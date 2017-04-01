Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija Winner Efe Arrives Warri(photos) (6884 Views)

See photos below





BBNaija winner Efe has arrived Warri. He was accompanied by Kemen and others.

As much as i am not a big BBN fan, I'm so happy for these guys. May God bless their hustle as much as mine and yours as well. 19 Likes

Dia fada



Based on logistics

Correct

Nice

last nyt u were in my room, now my bedshit smells like u 4 Likes

celeb....... Carry on guy, ur logistics is on point!! 4 Likes

Ok.... So when are we going to finally get over this BBN thingy?..... 3 Likes

Enough of this BBN poo. Face the real deal 2 Likes

Based on logistics...... Warri no dey carry last 2 Likes 1 Share





Welcome efe 1 Like 1 Share

based on logistics 1 Like

Kemen should go back to work.



Efe no tell you say him Don forget road to warri

Efe dn dy squeeze face as him enter warri cs nw dat him 25M must reach home boiz and expect to feed villagers ooo

If na only Efe be d housemate,dis competition would never have happened in d first.

No man is an island.

I am so happy for u Efe.God don bless u! 1 Like

From Grass to Grace...



Mr 'who I be'... I am so happy for this guy 1 Like

Thank God for journey Mercy



I hope Ayiri fulfills his 50million Naira promise. 1 Like 1 Share

Where re the BossNation 1 Like

Efe never get stylist?



Ain't inlove with what he is wearing!



Common! You are a millionaire now, perhaps, payporte collect their clothes back ni?



And baba, learn how to pose likah celebrity, you don blow!, no dey Bend!







bleeping haters(Tbuns Zombies) start the Mention. 5 Likes

When will Efe rest

so him never reach warri since?

Toseen7 and oviejnr hope you guys were there to welcome him

lol,

even on a post about efe tboss must be mentioned lol,even on a post about efe tboss must be mentioned

Welcome back bro. boys de wait for you for area.

Pains of a celeb 101... His freedom is finally gone!!!