Hello readers, T.I.N Magazine brings to you something different this time. We will be showing you ten prettiest and sexiest young Nigerian actresses in Nollywood. Well, by "young" we mean actresses under the age of 35. Some of these actresses you may know and some you may not but the fact remains the same; they are young pretty/sexy and they are Nigerians! So checkout our ranking and rating of them below.



TEN PRETTIEST AND SEXIEST NIGERIAN ACTRESSES IN NOLLYWOOD 2017



10. Ruth Kadiri - 6/10



Ruth Kadiri ventured into the Nollywood in the movie Boys Cot and since then has over fifty movies to her credit. As a screenwriter she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class, Over the Edge .





9. Chelsea Eze - 6/10



Chelsea is a Nigerian actress. She came into prominence in her first Nollywood film Silent Scandals where she acted alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Majid Michel. She also won the Most Promising Actress award for her role in the film at the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards.







8. Chacha Eke Faani - 7/10





This dark goddess has been taking charge of our screens for some years now and motherhood had hardly slowed down the beautiful Nubian queen. Easy to see how she has made quite an impression on movie lovers with her gorgeous physique and on-screen fire









7. Linda Ejiofor - 7/10





Linda Ejiofor is a Nigerian actress and model known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net's TV series Tinsel. She was nominated in the category Best Actress in a Supporting role for her first feature film, The Meeting (2012), at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards







6. Adesua Etomi - 7/10



There’s just something about Adesua that calls to you, her effortless deliveries on screen, her passion or her small, shapely build, but the Edo state indigene just has that IT factor that captures your attention once she’s in front of the camera. She has been one of the most sought after actresses in Nollywood and we like to think it’s not all down to her talent, but also her charm and sexy, girl-next-door vibe







5. Beverly Naya - 8/10





If you look up the word ‘sultry’, you’re sure to come across an image of the delectable Miss Naya at some point. Every syllable from her lips just caresses your ears and it helps that she’s more than easy on the eye with a shape she keeps courtesy of her dancing skills among other things. Bev brings the heat on screen and keeps her name on the lips of every big budget producer







4. Damilola Adegbite - 8/10





Tall, curvy and sexy, Damilola seems to be on top of the game. Her role as Telema in the TV series, ‘Tinsel’ made her a household name and got her the Best Actress in TV Series award at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Many applauded her for her outing as Kemi Williams in the movie, ‘The Flower Girl,’ her second shot at a feature length movie, having appeared in ‘6 Hours to Christmas’ in 2010.









3. Yvonne Okoro - 8/10





This Nollywood babe is a testament that indeed, a Naija and Ghana collabo can only bring perfection. While Falz continues to search for the caramel topping with which he plans to have this chocolate skin, Yvonne has been keeping men on their toes and leaving women green with envy with a sinfully curvaceous bod and a pretty face. She’s not just an actress, but also a producer who has had box office movies successfully hit the cinemas, and what rib-cracking ones they were. Just goes to show this beautiful, bodacious Bella still has more than a bit of humour to her.







2. Meg Otanwa





If you haven’t noticed the gorgeous, brown-skinned Koko on Mnet’s Hush, then you simply have never watched the programme. Meg Otanwa makes her debut on this list bringing 50 shades of HAWT. Although she’s faurly new to the acting scene, this shawty has certainly grabbed attention where it matters and got herself an AMVCA for her effort. A captivating actress, she commands a major role on the drama series and we hope to see more of her as time goes







1. Adunni Ade - 9/10





This sexy mulatto mama has graced many TV screens in recent times with her gorgeous porcelain skin and enviable height. Adunni has starred in both box office movies and TV series like Jenifa’s diary and even flaunted her body in some movies, hard to tell she has two beautiful boys





