Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Codedrock(m): 4:35pm On Apr 14
Hello readers, T.I.N Magazine brings to you something different this time. We will be showing you ten prettiest and sexiest young Nigerian actresses in Nollywood. Well, by "young" we mean actresses under the age of 35. Some of these actresses you may know and some you may not but the fact remains the same; they are young pretty/sexy and they are Nigerians! So checkout our ranking and rating of them below.

TEN PRETTIEST AND SEXIEST NIGERIAN ACTRESSES IN NOLLYWOOD 2017

10. Ruth Kadiri - 6/10

Ruth Kadiri ventured into the Nollywood in the movie Boys Cot and since then has over fifty movies to her credit. As a screenwriter she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class, Over the Edge .


9. Chelsea Eze - 6/10

Chelsea is a Nigerian actress. She came into prominence in her first Nollywood film Silent Scandals where she acted alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Majid Michel. She also won the Most Promising Actress award for her role in the film at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards.



8. Chacha Eke Faani - 7/10


This dark goddess has been taking charge of our screens for some years now and motherhood had hardly slowed down the beautiful Nubian queen. Easy to see how she has made quite an impression on movie lovers with her gorgeous physique and on-screen fire




7. Linda Ejiofor - 7/10


Linda Ejiofor is a Nigerian actress and model known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net's TV series Tinsel. She was nominated in the category Best Actress in a Supporting role for her first feature film, The Meeting (2012), at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards



6. Adesua Etomi - 7/10

There’s just something about Adesua that calls to you, her effortless deliveries on screen, her passion or her small, shapely build, but the Edo state indigene just has that IT factor that captures your attention once she’s in front of the camera. She has been one of the most sought after actresses in Nollywood and we like to think it’s not all down to her talent, but also her charm and sexy, girl-next-door vibe



5. Beverly Naya - 8/10


If you look up the word ‘sultry’, you’re sure to come across an image of the delectable Miss Naya at some point. Every syllable from her lips just caresses your ears and it helps that she’s more than easy on the eye with a shape she keeps courtesy of her dancing skills among other things. Bev brings the heat on screen and keeps her name on the lips of every big budget producer



4. Damilola Adegbite - 8/10


Tall, curvy and sexy, Damilola seems to be on top of the game. Her role as Telema in the TV series, ‘Tinsel’ made her a household name and got her the Best Actress in TV Series award at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Many applauded her for her outing as Kemi Williams in the movie, ‘The Flower Girl,’ her second shot at a feature length movie, having appeared in ‘6 Hours to Christmas’ in 2010.




3. Yvonne Okoro - 8/10


This Nollywood babe is a testament that indeed, a Naija and Ghana collabo can only bring perfection. While Falz continues to search for the caramel topping with which he plans to have this chocolate skin, Yvonne has been keeping men on their toes and leaving women green with envy with a sinfully curvaceous bod and a pretty face. She’s not just an actress, but also a producer who has had box office movies successfully hit the cinemas, and what rib-cracking ones they were. Just goes to show this beautiful, bodacious Bella still has more than a bit of humour to her.



2. Meg Otanwa


If you haven’t noticed the gorgeous, brown-skinned Koko on Mnet’s Hush, then you simply have never watched the programme. Meg Otanwa makes her debut on this list bringing 50 shades of HAWT. Although she’s faurly new to the acting scene, this shawty has certainly grabbed attention where it matters and got herself an AMVCA for her effort. A captivating actress, she commands a major role on the drama series and we hope to see more of her as time goes



1. Adunni Ade - 9/10


This sexy mulatto mama has graced many TV screens in recent times with her gorgeous porcelain skin and enviable height. Adunni has starred in both box office movies and TV series like Jenifa’s diary and even flaunted her body in some movies, hard to tell she has two beautiful boys


SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/top-ten-beautiful-sexiest-young_28.html#more

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 4:50pm On Apr 14
Good for them, sexiness tongue is in the eyes of the beholder

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by pjetta007(m): 5:01pm On Apr 14
abeg dis pple young?

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Codedrock(m): 5:10pm On Apr 14
booking
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 5:16pm On Apr 14
oyind17, are you boobilicious like all these ladies?
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 5:17pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:
oyind17, are you boobilicious like all these ladies?
Yes, you want suck
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 5:17pm On Apr 14
missmossy, my number one actress. her role is like that mama G. being mean is her favourite role.
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 5:19pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
Yes, you want suck



you nor even let me write finish before you reply me. this babe, you dey vex plenty.



i nor wan svck, i just wanna puff puffcheesy.


i thought i asked for something?
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by vanida6(f): 6:06pm On Apr 14
My qween chacha Eke

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 6:38pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:




you nor even let me write finish before you reply me. this babe, you dey vex plenty.



i nor wan svck, i just wanna puff puffcheesy.


i thought i asked for something?
And what is that?
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 6:53pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
And what is that?


your beautiful picture na.
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 7:05pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:

your beautiful picture na.
lemme upload it
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 9:25pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
lemme upload it


na you be that@your dp?
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Oyind17: 9:28pm On Apr 14
Emodeee:




na you be that@your dp?
Noooooogringrin why u want see my ugly face sef?
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Emodeee: 9:37pm On Apr 14
Oyind17:
Noooooogringrin why u want see my ugly face sef?



you never upload am sefcheesy. upload am joorh. just wanna see you nonicheesy.
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Tazdroid(m): 10:43am
Vaseline crew....loading>>>loading>>>>

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Princess4ng(f): 10:44am
They r all pretty but I totally disagree with number 1!!! Linda Ejiofor sef fine pass am by far.!!!

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by umehlove(f): 10:44am
that no 2 is the prettiest of them all
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by josephine123: 10:44am
Hmmmm.. True?
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by KevinDein: 10:44am
Beverly Naya for me

Ridiculously attractive lady

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by paschal47(m): 10:45am
Poster colours at work embarassed embarassed embarassed

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by theanalyst30: 10:45am

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by AheadMarket(m): 10:45am
Biafrans are dominating the list grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
They are dominating everywhere cool cool cool cool cool cool

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by dat85kelvin(m): 10:45am
Vaseline crew, food is ready kiss kiss kiss

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by jullty: 10:46am
Fc
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Atiku2019: 10:46am
I Stand With Eucharia Anunobi cool

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by gbegemaster(m): 10:46am
Atiku2019:
I Stand With Eucharia Anunobi cool
You stand alone.

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Crauxx(m): 10:46am
Licks tongue
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by paschal47(m): 10:47am
Princess4ng:
They r all pretty but I totally disagree with number 1!!! Linda Ejiofor sef fine pass am by far.!!!
Babe how far nah! Me I like your lips ooi
Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by ednut1(m): 10:47am
How many are corporate o****o

Re: Top Ten Beautiful & Sexiest Young Nollywood Actresses 2017 by Atiku2019: 10:48am
gbegemaster:
You stand alone.
grin

