₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,315 members, 3,478,558 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 09:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) (6884 Views)
Efe Arrives Warri(pics) / 5 Facts About BBNaija Winner, Efe / Omotola Arrives Warri For The First Time (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by sar33: 11:16pm On Apr 14
BBNaija winner Efe has arrived Warrior.He was accompanied by Kemen and others.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-winner-efe-arrives-warriphotos.html
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by sar33: 11:17pm On Apr 14
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Harrymig1(m): 11:18pm On Apr 14
As much as i am not a big BBN fan, I'm so happy for these guys. May God bless their hustle as much as mine and yours as well.
19 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by BreezyCB(m): 11:19pm On Apr 14
Dia fada
Based on logistics
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Nicho118(m): 11:22pm On Apr 14
Correct
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Moving4: 11:24pm On Apr 14
Nice
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by banjeezay(m): 11:33pm On Apr 14
last nyt u were in my room, now my bedshit smells like u
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by darbeelicous(f): 12:15am
celeb....... Carry on guy, ur logistics is on point!!
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by yanabasee(m): 12:19am
Ok.... So when are we going to finally get over this BBN thingy?.....
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by watered(m): 12:19am
Enough of this BBN poo. Face the real deal
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by samwhi(m): 12:43am
Based on logistics...... Warri no dey carry last
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by YModulosGodSon: 12:52am
Finally, it's about to go down...I mean the 25M o...
hope say change for transport fare reach Lagos go remain sha
Meanwhile, Based on Logistics, some nairalnders have been getting wowed by this latest arrival...
We have conducted several feature-tests on it and I can show you the pictures and videos on WhatsApp
Price for nairalanders is 7k...Jumia is 9k and Jiji is 8k
For all lovers of sporty and trendy time pieces, check my signature and profile picture...this is better than anything you've used!!!
WhatsApp number: 08130472795
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by josephine123: 1:42am
Welcome efe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by EKITI001: 1:43am
based on logistics
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Destined2win: 5:15am
Kemen should go back to work.
Efe no tell you say him Don forget road to warri
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by thundafire: 5:24am
Efe dn dy squeeze face as him enter warri cs nw dat him 25M must reach home boiz and expect to feed villagers ooo
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by OKorowanta: 5:28am
Destined2win:
If na only Efe be d housemate,dis competition would never have happened in d first.
No man is an island.
Calm down.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by okoro4: 6:35am
I am so happy for u Efe.God don bless u!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by angelTI(f): 6:39am
From Grass to Grace...
Mr 'who I be'... I am so happy for this guy
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by IamAirforce1: 6:40am
Thank God for journey Mercy
I hope Ayiri fulfills his 50million Naira promise.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Omagago(m): 7:04am
Where re the BossNation
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by wurabecca(f): 7:27am
Efe never get stylist?
Ain't inlove with what he is wearing!
Common! You are a millionaire now, perhaps, payporte collect their clothes back ni?
And baba, learn how to pose likah celebrity, you don blow!, no dey Bend!
bleeping haters(Tbuns Zombies) start the Mention.
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by tribalistseun: 7:32am
Omagago:for your information, it's childish to think Efe and TBOSS a girl are dragging something. They're both different in their own ways. Tboss no dey drag possession with anyone.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by veekid(m): 8:44am
When will Efe rest
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by modelsms(m): 8:45am
so him never reach warri since?
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Giel: 8:46am
Toseen7 and oviejnr hope you guys were there to welcome him
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Giel: 8:46am
Omagago:
lol,
even on a post about efe tboss must be mentioned
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by noble71(m): 8:47am
Welcome back bro. boys de wait for you for area.
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by asumo12: 8:47am
sar33:
He arrived warrior! at last
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 8:47am
Pains of a celeb 101... His freedom is finally gone!!!
|Re: BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) by flavour66: 8:47am
This is just the beginning for him, he should keep focus
In other news, read my advert:
Need to buy some Bitcoin this week end? I sell at 420/$
Want to sell some and receive alert instantly? I buy at 370/$
Kindly message now, WhatsApp 08167015961
Janet Jackson Loves Jd, But: / Watch Out For Hector (the Ultimate) & Charles In Enownow Chatroom! / Prediction Time: Almighty Arsenal Vs The Blues (chelsea)
Viewing this topic: CHINE55(m), youngies(m), cheehummer(f), tweetsme(m), Zealoy(m), johnbosco5050(m), bitty4real(m), Donchucky(m), pastorthomas, Equado(m), malakus(m), Alero3Arubi(f), sykah(f), yinkaellamz(m), Chillity, twalart, Disneyboy, eakenbor, Deivid10(m), Tic4tac(m), platodeen(m), swaz(m), Thefashionguru, papshaun, harry2ve(m), magd, crowntoro(f), fumeah(f), nathasha(f), Theben(m), Larasisi(f), austinosita(m), shegunfunm(m), Swaycater(m), Adonis28(m), loswhite(m), hiphophomeland, paulavon, bamzyboa(m), Mboi, sleekyonyx(f), okwuruokalisia(m), clintz(m), idris4eva(m), Jephz(m), stred, Kunmius(m), iamfreeindeed(m), Fedora2, OLLYMAX(m), olajyde3, surelove(f), Rexsul, Mophasa, Erngie(f), tundexweb(m), holatimmy(f), deepwater(f), LesbianBoy(m), Oseniade(m), MaleoPearls(m), emprorbolaji(m), interleukin(f), tuns10, Nature8(m), MDDarah84, Seyzi(m), mrnuur(m), munas, HarryDuce(m), samju100(m), Astuteleader(m), Giel, jacobnel, misskishi, kinibd and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9