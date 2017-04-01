₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by FlirtyKaren(f): 8:53pm
Bisola, Marvis and Kemen are currently on their way to Warri, hometown of Big Brother Naija winner, Efe. It seems they might be meeting billionaire businessman, Ayiri Emami,, who allegedly promised Efe N50Million.
Here's what Bisola wrote on the photo she shared on Instagram;
"La Famillia @Regrann from @kemen_fitness - Next stop WARRI! With miss versatile @iambisola n lil miss dynamite @therealmarvis !!! - #regrann"
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by dimarket(m): 9:05pm
ok
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Homeboiy(m): 9:08pm
Tboss is now sidelined
good
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:19pm
KEMEN AND BISOLA GOT THE SAME BIG LIPS. THATS WHY WHEN THEY KISS, EARTHQUAKE HAPPENS.
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by IamAirforce1: 9:20pm
Lol
This is sooo cool
Wish you guys safe trip
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by thinkdip(m): 9:34pm
See teeth
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Kelliebright: 9:59pm
.kemen no go kemenise our sisters oooo
N most of make I no hear say na our queen Marvis go fall victim of kemenisation did tym....
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Next2Bezee(m): 10:00pm
Warri!!! Now the country knows his name and use his slogan at will.
Shame on all those hating on him. This guy was nothing 4 - 5 months ago & this shows how God can just bless someone out of the blue.
Pray that God changes my story & the story of those optimistic nairalanders who don't result to hate at every instance.
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by donsteady(m): 10:00pm
Safe safe
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by AngelicBeing: 10:00pm
GloriaNinja:
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by gbegemaster(m): 10:00pm
Bisola if you come Warri you nor go gree go back again oh.
In fact I am coming to see you for Ayiri house. Wait me there.
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by SNIPER123: 10:01pm
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Bgorgeous: 10:01pm
Waiting to see loads of pictures, love u loads
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by yungbillionaire(m): 10:01pm
this is hyper carried....i see bisola like those family oriented kind of lady...the type that keeps friends and family members close to herslf
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by davidtbom: 10:01pm
FlirtyKaren:
Please what about Tboss?
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by last35(f): 10:01pm
Enough of ds already... Till we start screaming Efe! Efe!! from dream before you know it's enough
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Nollynude: 10:01pm
GloriaNinja:
You wicked
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Tazdroid(m): 10:02pm
E be like say the big brother roomie thing still dey their blood as dem dey roll together. ....but when Efe cheque clear for bank.... Efe be like..."catch y'all lerra"
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Lakebeyin: 10:02pm
DORO MEGA, DORO SUPER, DORO STAR(DORO MEGA SUPER STAR). THUMB UP
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Error505(m): 10:02pm
Homeboiy:okay. Hope you're now feeling better seeing that Tboss isn't in the pic? Let go of this unnecessary hate for tboss, else you're gonna self destruct.
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Omobarca: 10:03pm
Awon owo epo!!
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by laurel03: 10:03pm
next one month bbn news go reduce jare....
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Alasi20(m): 10:03pm
Warrisdis
Efenation straight
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by bamasite(m): 10:03pm
Meaning Marvis is keeping to her promise to Efe here:
http://www.nairaland.com/3732313/marvis-says-she-give-efe
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by BreezyCB(m): 10:04pm
Bisola and Marvis don't let kemen kemenzied u ehn
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Josiahdking: 10:04pm
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by UnknownT: 10:04pm
Ivajosh Hotel along Osubi Eku road ( before Osubi Airstrip) will be hosting a victory party for Efe this Easter Sunday, i believe that's where they will be coming. Efe is not even from Warri based on logistics
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by fratermathy(m): 10:05pm
Warri is NOT Efe's village. Warri is a city!
Efe is from Okpe LGA, Western Urhoboland.
Get your facts right!
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Caricature: 10:05pm
gbegemaster:Militant spotted
|Re: Marvis, Bisola And Kemen, Off To Efe's Village (photo) by Cyberrex(m): 10:07pm
Kelliebright:grow up
