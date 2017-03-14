₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Codedrock(m): 4:35pm On Apr 14
Hello readers, T.I.N Magazine brings to you something different this time. We will be showing you ten prettiest and sexiest young Nigerian actresses in Nollywood. Well, by "young" we mean actresses under the age of 35. Some of these actresses you may know and some you may not but the fact remains the same; they are young pretty/sexy and they are Nigerians! So checkout our ranking and rating of them below.SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/top-ten-beautiful-sexiest-young_28.html#more
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 4:50pm On Apr 14
Good for them, sexiness is in the eyes of the beholder
3 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by pjetta007(m): 5:01pm On Apr 14
abeg dis pple young?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Codedrock(m): 5:10pm On Apr 14
booking
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 5:16pm On Apr 14
oyind17, are you boobilicious like all these ladies?
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 5:17pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:Yes, you want suck
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 5:17pm On Apr 14
missmossy, my number one actress. her role is like that mama G. being mean is her favourite role.
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 5:19pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
you nor even let me write finish before you reply me. this babe, you dey vex plenty.
i nor wan svck, i just wanna puff puff.
i thought i asked for something?
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by vanida6(f): 6:06pm On Apr 14
My qween chacha Eke
7 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 6:38pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:And what is that?
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 6:53pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
your beautiful picture na.
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 7:05pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:lemme upload it
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 9:25pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
na you be that@your dp?
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 9:28pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:Noooooo why u want see my ugly face sef?
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 9:37pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
you never upload am sef. upload am joorh. just wanna see you noni.
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Tazdroid(m): 10:43am
Vaseline crew....loading>>>loading>>>>
3 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Princess4ng(f): 10:44am
They r all pretty but I totally disagree with number 1!!! Linda Ejiofor sef fine pass am by far.!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by umehlove(f): 10:44am
that no 2 is the prettiest of them all
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by josephine123: 10:44am
Hmmmm.. True?
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by KevinDein: 10:44am
Beverly Naya for me
Ridiculously attractive lady
8 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by paschal47(m): 10:45am
Poster colours at work
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by theanalyst30: 10:45am
3 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by AheadMarket(m): 10:45am
Biafrans are dominating the list
They are dominating everywhere
4 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by dat85kelvin(m): 10:45am
Vaseline crew, food is ready
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by jullty: 10:46am
Fc
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Atiku2019: 10:46am
I Stand With Eucharia Anunobi
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by gbegemaster(m): 10:46am
Atiku2019:You stand alone.
9 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Crauxx(m): 10:46am
Licks tongue
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by paschal47(m): 10:47am
Princess4ng:Babe how far nah! Me I like your lips ooi
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by ednut1(m): 10:47am
How many are corporate o****o
2 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Atiku2019: 10:48am
gbegemaster:
1 Like
