have tried it many times.
Her skin is so hard that we can't ever diagnose her condition.
'Dr Sharma has recommended the family visit a specialist at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar, but the family's financial restraints has so far made this impossible.
But Dr Sharma is certain that Chahat's growing size needs to be addressed.
He said: 'Her weight is increasing excessively and it has to be controlled.
She has to eat less.
She eats like a 10-year-old kid.'
And while the family continue to search for answers, Reena dreams of her daughter having a brighter, lighter future.
She said:
'We want Chahat to be able to play like normal kids.
We don't wanther to have difficulties in the future. We want a good future for her.'
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by mamadsquare: 3:37pm
Did you mean 14.5 instead of 4.5kg? Because some babies are born at up to 4.5kg.
The diet and quantity of food is something else.
Mother India
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by okosodo: 3:37pm
Food go kill dis one
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:38pm
"Blame her appetite/weight on god"?! What kind of stoopid statement is that?!
Here is a clue: STOP GIVING HER SO MUCH FOOD. let her cry for a whole week/month if she desires (tears never killed anyone), and instead rewire her brain that so much food is not good.
Useless parents who will probably blame that same god when that child dies.
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by buchai: 3:40pm
they should stop giving him cooked food breast feeding only for 3yrs.
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by buchai: 3:41pm
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by tk4rd: 3:43pm
Eeeewwwooooo.!!!
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Young03: 3:52pm
Just throw her away
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Marvel1206: 3:55pm
MrBrownJay1:Seconded.
They should limit the amount of food being given to her. In fact, she should go a day without food. If she cries, it's all good cos it will help her lose weight
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Marvel1206: 3:59pm
Fruits and vegetables should be substituted for her food since she desires to eat like an 'adult'
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by kunlesufyan(m): 4:03pm
Marvel1206:Naija born!! !I hail thee
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Imyourex(m): 4:07pm
India and Deformed Babies be like 5&6
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by MrBrownJay1(m): 4:07pm
Marvel1206:
Exactly!!! Wonder how these unfit parents can be manipulated by such a young child.. Until they feed her every time she cries. We would ALL have such obese children if we fed them every time they'd cry, lol
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Khd95(m): 4:17pm
Young03:dumbest post of the century
see food wey dem even put for her front for first pix,she be grinding machine.
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by hahn(m): 4:19pm
God gave this condition to her.
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Day169: 4:20pm
This, definitely is an anomaly, and I think the parents are partly to blame even though they seem to be from a low socio-economic class.
They have carried on feeding this baby until she now looks suicidal.
However, I believe that the Indian health system is advanced enough to tackle this problem.
The parents could start her on 'high fibre low calorie' diets and fruits and vegetables, or else she may be a candidate for a myriad of diseases associated with malnutrition.
My 2 kobo.
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by vicky6: 4:26pm
chaii just negodu aka nwa....her arms are something else
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Goahead(m): 4:30pm
The father is 23
So, the Indians wanna beat China in population
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Marvel1206: 4:32pm
kunlesufyan:Thank you Ajebo !
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by hopsydboi(m): 4:35pm
Watin person eyes no go see for this world!
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by mina16(f): 4:56pm
[quote author=Young03 post=55566490]Just throw her away[/quote
so wicked of you
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by PresVA: 5:04pm
hmmmm.. Words fail me..
I can only wish her and her family the best...
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by MykOnyxo(m): 5:06pm
lol...
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Sleekyshuga(f): 5:15pm
This is a serious abnormality. Her meals which I suspect are high in carbohydrates should be substituted with fruits and vegetables.. Her parents are killing her gradually.
Young03:Just negodu
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by Crauxx(m): 5:28pm
Abi you are the one giving her the food, why are you complaining?
Should we fry beans?
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by loadedvibes: 5:28pm
Zuma
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by AngelicBeing: 5:29pm
Young03:
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by pwetie: 5:31pm
|Re: 8-Month-Old Indian Girl Weighs 10lbs, Craves For Food & Eats Like An Adult (Pics by AndyBoomba: 5:31pm
