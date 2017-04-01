Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) (14627 Views)

Here's what Bisola wrote on the photo she shared on Instagram;



"La Famillia @Regrann from @kemen_fitness - Next stop WARRI! With miss versatile @iambisola n lil miss dynamite @therealmarvis !!! - #regrann"



Bisola, Marvis and Kemen are currently on their way to Warri, hometown of Big Brother Naija winner, Efe. It seems they might be meeting billionaire businessman, Ayiri Emami,, who allegedly promised Efe N50Million.

ok

Tboss is now sidelined



good 13 Likes 1 Share

KEMEN AND BISOLA GOT THE SAME BIG LIPS. THATS WHY WHEN THEY KISS, EARTHQUAKE HAPPENS. 13 Likes

Lol



This is sooo cool



Wish you guys safe trip Wish you guys safe trip 4 Likes

See teeth

.kemen no go kemenise our sisters oooo

N most of make I no hear say na our queen Marvis go fall victim of kemenisation did tym.... 3 Likes 1 Share

Warri!!! Now the country knows his name and use his slogan at will.



Shame on all those hating on him. This guy was nothing 4 - 5 months ago & this shows how God can just bless someone out of the blue.



Pray that God changes my story & the story of those optimistic nairalanders who don't result to hate at every instance. 1 Like

Safe safe 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

KEMEN AND BISOLA GOT THE SAME BIG LIPS. THATS WHY WHEN THEY KISS, EARTHQUAKE HAPPENS.

Bisola if you come Warri you nor go gree go back again oh.



In fact I am coming to see you for Ayiri house. Wait me there. 12 Likes 1 Share

Waiting to see loads of pictures, love u loads 1 Like

this is hyper carried....i see bisola like those family oriented kind of lady...the type that keeps friends and family members close to herslf 10 Likes

Bisola, Marvis and Kemen are currently on their way to Warri, hometown of Big Brother Naija winner, Efe. It seems they might be meeting billionaire businessman, Ayiri Emami,, who allegedly promised Efe N50Million.



Here's what Bisola wrote on the photo she shared on Instagram;



"La Famillia @Regrann from @kemen_fitness - Next stop WARRI! With miss versatile @iambisola n lil miss dynamite @therealmarvis !!! - #regrann"



Please what about Tboss? Please what about Tboss? 1 Like 1 Share

Enough of ds already... Till we start screaming Efe! Efe!! from dream before you know it's enough 4 Likes

KEMEN AND BISOLA GOT THE SAME BIG LIPS. THATS WHY WHEN THEY KISS, EARTHQUAKE HAPPENS.

You wicked You wicked

....but when Efe cheque clear for bank.... Efe be like..."catch y'all lerra" E be like say the big brother roomie thing still dey their blood as dem dey roll together.....but when Efe cheque clear for bank.... Efe be like... 10 Likes

DORO MEGA, DORO SUPER, DORO STAR(DORO MEGA SUPER STAR). THUMB UP 1 Like

good okay. Hope you're now feeling better seeing that Tboss isn't in the pic? Let go of this unnecessary hate for tboss, else you're gonna self destruct. Let go of this unnecessary hate for tboss, else you're gonna self destruct.

Awon owo epo!!

next one month bbn news go reduce jare....

Warrisdis











Efenation straight 1 Like



http://www.nairaland.com/3732313/marvis-says-she-give-efe Meaning Marvis is keeping to her promise to Efe here:

Bisola and Marvis don't let kemen kemenzied u ehn





Ivajosh Hotel along Osubi Eku road ( before Osubi Airstrip) will be hosting a victory party for Efe this Easter Sunday, i believe that's where they will be coming. Efe is not even from Warri based on logistics

Warri is NOT Efe's village. Warri is a city!



Efe is from Okpe LGA, Western Urhoboland.



Get your facts right! 5 Likes

gbegemaster:

Bisola if you come Warri you nor go gree go back again oh.



In fact I am coming to see you for Ayiri house. Wait me there. Militant spotted Militant spotted 1 Like