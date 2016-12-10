₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by badassProdigy(m): 10:02pm On Apr 14
This lady's weight loss transformation photo is going viral online with some media users saying they prefer her former backside to the present one... Lol
Read below;
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/this-lady-weight-loss-transformation.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by INTROVERT(f): 10:02pm On Apr 14
Damn
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Epositive(m): 10:03pm On Apr 14
i'm speechless
2 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by ipobarecriminals: 10:09pm On Apr 14
osokomole ooo.see contour keg.
3 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by atilla(m): 10:32pm On Apr 14
Wow would love to know how long this loss took her
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by southniyikaye(m): 10:39pm On Apr 14
badassProdigy:why she back her yansh for the first pics naw?
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by josephine123: 10:45pm On Apr 14
Lie
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by vanida6(f): 10:47pm On Apr 14
lieee
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Ever8054: 11:06pm On Apr 14
believe the photo shop then come and believe this real too....
7 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by enesty77(m): 11:44am
absolute lie
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Safiaa(f): 11:44am
I wouldve prefered seeing her in the same pant and bra in the second pic. She could have some waist trainers and spanxs on to advertise false news
But good job. Its clear that she's lost a lot of weight. If i were to be like her first picture, i would just accept that I'm destined to be fat. Too lazy to lose all that weight
5 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by veekid(m): 11:44am
How come I'm not speechless?
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by kowema(f): 11:44am
This looks like Liposuction than natural weight .
Only excersise can make her loose that much weight without showing the excess skin. If she actually excersised u will see the muscles tones around areas like her thighs, arms, and some other places plus she wud look super fit.
With all this absent, I'd say it's Liposuction and I'm not inspired.
4 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Cuteamigo1(m): 11:45am
.
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by modelsms(m): 11:45am
Well I dont believe that. Show more pics.
Check my signature below for your data please. Click link for details.
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by WaterDrunkard: 11:45am
Which kind lie be this?
4 Likes
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by lovedeputy: 11:45am
Nice
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by asatemple(f): 11:45am
Ka o puo!
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by dessz(m): 11:46am
from big yanch to small yanch isnt supposed to be the other way round
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by DjAndroid: 11:46am
Ever8054:
Everything Na photoshop to una. Even the house wey you dey live Na photoshop
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Freiden(m): 11:46am
Ever8054:
WTF
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Debaddest(m): 11:46am
[b][/b]
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Atiku2019: 11:47am
Fitness Goals
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Maitommi: 11:48am
Cosmetic surgery was involved!!
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by etinanguy(m): 11:48am
Who una dey joke with now?
1 Like
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Dinobi77: 11:49am
So great a transformation. Wish most of our young sisters can get themselves shaped up instead of having too much pot belly n still eat and drink everything around them.
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by manchester1: 11:51am
I need her no.
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by NubiLove(m): 11:52am
She would have loose skin.
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by Godfullsam(m): 11:52am
I need to know what she uses to achieve this massive weight loss.
This is miraculous
|Re: This Lady's Weight Loss Transformation Will Leave You Speechless by MrBrownJay1(m): 11:52am
Let her remove that t-shirt so we can REALLY see how she looks like
