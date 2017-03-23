Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Agro-processor Association Of Nigeria Proffers Solution To High Garri Price (2896 Views)

Niger state Chairman of the association, Malam Jamiu Lawal, made the call in Minna on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



Lawal said that the measure would reverse the current price of garri from N400 per kilogramme to N150 per kilogramme.



‘‘We want the Federal Government to assist us by subsidising the price of cassava stems to enable farmers reduce the prices of cassava and garri,’’ he said.



He noted that a bundle of cassava cuttings (stems) which was sold for N300 now sells for N500.



The chairman also said that some months ago two tonnes of cassava was sold for N30,000 but now it is selling for N140,000.



He said this increase had impacted on the prices of all the by-products of cassava.



Lawal appealed to government to assist farmers with other inputs such as fertilisers and herbicides in order to ensure increase in cassava production.



He also urged the government to subsidise and facilitate farmers’ access to tractors, processing machine and equipment to attract youths to farming.



The chairman disclosed that the association had started the production of high quality cassava flour, Cassava chips and Camavita (Semovita equivalent). (NAN)



pls do sth quick/urgent to save d pple from famine

Cool.. Agbe loba





Southern Nigeria people are very lazy people if not,the price of garri is not suppose to be more than #50 per bucket 2 Likes 1 Share

Green nation... Food nation

Imagine. Imagine.

Some Nigerians with wicked intentions, they enjoy punishing fellow citizens by hoarding and hiking price anyhow,God will ask them

But garri sellers often times blame it on dollar hike...



This is a clever approach...I hope the FG will adhere to the solution that is already proffered...

Garri wey b poor man food don turn to rich man food now

honestly why is this guy thinking this would be the solution. the demand for cassava for production of other bye products apart increases everyday. unless more hands join the production of cassava expect the price to stil go high

SHALOM

Stems are still cheap rather fertilizer should be given to farmers for increase yield

I do not support garri subsidy... dem won start their stealing again..

bettercreature:

Southern Nigeria people are very lazy people if not,the price of garri is not suppose to be more than #50 per bucket

are you a Northerner? are you a Northerner?

Stupid people want subsidy on gaari again

Chai, garri don be 50naira for 1cup, Nigeria, please I need free passport to Canada

Chuknovski:

Some Nigerians with wicked intentions, they enjoy punishing fellow citizens by hoarding and hiking price anyhow,God will ask them This is purely Buhari's fault. This is purely Buhari's fault.

Boleyndynasty2:

are you a Northerner? Yes! from Kano Yes! from Kano

bettercreature:

Yes! from Kano you wish... you wish...

I do not support price reduction of because the process farmer goes thru is not easy, I was once there and promise myself will not go back until there is increase in price, am now planning to GI back since the price more favorable now

O.k Garri, u won join dollar in flying around abii?

No problem nah! Make una continue flying around like that. I no blame both of u because na our Oga at the top na him start flying up and down first. Garri, abeg take am easy ooo! U no be dollar wey Oyibo dey use. If u Oyibo man country, dem go say u contain cholesterol or another harmful thing and then either dem deport u asap, or dem push u give Naija people wey dey over there. So Mr Garri, cool down! We value you here. We appreciate your effort here in Naija but no do gra gra for us.









I keep wondering why countries with little or practically no land mass and resources compare to Nigeria have food at cheaper price than us.







Total overhauling is important.





this garri matter is serious matter o.I can't understand how a commodity that sells for 300 fly's to 1000. how much % does forex have in casava processing?